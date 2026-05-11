Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (May 11 – 17, 2026)



All times listed in UTC

This week features several pivotal economic releases that could drive significant volatility across forex, equity, and bond markets. Below are the five highest-impact events traders should monitor, presented in chronological order.

1. Tuesday, May 12 | 06:00 UTC | EUR: Eurozone CPI (m/m & y/y)

Forecast: CPI m/m 0.6% | CPI y/y 2.9%

Why it matters: Eurozone inflation data directly influences the European Central Bank's monetary policy trajectory. A deviation from expectations could trigger sharp moves in the EUR/USD pair and European equity indices. With the ECB closely monitoring price stability, any surprise in core inflation components may reshape rate-cut expectations for H2 2026.

2. Tuesday, May 12 | 12:30 UTC | USD: U.S. CPI (Headline & Core)

Forecast: CPI y/y 3.7% | Core CPI y/y 2.7%

Why it matters: The U.S. Consumer Price Index remains the single most influential inflation gauge globally. Markets will scrutinize both headline and core figures for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy moves. Stronger-than-expected data could boost the USD and pressure risk assets, while a soft print may fuel rally hopes in equities and commodities. Expect elevated volatility across all USD pairs and U.S. Treasury yields.

3. Wednesday, May 13 | 19:15 UTC | EUR: ECB President Lagarde Speech

Why it matters: Speeches by ECB President Christine Lagarde often provide forward guidance on monetary policy. Given current inflation dynamics and growth concerns in the euro area, her comments on the timing of potential rate adjustments could trigger immediate EUR volatility. Traders should watch for nuanced language regarding data dependency and financial stability risks.

4. Thursday, May 14 | 06:00 UTC | GBP: UK GDP Releases (q/q & y/y)

Forecast: GDP q/q 0.2% | GDP y/y 1.3%

Why it matters: UK growth data offers critical insight into the Bank of England's policy dilemma. Weak GDP figures could intensify speculation about earlier rate cuts, weighing on GBP/USD and GBP/EUR. Conversely, resilient growth may support sterling and delay dovish repricing. This release also impacts UK gilt yields and FTSE 100 sentiment.

5. Thursday, May 14 | 12:30 UTC | USD: U.S. Retail Sales (m/m & Core)

Forecast: Retail Sales m/m 1.2% | Core Retail Sales m/m 1.5%

Why it matters: As consumer spending drives ~70% of U.S. GDP, retail sales are a leading indicator of economic momentum. Strong results would reinforce the "soft landing" narrative and support the USD, while a miss could reignite recession concerns. This data often triggers immediate reactions in USD/JPY, S&P 500 futures, and short-term Treasury rates.

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