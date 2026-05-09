Gold (XAUUSD) Market Outlook – Monday Opening (11 May 2026)

As we step into the new trading week, Gold (XAUUSD) is showing signs of short-term consolidation following a recovery from recent lows. The market is currently at a key decision zone, making Monday’s session crucial for the next move.
🔍 Market Structure Overview
On the 2H timeframe:
- Price previously experienced a strong bearish move, followed by a gradual recovery
- A clear support zone has formed around 4695 – 4705
- Price is now holding above this demand area
- Currently trading within a tight range (4715 – 4725), indicating market indecision
➡️ This suggests the market is range-bound, awaiting a breakout for direction.
📌 Key Levels to Watch
Support Zones:
- 4695 – 4705 → Strong demand zone
- 4680 → Next downside support
Resistance Levels:
- 4725 – 4735 → Immediate resistance
- 4745 – 4760 → Major resistance zone
📈 Bullish Scenario
If price holds above 4700 support and breaks above 4730:
- Expect continuation towards 4745 – 4760
- Buyers may enter with momentum after confirmation
- Confirms short-term bullish strength
📉 Bearish Scenario
If price breaks below 4695 support:
- Possibility of bearish continuation towards 4680 → 4650
- Sellers may regain control
- This would invalidate the current recovery structure
⚖️ Market Bias for Monday
- Neutral to slightly bullish
- Market is currently ranging
- Best strategy: wait for breakout confirmation
- Avoid trading in the middle of the range (choppy zone)
💡 Trading Plan
- Wait for clear breakout or rejection
- Focus on:
- Break above resistance → Buy setup
- Break below support → Sell setup
- Always apply proper risk management
📢 Stay Connected
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⚠️ Final Note
Gold is currently at a critical decision zone, and Monday’s opening session will likely set the tone for the week.
✔️ Stay patient
✔️ Wait for confirmation
✔️ Trade with discipline