Gold (XAUUSD) Market Outlook – Monday Opening (11 May 2026)
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold (XAUUSD) Market Outlook – Monday Opening (11 May 2026)

9 May 2026, 15:47
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar
0
752

As we step into the new trading week, Gold (XAUUSD) is showing signs of short-term consolidation following a recovery from recent lows. The market is currently at a key decision zone, making Monday’s session crucial for the next move.

🔍 Market Structure Overview

On the 2H timeframe:

  • Price previously experienced a strong bearish move, followed by a gradual recovery
  • A clear support zone has formed around 4695 – 4705
  • Price is now holding above this demand area
  • Currently trading within a tight range (4715 – 4725), indicating market indecision

➡️ This suggests the market is range-bound, awaiting a breakout for direction.

📌 Key Levels to Watch

Support Zones:

  • 4695 – 4705 → Strong demand zone
  • 4680 → Next downside support

Resistance Levels:

  • 4725 – 4735 → Immediate resistance
  • 4745 – 4760 → Major resistance zone

📈 Bullish Scenario

If price holds above 4700 support and breaks above 4730:

  • Expect continuation towards 4745 – 4760
  • Buyers may enter with momentum after confirmation
  • Confirms short-term bullish strength

📉 Bearish Scenario

If price breaks below 4695 support:

  • Possibility of bearish continuation towards 4680 → 4650
  • Sellers may regain control
  • This would invalidate the current recovery structure

⚖️ Market Bias for Monday

  • Neutral to slightly bullish
  • Market is currently ranging
  • Best strategy: wait for breakout confirmation
  • Avoid trading in the middle of the range (choppy zone)

💡 Trading Plan

  • Wait for clear breakout or rejection
  • Focus on:
    • Break above resistance → Buy setup
    • Break below support → Sell setup
  • Always apply proper risk management

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⚠️ Final Note

Gold is currently at a critical decision zone, and Monday’s opening session will likely set the tone for the week.

✔️ Stay patient
✔️ Wait for confirmation
✔️ Trade with discipline


#gold, xauusd, market analysis