CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE — Discover Which THE BEAST EA Matches the Way You Read Gold

Discover Which THE BEAST EA Matches the Way You Read Gold

CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE

Every trader reads the gold market differently.

Some traders trust trend-following indicators. Others prefer momentum, volatility, reversals, liquidity sweeps, false breakouts, or pure market structure. These differences are the reason THE BEAST was not created as one Expert Advisor expected to trade every type of market condition.

THE BEAST is a collection of separate XAUUSD Expert Advisors. Each product was created to identify a particular market opportunity through its own modified indicators, market-reading logic, and execution architecture.

This guide will help you recognize the character of every THE BEAST EA before deciding which product deserves to be tested on your broker account.

There is no universal choice for every trader. The right choice depends on:

Your preferred market opportunity.

The indicators or analytical tools you understand and trust.

Your broker’s XAUUSD trading environment.

Your available capital.

The number of EAs you intend to operate.

The results of your own official demo testing.

Learn the character first. Test the product under your intended environment. Choose afterward.

WHY WAS THE BEAST CREATED?

The gold market does not move in only one way.

At different times, XAUUSD may:

Develop an established trend.

Produce a controlled pullback.

Break and reclaim an important structure.

Compress before momentum expansion.

Show exhaustion before reversing.

Sweep liquidity around a fractal level.

Migrate from one structural area to another.

Experience abnormal volatility or a market shock.

Begin accelerating after a quiet condition.

One analytical architecture cannot be expected to interpret every opportunity in exactly the same way.

THE BEAST was therefore created as a collection of specialized systems. Each EA has:

Its own market character.

Its own modified indicators or market-reading engine.

Its own opportunity qualification process.

Its own entry logic.

Its own execution and protection architecture.

Its own Magic Number.

Its own monetary stop-loss framework.

Every THE BEAST EA is a separate MQL5 Market product. Buyers may choose one EA or operate several products according to their preferred opportunities, available capital, and account plan.

1. EAGLE GOLD HUNTER

MEET THE BEASTS

Market character: Patient trend observation, pullback monitoring, and selective execution.

Indicator: Ichimoku + ATR — MODIFIED

EAGLE GOLD HUNTER follows a patient hunting philosophy: observe the broader condition, allow the opportunity to develop, and act only when the required elements align.

The modified Ichimoku architecture gives the EA a coordinated view of direction, market balance, trend positioning, and pullback context. The modified ATR component provides awareness of current market movement and volatility.

Key advantages

Combines several aspects of trend structure in one analytical architecture.

Evaluates the position of price within a broader directional context.

Gives importance to patience and opportunity development.

Combines trend interpretation with volatility awareness.

Avoids treating every short-term movement as a complete setup.

EAGLE is suitable for traders who trust structured trend analysis and prefer selective opportunities instead of constant market activity.

2. RAPTOR GOLD

Market character: Structural false breakout followed by reclaim.

Market-reading engine: Structural False-Break Reclaim — MODIFIED

RAPTOR GOLD is designed to examine situations in which price penetrates an established structural level but fails to maintain acceptance outside that area.

A penetration alone is not considered sufficient. RAPTOR evaluates the mapped level, the sweep, the quality of the false break, and whether price can reclaim the relevant structure.

Key advantages

Maps relevant structural levels before evaluating an entry.

Distinguishes a genuine structural break from a failed breakout.

Looks for rejection and reclaim after the level is penetrated.

Rejects unclear situations in which both structural sides are swept.

Does not treat every breakout as a valid continuation.

RAPTOR is suitable for traders who believe some of the best opportunities appear when an apparent breakout fails and price returns to the previous structure.

3. PHOENIX GOLD

Market character: Price reclaim supported by momentum, directional strength, and volatility context.

Indicator: Bollinger Bands + Stochastic + ADX + ATR — MODIFIED

PHOENIX GOLD uses a multi-indicator architecture to evaluate where price is located, how it responds after moving beyond a volatility boundary, and whether the supporting market conditions are strong enough for further consideration.

The modified Bollinger Bands component interprets price location and reclaim behaviour. The modified Stochastic component evaluates momentum conditions. The modified ADX component provides directional-strength context, while the modified ATR component evaluates volatility conditions.

Key advantages

Combines price location, momentum, directional strength, and volatility.

Evaluates reclaim behavior after price moves beyond a volatility boundary.

Does not use one indicator as an isolated entry command.

