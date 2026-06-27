MACD Momentum + Multi-Timeframe Bias: A Simple Combo I Actually Use

I have been trading for more than fifteen years. In the first post of this series I showed how I read a four-color MACD histogram — building vs fading, bar by bar, on the last close only. That read is useful every week. It is also incomplete if you stare at one timeframe and pretend the others do not exist.

Single-timeframe MACD gave me plenty of "valid" setups that lost money. Not because MACD lied — because **H1 was still bearish** while M15 painted a cute bullish histogram. I was reading momentum on one frame and ignoring structure on the others. I have journal entries from years ago that say *"MACD looked perfect"* next to a loss. The histogram was honest; my timeframe filter was not.

After enough of those, I stopped trying to make one chart tell the whole story. Now I use a dumb-simple combo I still run today: **MTF bias first, MACD color second.** No holy grail — just a sequence that keeps me from clicking when the higher frames disagree. This post is that workflow in plain language.

## Step 1 — Multi-timeframe bias (yes / no / skip)

I open the same symbol on M15, H1, H4 (or use an indicator that summarizes it).

My rule:

- Fast EMA above slow + RSI above ~55 on a frame → bullish bias on that frame

- Fast below slow + RSI below ~45 → bearish bias

- **At least 2 of 3** frames must agree before I look for entries on M15

If they do not agree → **no trade** , no MACD gymnastics.

This step alone cut my trade count and my regret trades.

## Step 2 — MACD four-color read (building or fading?)

Only after Step 1 passes do I open the MACD subwindow on my entry chart.

Examples:

| MTF bias | MACD read | My action |

|----------|-----------|-----------|

| 2+ frames bullish | Red bars building above zero | Watch for long setup |

| 2+ frames bullish | Aqua fade after red | Skip or wait — momentum rolling over |

| 2+ frames bearish | Green bars building below zero | Watch for short setup |

| Mixed MTF | Any MACD | Skip — MACD cannot fix disagreement |

MACD does not create the bias. It **confirms or vetoes** momentum on the entry timeframe.

## Step 3 — Execution (optional third piece)

When I actually click, I size by fixed % risk and a defined stop — I use a one-click script for that so I do not math under pressure. Entry timing is still discretionary; sizing is not.

## Why I split tools instead of one "super indicator"

- **MTF** answers: *Should I be looking long or short at all?*

- **MACD color** answers: *Is momentum supporting that direction right now?*

- **Risk script** answers: *How much size for this stop?*

One mega-indicator would blur those questions. Separate tools keep me honest about which rule I broke when a trade fails.

## A real skip example (template for your journal)

```

Date: ______

Symbol: EURUSD M15

MTF: H1/H4 bearish, M15 bullish blip → FAIL (only 1/3)

MACD: red above zero (looked tempting)

Action: SKIP

Note: MACD building on wrong side of higher-TF trend

```

## Mistakes I still catch myself making

- Treating a **single M15 MACD spike** as permission when H1/H4 never agreed.

- Opening the MACD subwindow **before** I check MTF — the pretty histogram pulls my eye and I rationalize.

- Forgetting that **aqua/gold fade** after a strong run often means "too late," even when MTF bias still looks fine.

## What comes next in this series

The next post is about **MACD divergence** — the topic that hooked me early and cost me money just as fast. Not every divergence deserves a click; most are pullbacks inside a higher-timeframe trend. I will walk through how I grade them and when I pass, even when the lines look perfect.

If a topic would help you, leave a comment. I read them; this series is meant for discussion, not preaching.

## Closing

Try one week: **no M15 entry unless 2+ higher frames agree** , then check MACD color on the last closed bar only.

If you want the same stack I use, all three pieces are free on my MQL5 profile — search BarionQuant.

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