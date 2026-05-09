Gold (XAUUSD) Market Outlook – Monday Opening (11 May 2026)

As we step into the new trading week, Gold (XAUUSD) is showing signs of short-term consolidation following a recovery from recent lows. The market is currently at a key decision zone, making Monday’s session crucial for the next move.

🔍 Market Structure Overview

On the 2H timeframe:

Price previously experienced a strong bearish move , followed by a gradual recovery

, followed by a A clear support zone has formed around 4695 – 4705

has formed around Price is now holding above this demand area

Currently trading within a tight range (4715 – 4725), indicating market indecision

➡️ This suggests the market is range-bound, awaiting a breakout for direction.

📌 Key Levels to Watch

Support Zones:

4695 – 4705 → Strong demand zone

→ Strong demand zone 4680 → Next downside support

Resistance Levels:

4725 – 4735 → Immediate resistance

→ Immediate resistance 4745 – 4760 → Major resistance zone

📈 Bullish Scenario

If price holds above 4700 support and breaks above 4730:

Expect continuation towards 4745 – 4760

Buyers may enter with momentum after confirmation

Confirms short-term bullish strength

📉 Bearish Scenario

If price breaks below 4695 support:

Possibility of bearish continuation towards 4680 → 4650

towards Sellers may regain control

This would invalidate the current recovery structure

⚖️ Market Bias for Monday

Neutral to slightly bullish

Market is currently ranging

Best strategy: wait for breakout confirmation

Avoid trading in the middle of the range (choppy zone)

💡 Trading Plan

Wait for clear breakout or rejection

Focus on: Break above resistance → Buy setup Break below support → Sell setup

Always apply proper risk management

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⚠️ Final Note

Gold is currently at a critical decision zone, and Monday’s opening session will likely set the tone for the week.

✔️ Stay patient

✔️ Wait for confirmation

✔️ Trade with discipline