Translates several indicator readings into coordinated market states.

Uses a more complex qualification process than a single-indicator system.

PHOENIX is suitable for traders who prefer a layered analytical system in which several different market readings must support the same opportunity.

4. GREAT BLUE HERON GOLD

Market character: Multi-session structural regime migration.

Market-reading engine: Multi-Session Market Structure — MODIFIED

GREAT BLUE HERON GOLD observes how the gold market establishes balance, escapes from that balance, gains acceptance outside it, and begins developing a new structural area.

Its architecture follows a complete structural process:

Balance → Escape → Acceptance → Shelf → Retest → Migration → Release

Instead of relying on one conventional indicator signal, GREAT BLUE HERON evaluates the development of price structure across multiple stages and market sessions.

Key advantages

Observes the market as a developing structural process.

Identifies balance before evaluating an escape.

Requires evidence of acceptance outside the previous area.

Connects broader structure with a more precise opportunity lifecycle.

Avoids treating one isolated candle as proof of structural migration.

GREAT BLUE HERON is suitable for traders who prefer patient, multi-session market-structure analysis.

5. TAMARIN GOLD IGNITION

Market character: Compression followed by momentum ignition and early expansion.

Indicator: Standard Deviation + OsMA — MODIFIED

TAMARIN GOLD IGNITION is designed to observe periods in which gold movement becomes compressed before momentum begins to awaken.

The modified Standard Deviation component helps identify the compression environment. The modified OsMA component evaluates the appearance and development of momentum ignition.

Key advantages

Searches for opportunities emerging from compressed market conditions.

Separates compression from active momentum expansion.

Looks for momentum ignition instead of entering only because volatility is low.

Combines volatility-state awareness with momentum confirmation.

Focuses on the transition from inactivity into early expansion.

TAMARIN is suitable for traders who prefer to monitor quieter conditions and wait for the market to demonstrate renewed momentum.

6. PANTHER GOLD REVERSAL STRIKE

Market character: Exhaustion followed by a qualified reversal opportunity.

Indicator: DeMarker + RVI — MODIFIED

PANTHER GOLD REVERSAL STRIKE evaluates situations in which an existing gold movement may be approaching exhaustion and directional conditions begin supporting a possible reversal.

The modified DeMarker component helps evaluate exhaustion. The modified Relative Vigor Index helps determine whether directional vigor is beginning to support movement in the new direction.

Key advantages

Combines exhaustion analysis with directional confirmation.

Does not treat an overextended condition alone as a complete reversal.

Looks for a transition from exhaustion into a qualified directional response.

Filters ordinary fluctuations from more meaningful reversal conditions.

Requires complementary market readings before completing its evaluation.

PANTHER is suitable for traders who prefer reversal opportunities but do not want to oppose every established trend without additional confirmation.

7. LYNX GOLD VIGOR

Market character: Adaptive directional movement supported by market vigor.

Indicator: FrAMA + RVI — MODIFIED

LYNX GOLD VIGOR combines adaptive trend interpretation with an evaluation of directional vigor.

The modified Fractal Adaptive Moving Average adjusts its directional reading as market behaviour changes. The modified Relative Vigor Index helps evaluate whether the observed movement has sufficient directional conviction.

Key advantages

Uses adaptive trend interpretation.

Combines price direction with vigor confirmation.

Adjusts its market reading as conditions change.

Avoids depending entirely on a conventional fixed-response average.

Evaluates more than direction alone before recognizing an opportunity.

LYNX is suitable for traders who believe directional movement becomes more meaningful when it is supported by market vigor.

8. KINGFISHER FRACTAL RECLAIM

Market character: Liquidity sweep followed by structural reclaim and recovery.

Indicator: Fractals + Money Flow Index — MODIFIED

KINGFISHER FRACTAL RECLAIM follows a structured opportunity lifecycle:

Map → Sweep → Reclaim → Recovery → Entry

The modified Fractals component helps map relevant structural reference areas. The modified Money Flow Index contributes to evaluating participation and the quality of the reclaim process.

Key advantages

Maps structural areas before evaluating an opportunity.

Looks for a liquidity sweep rather than treating every breakout as genuine.

Requires price to reclaim the relevant structure.

Evaluates recovery after the reclaim.

Combines structural price behaviour with participation analysis.

KINGFISHER is suitable for traders who trust fractal structure, liquidity behaviour, and reclaim-based opportunities.

