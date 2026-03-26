FlowFX Pro – The Complete Setup Guide

FlowFX Pro v1.0 – The Complete Setup Guide

Welcome to the official setup guide for FlowFX Pro v1.0. FlowFX Pro is a fully automated momentum trading system for Forex and Gold, combining a multi-timeframe trend filter with a precision momentum entry engine and professional risk management. Below you will find everything you need to get started, understand the strategy logic, and optimize the EA for your specific trading goals.

🛒 Get FlowFX Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170292



🛠️ Optimized set file for XAUUSD M5 TF https://c.mql5.com/31/1898/FlowFX-Pro_XAUUSD_M5__1.set





⚡ Core Setup Requirements

Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and all major Forex pairs

Timeframe: M5 – H1 (M5 recommended for Gold, H1 for Forex majors)

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread strongly recommended

Minimum Balance: $500 / €500

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation

MT5 Build: Latest version recommended





❓ Why Broker Selection Matters

FlowFX Pro is a momentum-based system that reacts to precise market impulses. Your broker's trading conditions directly impact how well the EA performs. Here is what to look for:

Spread: A low, stable spread is essential. High spreads eat into momentum entries and can push the Stop Loss closer to the entry than intended.

Execution Speed: The EA opens and modifies positions based on real-time momentum readings. Fast execution ensures entries and SL modifications are processed without delay.

Slippage: Especially on Gold during volatile sessions, slippage can alter entry prices significantly. Choose a broker with deep liquidity and minimal slippage.

Recommended brokers: Pepperstone, IC Markets, FP Markets, Vantage, Axi





🧠 The Strategy Logic Explained

FlowFX Pro uses a two-layer filter system to identify high-probability entries:

Layer 1 – Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter:

The EA reads a simple moving average on a higher timeframe (default H1). If the current price is above the MA the market is considered bullish. If below, bearish. The EA only trades in the direction of this trend, which eliminates a large portion of false signals in sideways markets.

Layer 2 – Momentum Entry Engine:

Once the trend is confirmed, the EA monitors momentum in real time. A BUY entry is triggered when momentum reaches an oversold extreme during a bullish trend. A SELL entry is triggered when momentum reaches an overbought extreme during a bearish trend. This combination of trend + momentum creates a high-quality entry filter.

Exit Logic (your choice):

Momentum Exit: The trade is closed when momentum reaches the opposite extreme. Ideal for fast-moving, impulse-driven markets.

Trailing Stop + Breakeven: The trade is protected by a Breakeven mechanism and followed by a dynamic trailing stop. Ideal for trending markets where you want to maximize profit.

🛠️ Input Parameters Explained

TREND SETTINGS

TrendTF – The timeframe used to determine trend direction. H1 is the default and works well for most symbols. Use H4 for less frequent but higher-quality signals.

TrendMAPer – The period of the moving average. A value of 100 gives a reliable trend filter. Lower values react faster but produce more false signals.





TRADE SETTINGS

Lots – Fixed lot size per trade. The EA automatically validates this against your broker's minimum volume. Start small (0.01) and scale up as you gain confidence with the system.

Magic – Unique trade identifier. Change this if you run multiple FlowFX Pro instances on the same account simultaneously.

SL_Points – Stop Loss distance in points from entry.

XAUUSD: 1000–2000 points

EURUSD/GBPUSD: 300–600 points

Always calibrate to your symbol's average daily range.

BE_ActivatePts – Points in profit required before Breakeven is activated. A value of 800 on XAUUSD means the trade must be 800 points in profit before the SL is moved to entry.

BE_OffsetPts – How many points above entry the SL is placed after Breakeven is triggered. Set to 0 for true breakeven or higher to lock in a small guaranteed profit.

OnlyOneTradePerDir – When true, only one BUY and one SELL can be active at a time. Strongly recommended for Prop Firm accounts.

TradeLongs / TradeShorts – Enable or disable trade directions individually. Useful during known market phases where you want to filter one direction entirely.

UseMomentumExit – Switches between exit modes. True = Momentum Exit. False = Trailing Stop mode. Test both on your target symbol to see which performs better.

TrailingStart – Minimum profit in points before trailing begins (Trailing Stop mode only).

TrailingStep – Distance the trailing SL follows behind price (Trailing Stop mode only). Smaller values trail tighter, larger values give more room.





