[iVISTscalp5]: TLV — Guide to Working With Timings

Liquidity Activation Points
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1. Core Idea of the System
Timings are not ordinary BUY or SELL signals.
Timings are:
Liquidity Activation Points
Meaning:
👉 moments in time when the market becomes structurally ready to move.
The main idea of TLV is that financial markets react not only to price, volume or news, but also to specific time structures.
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2. What a Timing Represents
A timing represents:
probable activation time of movem
ent
probability of momentum expansion
probability of volatility expansion
probability of liquidity reaction
However:
direction always depends on context.
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3. The Main TLV Rule
This is one of the core foundations of the system.
If price was already moving in the direction of the timing before activation:
👉 the timing should generally be ignored.
Example:
price was rising before a BUY timing
price was falling before a SELL timing
This may indicate:
exhaustion of movement
end of impulse
liquidity sweep
In such situations, it is preferable to wait for:
pullback toward t(p) levels
interaction with p(p) levels
confirmation of market structure
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4. t(p) and p(p) Levels
t(p)
These are price levels where timings become activated.
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p(p)
These are the main price levels generated by the indicator.
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Most Important Observation
The strongest market reactions often occur:
👉 when t(p) and p(p) interact together.
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5. Momentum Clusters
When several timings appear very close to each other:
for example:
10:00
10:01
10:02
10:03
a structure called:
Momentum Cluster
(or timing spectrum)
is formed.
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What This Means
The probability of movement expansion increases significantly.
Especially possible are:
fast impulses
false breakouts
liquidity sweeps
volatility acceleration
sharp reversals
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6. Main Timing Intervals
The primary timing intervals currently used are:
7 minutes
30 minutes
48 minutes
54 minutes
60 minutes
Each interval reflects different types of market behavior.
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7. Fast Scalping (7 Minutes)
7-minute timings are mainly used for:
fast scalping
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Characteristics
fast trades
fast reactions
working inside momentum
volatility expansion trading
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Important
7-minute timings require:
high concentration
strict risk management
strong understanding of context
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8. Scalping With Longer Timings
Timings such as:
30 minutes
48 minutes
54 minutes
60 minutes
are often used as:
directional structure
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Example
60m timings may define the primary intraday direction
7m timings may be used for entries inside that structure
This is one of the most effective practical models.
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9. Timing Intersections
Very important situations occur when:
a 7m timing intersects with:
30m
48m
54m
60m timings
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What Happens
This creates:
timing intersections
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These areas may generate:
strong impulses
movement expansion
acceleration phases
liquidity reactions
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10. Trading Weeks of the Month
Trading weeks are determined:
by the first Thursday of the month
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Example
If the first Thursday of the month is:
👉 May 7
then the first trading week begins from the nearest Monday of that structure.
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11. Characteristics of Trading Weeks
2nd and 3rd Trading Weeks
Usually the most stable market phases.
Most commonly:
5 weeks of historical analysis
are used.
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1st and Last Trading Weeks
These phases are generally more unstable.
Usually:
8 weeks of historical analysis
are used.
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Why This Matters
During these periods, the market often:
changes liquidity structure
enters transition phases
becomes more chaotic
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12. News and Risks
It is very important to understand:
timings do not predict news.
However, markets may use news events as:
liquidity triggers
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What This Means
Sometimes:
a timing appears before the news
the actual movement starts after the news release
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During News Releases
Possible are:
extreme volatility
aggressive sweeps
delayed reactions
false breakouts
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13. Risk Management
Never trade with excessive risk.
Even a strong timing:
❌ does not guarantee movement.
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Always use:
stop-loss
risk management
context confirmation
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14. Practical Application
Basic Working Model
Step 1
Determine:
market phase
momentum direction
nearby p(p) levels
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Step 2
Identify the timing.
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Step 3
Check:
whether the market was already moving in the direction of the timing BEFORE activation.
If yes:
👉 the timing should generally be ignored.
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Step 4
Wait for:
interaction with t(p)
reaction near p(p)
confirmation candle
liquidity reaction
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Step 5
Trade only after context confirmation.
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Main TLV Idea
A timing is not simply a BUY or SELL button.
A timing is:
a moment of market behavior activation.
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TLV Principle
Trade Time. Not Price.
iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!
The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).