9. CAPUCHIN GOLD REVERSAL

Market character: Directional transition supported by momentum.

Indicator: Parabolic SAR + TRIX — MODIFIED

CAPUCHIN GOLD REVERSAL combines a directional reversal framework with smoothed momentum analysis.

The modified Parabolic SAR component helps identify a possible directional transition. The modified TRIX component evaluates whether momentum development supports the new direction.

Key advantages

Combines directional transition with smoothed momentum confirmation.

Does not depend on a Parabolic SAR change alone.

Evaluates whether momentum supports the developing reversal.

Filters reversal opportunities through complementary market readings.

Provides a clear directional-reversal character.

CAPUCHIN is suitable for traders who prefer identifiable directional changes supported by momentum.

10. BLACK HERON GOLD

Market character: Price resolution following a significant market shock.

Market-reading engine: Post-Shock Price Resolution — MODIFIED

BLACK HERON GOLD was designed for unusual periods in which gold experiences a significant price shock, displacement, gap, or abnormal expansion.

Instead of automatically entering during the shock, BLACK HERON observes what happens afterward. It evaluates normalization, liquidity conditions, structural recovery, and whether price can establish an organized direction after the disturbance.

Key advantages

Treats a market shock as the beginning of an evaluation process.

Observes post-shock normalization.

Evaluates liquidity and price-resolution conditions.

Requires organized price behaviour before considering execution.

Separates temporary market chaos from a qualified post-shock opportunity.

BLACK HERON is suitable for traders interested in abnormal-volatility conditions and the way price reorganizes itself after a major disturbance.

11. MACAQUE GOLD AWAKENING

Market character: Directional awakening supported by acceleration.

Indicator: Alligator + Accelerator Oscillator — MODIFIED

MACAQUE GOLD AWAKENING observes when a quiet, mixed, or undeveloped market begins organizing itself into directional movement.

The modified Alligator structure evaluates the development of directional alignment. The modified Accelerator Oscillator helps determine whether acceleration supports the emerging movement.

Key advantages

Focuses on the transition from inactive conditions into directional development.

Combines market alignment with acceleration.

Helps distinguish a developing move from temporary price noise.

Waits for the market to awaken before treating direction as meaningful.

Evaluates whether acceleration supports the developing structure.

MACAQUE is suitable for traders who trust alignment and acceleration when recognizing the beginning of a directional movement.

Preferred Market Opportunity EA to Explore Patient trend and pullback hunting EAGLE GOLD HUNTER Structural false breakout and reclaim RAPTOR GOLD Multi-indicator price reclaim PHOENIX GOLD Multi-session structural migration GREAT BLUE HERON GOLD Compression and momentum ignition TAMARIN GOLD IGNITION Exhaustion and qualified reversal PANTHER GOLD REVERSAL STRIKE Adaptive direction supported by vigor LYNX GOLD VIGOR Liquidity sweep and fractal reclaim KINGFISHER FRACTAL RECLAIM Directional reversal supported by momentum CAPUCHIN GOLD REVERSAL Price resolution after a market shock BLACK HERON GOLD Directional awakening and acceleration MACAQUE GOLD AWAKENING

FIND YOUR PREFERRED MARKET OPPORTUNITY

This comparison is intended to help you decide which products to investigate first. It is not a replacement for testing.

WHY YOUR OWN DEMO TEST MATTERS

International brokers do not provide identical XAUUSD trading environments.

Differences may include:

Symbol specifications.

Spread behaviour.

Tick size.

Tick value.

Contract size.

Available liquidity.

Execution conditions.

Server time.

Trading sessions.

Margin requirements.

Historical price data.

An EA tested under one broker environment may behave differently when the symbol specifications, tick structure, spread, or historical data change.

For this reason, buyers should download the official demo of each product they are considering and test it using conditions relevant to their intended broker account.

The objective is not to search for a universal result. The objective is to understand:

The EA’s trading character.

The type of opportunities it recognizes.

How frequently those conditions appear under the selected broker data.

Whether the system’s market logic matches the buyer’s expectations.

Whether the EA is appropriate for the intended account plan.

Understand the product first. Test it second. Choose afterward.

THE PURPOSE OF THE STOP LOSS

A stop loss does not represent a lack of confidence in the EA.

No automated trading system controls:

Broker spread behavior.

Tick structure.

Execution conditions.

Market gaps.

Abnormal volatility.

International differences between XAUUSD symbols.

