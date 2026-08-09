Gold Crosses TEMA200: What Currency Strength, Volume and Structure Are Showing

A daily XAUUSD chart can look fairly simple until several independent measurements are placed beside the price.

On the chart below, gold has recovered from the July decline. The main window shows a Bull structural classification, while five different trailing methods are not completely agreeing with each other. At the same time, the currency-strength panel shows USD as the weakest of the eight currencies.

The lower windows add another layer: price has moved above the 200-period TEMA, USD strength has been weakening visually, CVD has been gradually rising above its central band, Force Index has crossed its upper adaptive band, OBV-based momentum has turned positive, and Trend Survival has held a bullish state for three bars.

There is no need to turn all of that into a forecast. It is more interesting to look at what each measurement is actually describing.

The main window

The main window gives us the price-structure view first. It contains five instances of Structure Flow and Trailing Stop, each using a different trailing methodology, together with the Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Panel.







XAUUSD Daily: Structure Flow methods and the multi-timeframe currency strength panel.

Five Structure Flow methods, but no unanimous Flow state

The five Structure Flow and Trailing Stop instances use:

Donchian

Swing Pivot

Chandelier

ATR Trail

SuperTrend

At the displayed observation, the Flow states are:

Method Flow Donchian Bull (2) Swing Pivot Bear (120) Chandelier Bear (117) ATR Trail Bear (119) SuperTrend Bull (2)

So the five trailing methods are split two to three.

There is another important detail. The Structure field is Bull across the displayed methods, while the common Regime remains RANGING and the displayed Quality is 24/100.

This distinction matters. The structural classification and the individual trailing methods are not expressing exactly the same thing.

Different trailing constructions respond differently to the same price path. A Donchian boundary does not react in exactly the same way as a Swing Pivot, Chandelier, ATR Trail or SuperTrend calculation.

The disagreement is therefore part of the information on the chart rather than something that needs to be resolved into a single colour.

USD is the weakest currency in the panel

The Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Panel is running with Pairs Mode turned off, so the display is focused on the individual currencies.

At the displayed observation, the ranking is:

Currency Strength JPY +0.13 NZD +0.08 CAD +0.01 GBP -0.00 EUR -0.01 AUD -0.01 CHF -0.08 USD -0.12

USD is therefore the weakest of the eight currencies at the displayed observation.

The panel is a current snapshot. To see how that relative strength has been changing, we need the lower currency-strength oscillator.

The lower analytical windows

The lower windows measure something different from the main structure chart. Here we can see the 200-period TEMA together with the Currency Strength Oscillator, cumulative volume, price-volume effort, OBV-based momentum and Trend Survival.







XAUUSD Daily: TEMA(200), currency strength, volume flow and regime measurements.

Price has crossed the 200-period TEMA

The conventional price reference in the lower chart is a standard TEMA(200).

At the displayed daily bar, XAUUSD has moved above the TEMA line. The Data Window places the TEMA around 4197.46, while the displayed close is 4342.475.

The visual observation is straightforward: price is now above its 200-period TEMA after spending the preceding period below it.

A moving average provides a smoothed reference to price history. It does not tell us whether the move above it will persist.

USD strength is weakening while gold recovers

The Currency Strength Oscillator provides the historical view of the eight currencies.

Visually, the USD line has been weakening toward the right side of the chart while XAUUSD has been recovering.

The current Data Window values are:

Currency Value AUD 0.195 CAD -0.175 CHF -0.657 EUR -0.160 GBP 0.208 JPY 0.258 NZD 0.297 USD 0.034

So the two currency views complement each other. The Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Panel shows the current ranking, while the Currency Strength Oscillator makes the change in relative strength visible over time.

On this chart, gold has been recovering while the USD measurement has been weakening.

That is a relationship visible in the displayed data. It is not a prediction about the next move in either market.

CVD is rising gradually

The next measurement is Anchored Volume Delta with Adaptive Bands.

The displayed configuration is CVD Bands Continuous (20, 2.00).

The CVD line has been gradually rising and is now above its middle band. It is not a single sudden spike; the change has developed over several bars.

The Data Window reports:

CVD: 13,311,482

Upper Band: 13,467,180

Basis: 12,763,576

Lower Band: 12,059,972

The useful description is that cumulative signed-volume behaviour has moved above its recent central level.

That is a different observation from price crossing TEMA. It is also different from simply saying that volume is high.

Force Index is showing an unusually large reading

Force Index with Adaptive Volatility Bands measures price movement together with volume and then evaluates the resulting series against its own recent volatility.

The displayed setting is FI Bands (13, 20, 2.00).

The current Data Window shows:

Force Index: 67,582,217.78

Upper Band: 48,450,657.27

Basis: 17,361.46

Lower Band: -4,497,830.35

The visual event is clear: the Force Index has crossed above its upper adaptive band.

