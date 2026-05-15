[iVISTscalp5]: TLV — Guide to Working With Timings

Liquidity Activation Points



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1. Core Idea of the System



Timings are not ordinary BUY or SELL signals.



Timings are:



Liquidity Activation Points



Meaning:



👉 moments in time when the market becomes structurally ready to move.



The main idea of TLV is that financial markets react not only to price, volume or news, but also to specific time structures.



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2. What a Timing Represents



A timing represents:



probable activation time of movem

ent

probability of momentum expansion

probability of volatility expansion

probability of liquidity reaction



However:



direction always depends on context.



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3. The Main TLV Rule



This is one of the core foundations of the system.



If price was already moving in the direction of the timing before activation:



👉 the timing should generally be ignored.



Example:



price was rising before a BUY timing

price was falling before a SELL timing



This may indicate:



exhaustion of movement

end of impulse

liquidity sweep



In such situations, it is preferable to wait for:



pullback toward t(p) levels

interaction with p(p) levels

confirmation of market structure



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4. t(p) and p(p) Levels



t(p)



These are price levels where timings become activated.



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p(p)



These are the main price levels generated by the indicator.



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Most Important Observation



The strongest market reactions often occur:



👉 when t(p) and p(p) interact together.



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5. Momentum Clusters



When several timings appear very close to each other:



for example:



10:00

10:01

10:02

10:03



a structure called:



Momentum Cluster



(or timing spectrum)



is formed.



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What This Means



The probability of movement expansion increases significantly.



Especially possible are:



fast impulses

false breakouts

liquidity sweeps

volatility acceleration

sharp reversals



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6. Main Timing Intervals



The primary timing intervals currently used are:



7 minutes

30 minutes

48 minutes

54 minutes

60 minutes



Each interval reflects different types of market behavior.



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7. Fast Scalping (7 Minutes)



7-minute timings are mainly used for:



fast scalping



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Characteristics



fast trades

fast reactions

working inside momentum

volatility expansion trading



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Important



7-minute timings require:



high concentration

strict risk management

strong understanding of context



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8. Scalping With Longer Timings



Timings such as:



30 minutes

48 minutes

54 minutes

60 minutes



are often used as:



directional structure



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Example



60m timings may define the primary intraday direction

7m timings may be used for entries inside that structure



This is one of the most effective practical models.



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9. Timing Intersections



Very important situations occur when:



a 7m timing intersects with:

30m

48m

54m

60m timings



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What Happens



This creates:



timing intersections



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These areas may generate:



strong impulses

movement expansion

acceleration phases

liquidity reactions



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10. Trading Weeks of the Month



Trading weeks are determined:



by the first Thursday of the month



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Example



If the first Thursday of the month is:



👉 May 7



then the first trading week begins from the nearest Monday of that structure.



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11. Characteristics of Trading Weeks



2nd and 3rd Trading Weeks



Usually the most stable market phases.



Most commonly:



5 weeks of historical analysis



are used.



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1st and Last Trading Weeks



These phases are generally more unstable.



Usually:



8 weeks of historical analysis



are used.



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Why This Matters



During these periods, the market often:



changes liquidity structure

enters transition phases

becomes more chaotic



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12. News and Risks



It is very important to understand:



timings do not predict news.



However, markets may use news events as:



liquidity triggers



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What This Means



Sometimes:



a timing appears before the news

the actual movement starts after the news release



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During News Releases



Possible are:



extreme volatility

aggressive sweeps

delayed reactions

false breakouts



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13. Risk Management



Never trade with excessive risk.



Even a strong timing:

❌ does not guarantee movement.



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Always use:



stop-loss

risk management

context confirmation



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14. Practical Application



Basic Working Model



Step 1



Determine:



market phase

momentum direction

nearby p(p) levels



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Step 2



Identify the timing.



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Step 3



Check:



whether the market was already moving in the direction of the timing BEFORE activation.



If yes:



👉 the timing should generally be ignored.



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Step 4



Wait for:



interaction with t(p)

reaction near p(p)

confirmation candle

liquidity reaction



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Step 5



Trade only after context confirmation.



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Main TLV Idea



A timing is not simply a BUY or SELL button.



A timing is:



a moment of market behavior activation.



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TLV Principle



Trade Time. Not Price.





iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).