Risk must therefore be defined before an opportunity is taken.

Each THE BEAST EA uses a defined monetary stop-loss framework per EA. This creates a clear risk boundary and helps buyers prepare capital allocation when selecting one or several products.

The stop loss exists because market risk must be controlled—not because every market outcome can be predicted.

USING MORE THAN ONE THE BEAST EA

THE BEAST products are separate Expert Advisors with different market characters.

Buyers may choose:

One EA that closely matches their preferred trading style.

Several EAs designed for different market opportunities.

A selection based on a predetermined budget.

A capital plan based on the intended number of EAs.

When several THE BEAST EAs are operated together, a dedicated trading account is recommended.

The account should not be mixed with:

Manual trading.

Expert Advisors from unrelated developers.

External trade-management systems.

Positions that do not belong to the selected THE BEAST products.

A dedicated account makes EA ownership, total exposure, capital allocation, and system behavior easier to evaluate.

Each product must remain installed and managed as a separate EA.

CAPITAL PLANNING

A universal public balance table would not accurately represent every buyer’s situation.

Capital planning may depend on:

The number of selected EAs.

The buyer’s available budget.

Broker specifications.

Account type.

Intended lot configuration.

Risk tolerance.

Operational objectives.

Buyers may first decide how many THE BEAST EAs they intend to acquire. The remaining capital calculation can then be discussed through MQL5 Direct Message.

Alternatively, buyers may provide their available budget first. A product-selection and capital-allocation suggestion can then be prepared according to that budget.

This consultation is intended to organize product selection and capital allocation. It does not guarantee a particular trading result.

Step 1 — Recognize Your Preferred Opportunity

HOW TO CHOOSE YOUR EA

Decide whether you are primarily interested in:

Trend and pullback opportunities.

False breakouts.

Price reclaims.

Structural migration.

Compression and momentum ignition.

Exhaustion reversals.

Adaptive directional vigor.

Liquidity sweeps.

Directional transitions.

Post-shock resolution.

Directional awakening.

Step 2 — Understand the EA’s Character

Read what the EA is designed to observe and what must develop before it recognizes a qualified opportunity.

Step 3 — Visit the Official Product Page

Open the relevant THE BEAST product page on MQL5 Market and review the available product information.

Step 4 — Download the Official Demo

Use the official demo supplied through the MQL5 Market product page.

Step 5 — Test It Under Your Intended Environment

Test the product using the relevant XAUUSD symbol and broker data available through your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Step 6 — Compare Its Character with Your Expectations

Determine whether the EA’s opportunity type, logic, and operating character match the way you prefer to read the gold market.

Step 7 — Choose One or More Products

Select the EA or combination of EAs that best fits your preferred opportunities and available capital.

Step 8 — Request Capital Guidance if Necessary

Contact the developer through MQL5 Direct Message if you need assistance calculating capital allocation for several EAs or selecting products within a specific budget.

All THE BEAST EAs in this guide are designed exclusively for XAUUSD.

Each EA is sold as a separate MQL5 Market product.

Buyers are not required to acquire every THE BEAST EA.

Modified indicator formulas and internal source logic are proprietary.

Indicator names are disclosed for product orientation only.

Internal formulas, parameters, and complete system recipes are not disclosed.

Product behavior may differ across brokers and account environments.

Buyers should perform their own official demo testing before purchasing.

Stop loss limits risk but cannot eliminate trading risk.

Operating several EAs increases total account exposure.

A dedicated trading account is recommended.

The dedicated account should not be mixed with manual trading or unrelated EAs.

Past, simulated, or historical results cannot guarantee future results.

IMPORTANT INFORMATIONFINAL WORD

There is no single THE BEAST EA that every trader must choose.

A trader who trusts Ichimoku trend structure may begin with EAGLE. A trader who understands false breakouts may examine RAPTOR. Another trader may prefer PHOENIX’s multi-indicator architecture, GREAT BLUE HERON’s structural migration, TAMARIN’s momentum ignition, or PANTHER’s exhaustion reversal.

Other traders may feel more comfortable with adaptive vigor, fractal liquidity sweeps, directional reversals, post-shock resolution, or market awakening.

That difference is exactly why THE BEAST was created.

Different market opportunities require different analytical tools. Different traders also have different experience, preferences, and confidence in those tools.

Learn the character of each EA.

Download its official demo.

Test it under your intended broker environment.

Then choose your choice.