MOMENTUM ENGINE

KPeriod / DPeriod / Slowing – Core parameters of the momentum calculation. The defaults (14/3/3) are well-balanced for most market conditions. Optimize these per symbol during backtesting.

OverBought / OverSold – Entry thresholds. The higher OverBought (e.g. 90) and the lower OverSold (e.g. 10), the more extreme the momentum must be before a signal is triggered. This results in fewer but higher-quality entries.

ExitOverBought / ExitOverSold – Exit thresholds for Momentum Exit mode. Can be set independently from the entry levels to create asymmetric exit logic.





SESSION FILTER

UseTimeFilter – When true, the EA only opens new trades within the defined session window. Highly recommended to avoid low-liquidity periods and known high-risk news windows.

StartHour / EndHour – Define your active trading window in server time. The default 07:00–20:00 covers both London and New York sessions, which provide the highest liquidity and momentum for Gold and major Forex pairs.





DASHBOARD

BacktestMode – ⚠️ Always set this to true when running backtests in the MT5 Strategy Tester. This disables all visual elements and dramatically increases testing speed. Set to false for live trading.

ShowDashboard – Toggles the live information panel on the chart.

DashX / DashY – Position of the dashboard on screen. Adjust if it overlaps with other tools on your chart layout.

Color Settings – All dashboard colors are fully customizable. The defaults use a dark professional theme optimized for readability.





🚀 Getting Started Step by Step

Attach FlowFX Pro to your desired chart (e.g. XAUUSD M5) Set BacktestMode = false and ShowDashboard = true Configure your Lots size according to your account balance and risk tolerance Set SL_Points appropriate for your symbol Choose your exit mode (UseMomentumExit = true or false) Enable UseTimeFilter and set StartHour/EndHour to your preferred session Enable Algo Trading in the MT5 toolbar Monitor the dashboard – Status should show ACTIVE during session hours





🏆 Prop Firm Usage Guide

FlowFX Pro is fully compatible with standard Prop Firm challenge rules:

✅ No Martingale, no Grid, no averaging

✅ Fixed Stop Loss on every single position

✅ No prohibited strategies

✅ Session filter reduces exposure during high-impact news

How to configure for a Prop Firm challenge:

Calculate your maximum allowed lot size based on the firm's Daily Drawdown limit

Set OnlyOneTradePerDir = true for maximum position control

Use UseTimeFilter = true to avoid news-related volatility

Start with UseMomentumExit = true for cleaner, faster exits

Always run a full backtest with BacktestMode = true first to verify your parameter settings against the firm's rules





📊 Backtesting Guide

Open the MT5 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) Select FlowFX Pro from the EA list Set your symbol and timeframe Choose "Every tick based on real ticks" for highest accuracy In the EA inputs, set BacktestMode = true – this disables visuals and speeds up the test significantly Run optimization on KPeriod, OverBought/OverSold, SL_Points, and TrendMAPer Always forward test the best results on a Demo account before going live





❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Q: The EA is attached but no trades open. What is wrong?

Check that Algo Trading is enabled in the toolbar

Verify the current server time is within your StartHour/EndHour window

Make sure the trend is not neutral – try lowering TrendMAPer for more signals

Confirm free margin is sufficient for the configured lot size

Q: Can I run FlowFX Pro on multiple pairs at the same time?

Yes. Attach the EA to each chart with a different Magic Number for each instance to avoid trade management conflicts.

Q: Which exit mode is better – Momentum or Trailing Stop?

This depends on the symbol and market conditions. On Gold (XAUUSD) in trending phases, Trailing Stop often captures larger moves. In choppy conditions, Momentum Exit exits faster and avoids reversals. Run backtests on both modes for your specific symbol.

Q: The dashboard is not showing. What should I check?

Confirm ShowDashboard = true and BacktestMode = false. Also make sure the EA has full chart permissions and Algo Trading is active.

Q: Is FlowFX Pro suitable for small accounts?

Yes. Starting with 0.01 lots, the EA can operate on accounts from $500 upwards. Always size your lots according to your account balance and risk tolerance.





For questions, optimization help, or support please contact me directly via my MQL5 profile.

I regularly publish updates, backtest results, and optimization tips on my profile page. Feel free to leave a comment or send a private message.





FlowFX Pro v1.0 – © MoinMarcus – All Rights Reserved

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade responsibly.