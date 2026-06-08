🔥 23 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Is Still $99

Launch pricing ends July 1, 2026. After that, Nova GOLD Breakout moves to $249.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Gold Moves Fast. Your EA Should Know What Comes Next.

Most breakout EAs are built around one simple idea: price breaks the range, the EA enters, and that is the whole story.

Nova GOLD Breakout was built differently.

It does not only look for the first breakout on XAUUSD M1. It also has logic for what happens after the breakout. If price moves toward profit and then comes back to retest the entry area, the EA can take a retest trade. If the breakout fails and price breaks the other side of the range, the EA can take a fallback trade in the opposite direction.

That means the EA is not just chasing one candle. It is built around the full movement: breakout, retest, failure, and reversal.

Built For Traders Who Still Believe In A Big Run

Let’s be honest. Most people do not come to gold trading because they want boring.

They come because XAUUSD moves. They come because one strong session can make the chart look alive. They come because they still believe trading can change something.

Nova GOLD Breakout is for that type of trader, but with structure.

No martingale. No grid. No endless recovery cycle. Every trade has a stop loss. Once take profit is hit, the EA stops for the day. If the full sequence fails, it stops and waits for the next setup.

The dream can be big. The rules still need to be clean.

Why The Price Matters Right Now

Right now, Nova GOLD Breakout is available for $99 during the launch campaign.

On July 1, 2026, the price becomes $249.

Same EA. Same logic. Same product. The only difference is timing.

You can download the free demo and test it on XAUUSD M1 before buying. You can also watch the live signal here:

Nova 002 Live Signal

23 days left at $99.

Try The Free Demo | Nova GOLD Breakout

Questions are welcome. I read everything.