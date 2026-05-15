[iVISTscalp5]: TLV — Guide to Working With Timings
Analytics & Forecasts

[iVISTscalp5]: TLV — Guide to Working With Timings

15 May 2026, 17:06
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
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Liquidity Activation Points



1. Core Idea of the System

Timings are not ordinary BUY or SELL signals.

Timings are:

Liquidity Activation Points

Meaning:

👉 moments in time when the market becomes structurally ready to move.

The main idea of TLV is that financial markets react not only to price, volume or news, but also to specific time structures.



2. What a Timing Represents

A timing represents:

probable activation time of movem

ent
probability of momentum expansion
probability of volatility expansion
probability of liquidity reaction

However:

direction always depends on context.



3. The Main TLV Rule

This is one of the core foundations of the system.

If price was already moving in the direction of the timing before activation:

👉 the timing should generally be ignored.

Example:

price was rising before a BUY timing
price was falling before a SELL timing

This may indicate:

exhaustion of movement
end of impulse
liquidity sweep

In such situations, it is preferable to wait for:

pullback toward t(p) levels
interaction with p(p) levels
confirmation of market structure



4. t(p) and p(p) Levels

t(p)

These are price levels where timings become activated.



p(p)

These are the main price levels generated by the indicator.



Most Important Observation

The strongest market reactions often occur:

👉 when t(p) and p(p) interact together.



5. Momentum Clusters

When several timings appear very close to each other:

for example:

10:00
10:01
10:02
10:03

a structure called:

Momentum Cluster

(or timing spectrum)

is formed.



What This Means

The probability of movement expansion increases significantly.

Especially possible are:

fast impulses
false breakouts
liquidity sweeps
volatility acceleration
sharp reversals



6. Main Timing Intervals

The primary timing intervals currently used are:

7 minutes
30 minutes
48 minutes
54 minutes
60 minutes

Each interval reflects different types of market behavior.



7. Fast Scalping (7 Minutes)

7-minute timings are mainly used for:

fast scalping



Characteristics

fast trades
fast reactions
working inside momentum
volatility expansion trading



Important

7-minute timings require:

high concentration
strict risk management
strong understanding of context



8. Scalping With Longer Timings

Timings such as:

30 minutes
48 minutes
54 minutes
60 minutes

are often used as:

directional structure



Example

60m timings may define the primary intraday direction
7m timings may be used for entries inside that structure

This is one of the most effective practical models.



9. Timing Intersections

Very important situations occur when:

a 7m timing intersects with:
30m
48m
54m
60m timings



What Happens

This creates:

timing intersections



These areas may generate:

strong impulses
movement expansion
acceleration phases
liquidity reactions



10. Trading Weeks of the Month

Trading weeks are determined:

by the first Thursday of the month



Example

If the first Thursday of the month is:

👉 May 7

then the first trading week begins from the nearest Monday of that structure.



11. Characteristics of Trading Weeks

2nd and 3rd Trading Weeks

Usually the most stable market phases.

Most commonly:

5 weeks of historical analysis

are used.



1st and Last Trading Weeks

These phases are generally more unstable.

Usually:

8 weeks of historical analysis

are used.



Why This Matters

During these periods, the market often:

changes liquidity structure
enters transition phases
becomes more chaotic



12. News and Risks

It is very important to understand:

timings do not predict news.

However, markets may use news events as:

liquidity triggers



What This Means

Sometimes:

a timing appears before the news
the actual movement starts after the news release



During News Releases

Possible are:

extreme volatility
aggressive sweeps
delayed reactions
false breakouts



13. Risk Management

Never trade with excessive risk.

Even a strong timing:

❌ does not guarantee movement.



Always use:

stop-loss
risk management
context confirmation



14. Practical Application

Basic Working Model

Step 1

Determine:

market phase
momentum direction
nearby p(p) levels



Step 2

Identify the timing.



Step 3

Check:

whether the market was already moving in the direction of the timing BEFORE activation.

If yes:

👉 the timing should generally be ignored.



Step 4

Wait for:

interaction with t(p)
reaction near p(p)
confirmation candle
liquidity reaction



Step 5

Trade only after context confirmation.



Main TLV Idea

A timing is not simply a BUY or SELL button.

A timing is:

a moment of market behavior activation.



TLV Principle

Trade Time. Not Price.


iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).


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