That does not mean that a reversal or continuation must follow. It means that the current Force Index reading is unusually high relative to the recent behaviour used to construct its bands.

OBV momentum has turned positive

The chart also uses OBVCD Pro, displayed here through the OBV configuration of the Oscillator Regime Suite.

The displayed setting is ORS OBV (12, 26, 9).

The histogram has been turning upward and is now showing positive momentum.

The Data Window reports:

ORS Histogram: 128,535.31

Signal: 63,811.91

Upper Band: 100,142.63

Lower Band: -44,897.53

Regime Bias: 2.00

This is another volume-based measurement, but it is not the same construction as CVD.

CVD describes anchored cumulative signed-volume behaviour. OBV is a continuous accumulation series. Seeing both improve at the same time is therefore more useful than treating them as two copies of the same oscillator.

Trend Survival has held STRONG BULL for three bars

The Trend Survival Rate panel is showing STRONG BULL and reports that the state has been held for three bars.

The displayed statistics include:

Bull pressure: 100%

Bear pressure: 0%

Balance: +100

Survival rate: 73.3%

The survival rate should be read as a historical state-persistence measurement under the indicator's calculation, not as a statement that there is a 73.3% probability of the next candle moving higher.

A historical frequency and a future forecast are not the same thing.

Putting the two chart layers together

Now the two screenshots can be read as two parts of the same observation.

The main window shows Bull structural classification, but the five trailing methods are split between Bull and Bear. The common regime remains RANGING and the displayed quality is 24/100. The currency panel simultaneously places USD at the bottom of the eight-currency ranking.

The lower windows show price above TEMA(200), weakening USD strength, gradually improving CVD, a Force Index excursion above its upper band, positive OBV-based momentum and three bars of STRONG BULL in Trend Survival.

Put together, these measurements describe a market in which several components have changed in the same broad direction, but the structural methods have not reached unanimous agreement.

Agreement is useful. Disagreement is useful too.

It is tempting to put several indicators on one chart and simply count how many are green.

That misses the point.

Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Panel measures relative currency movement.

Currency Strength Oscillator shows the evolution of that strength.

Anchored Volume Delta with Adaptive Bands describes cumulative signed-volume behaviour.

Force Index with Adaptive Volatility Bands describes price-volume effort and its recent statistical range.

OBVCD Pro examines momentum in continuous OBV flow.

Oscillator Regime Suite adds regime classification to the oscillator measurement.

Structure Flow and Trailing Stop examines adaptive flow and structure through different trailing constructions.

Trend Survival Rate adds historical state persistence to the picture.

None of these measurements needs to agree all the time to be useful.

A market can have Bull structure while the regime is RANGING. CVD can rise gradually while Force Index makes an unusually large excursion. USD can weaken while gold rises. Two trailing methods can show Bull while three show Bear.

Those are not necessarily competing answers. They are measurements of different properties of the same market.

What this chart does not tell us

It does not tell us that gold must continue higher.

It does not tell us that USD weakness must continue.

It does not tell us that a Force Index band crossing is an entry signal.

It does not tell us that three bullish Trend Survival bars guarantee a fourth.

And the disagreement between the five Structure Flow methods does not tell us which method will eventually be right.

What the chart does show is more modest:

Several independent measurements have changed in a direction consistent with the recent recovery in XAUUSD, while the structural and trailing methods have not reached unanimous agreement and the common regime classification remains RANGING.

That is the market state visible on the chart.

The useful question is not "What is the signal?"

It is:

What exactly changed, which measurement detected it, and which measurements did not change with it?

That is why I prefer putting these indicators together on the same chart.

Price tells us where the market is. Currency strength adds context. CVD describes cumulative volume flow. Force Index describes price-volume effort. OBV provides another view of volume momentum. Regime analysis describes the current oscillator state. Structure Flow examines price structure through different trailing constructions. Trend Survival measures historical state persistence.

On this XAUUSD chart, the recent recovery is accompanied by a move above TEMA(200), weakening USD strength, improving cumulative volume behaviour, an unusually strong Force Index reading, positive OBV momentum and three bars of STRONG BULL classification.

At the same time, the five Structure Flow methods remain divided and the broader regime remains RANGING.

The chart describes a market in transition, with several measurements improving but without unanimous structural agreement.

That is what the indicators are showing.

And that is where the analysis should stop.

Developed and maintained by Narayanan Mohanan, MT5/MQL5 Developer.

Disclaimer: The analysis presented here is descriptive and is based on the XAUUSD Daily chart and the indicator settings shown at the time of writing. The observations are intended to describe market structure, currency strength, volume behaviour, momentum and historical state persistence. They are not forecasts, trading signals or investment recommendations. Past market behaviour and indicator readings do not guarantee future results. No representation is made that any indicator or combination of indicators will produce profitable trading results. Trading involves substantial risk, and readers should conduct their own analysis and consider their individual circumstances before making any trading decision.