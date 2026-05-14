Introduction

Momentum Tidebreaker Indicator -- Complete User Manual (MT4 & MT5)

The Momentum Tidebreaker indicator is a non-repainting three-class momentum confluence system for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It evaluates each closed bar against three independent momentum signal classes (Trend Cross, RSI Reclaim, and Divergence) and fires a BUY or SELL signal when any class matches. When two classes agree on the same bar, a Strong Signal is recorded. Every signal automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 lines on the chart with full hit-detection and Wins/Losses/Win-Rate tracking via a 16-row dashboard.

Key Features:

Three signal classes: Trend Cross , RSI Reclaim , Divergence , plus Strong Signal combo flag

, , , plus combo flag Non-repainting: signals confirmed on bar close, never moved or removed afterwards

ATR-anchored TP/SL: Entry, SL, TP1 at 1R, and TP2 at configurable Risk:Reward ratio

16-row dashboard with corner switching (Top Right, Top Left, Bottom Right, Bottom Left)

Automatic Wins/Losses/Win-Rate tracking after every closed trade

Live floating P&L in points and percent, plus partial-profit flag at TP1

9 alert conditions across 4 channels (popup, sound, push, email)

Support/Resistance level detection with pivot points, displayed as dashed lines and as point-distance in the dashboard

History scan on chart load to populate active trade plus historical W/L

Symbol and timeframe agnostic

Download the indicator:

TIP: This indicator is designed for traders who want a rules-based approach to momentum trading with built-in risk management. It works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Understanding Three-Class Confluence

Most retail momentum indicators have a single trigger. Momentum Tidebreaker has three independent signal classes that fire on different market structures.

How signals are generated:

On every confirmed (closed) bar, the indicator evaluates three signal classes: Trend Cross : fast EMA crosses slow EMA + RSI on the matching side of 50 + momentum direction agrees + trend strength above threshold

: fast EMA crosses slow EMA + RSI on the matching side of 50 + momentum direction agrees + trend strength above threshold RSI Reclaim : RSI crosses 50 in the direction of the existing EMA trend + close on trend side of slow EMA

: RSI crosses 50 in the direction of the existing EMA trend + close on trend side of slow EMA Divergence: RSI divergence at OB/OS + close crosses back across fast EMA If any class matches, a BUY or SELL signal fires (one per direction per bar) If the Trend Cross and Divergence classes match on the same bar, a Strong Signal is recorded The signal triangle, divergence diamond (if applicable), and Strong Signal star marker are drawn on the chart The four-line risk architecture (Entry, SL, TP1, TP2) is drawn extending forward 30 bars Alerts fire on the configured channels

NOTE: Because all three classes evaluate only on confirmed bars, there is a one-bar delay between when an intraday condition first becomes true and when the indicator prints the signal. This is what makes signals non-repainting -- they will not disappear on later ticks.





Installation Guide

Momentum Tidebreaker is distributed through the MQL5.com Market. Installation is automatic.

Steps:

Purchase the indicator from the MQL5 Market product page The indicator installs automatically into your MetaTrader terminal Open MetaTrader and press Ctrl+N to open the Navigator panel Expand Indicators > Market Locate Momentum_Tidebreaker in the list Drag the indicator onto any chart The settings dialog appears -- adjust parameters as needed (see sections below) Click OK to apply

After loading, you will see:

Fast EMA and Slow EMA lines drawn on the chart with bull/bear coloring

drawn on the chart with bull/bear coloring BUY / SELL triangle markers at signal points (below bars for longs, above for shorts)

at signal points (below bars for longs, above for shorts) Strong Signal star markers (amber) on top of triangles when both Trend Cross and Divergence fire on the same bar

(amber) on top of triangles when both Trend Cross and Divergence fire on the same bar Divergence diamonds at bars where RSI divergence is detected (visual marker, not necessarily a tradeable signal)

at bars where RSI divergence is detected (visual marker, not necessarily a tradeable signal) TP/SL lines drawn as four horizontal lines extending forward 30 bars

drawn as four horizontal lines extending forward 30 bars 16-row dashboard panel in your chosen corner

IMPORTANT: Do not manually copy files to the data folder. The MQL5 Market handles all file placement and updates automatically.





Signal System Overview

Each signal consists of two visual components on the chart:

1. Signal Triangle

BUY signals display a teal/aqua upward triangle below the signal bar

SELL signals display a coral/red downward triangle above the signal bar

Triangles appear only on confirmed (closed) bars

2. Strong Signal Star (optional)

When the same bar produces both a Trend Cross signal and a Divergence signal:

An additional amber star marker prints on top of the triangle

A separate STRONG BUY or STRONG SELL alert fires alongside the standard alert

Non-Repainting Confirmation:

All three signal classes evaluate only on closed bars

Once a triangle, star, or divergence diamond appears, it is permanent

A duplicate-suppression mechanism prevents the same direction from firing twice on the same bar even if multiple classes match

History Scan:

On chart load (or symbol/timeframe switch), the indicator walks backward up to InpHistoryScanBars bars (default 500) replaying every closed bar to detect historical signals, simulate TP/SL fills, and populate the Wins/Losses/Win-Rate counter. This is why a newly attached chart shows an active trade (if any) and historical W/L immediately.

Trend Settings

These parameters control the EMA crossover detection and trend strength.

Parameter Default Description InpEmaFastLen 12 Period for the fast EMA InpEmaSlowLen 26 Period for the slow EMA InpTrendStrengthLen 14 ATR period used for trend strength normalization

Visual behavior:

The fast EMA and slow EMA are drawn on the chart with separate buffers for bull and bear color states

When trend direction flips (fast crosses slow), the line color changes accordingly with no gap at the transition bar (handled via a bridge buffer write)

TIP: Classical values are 12/26 (MACD-style). Some traders prefer 20/50 for more conservative crossovers, or 9/21 for more aggressive scalping.

Momentum and Signal Settings

These parameters control RSI, momentum, and the three signal classes.

RSI

Parameter Default Description InpRsiLength 14 RSI calculation period InpOversoldLevel 30 Oversold threshold InpOverboughtLevel 70 Overbought threshold

Logic: RSI is used in all three signal classes. Trend Cross requires RSI on the correct side of 50. RSI Reclaim fires when RSI crosses 50. Divergence requires RSI to be in OB or OS territory.

Signal Class Toggles

Parameter Default Description InpEnableTrendCross true Enable the Trend Cross class InpEnableRSIReclaim true Enable the RSI Reclaim class InpEnableDivergence true Enable the Divergence class InpRequireMomConfluence true Require momentum direction agreement on Trend Cross

Logic:

Trend Cross : fires when fast EMA crosses slow EMA, RSI is on the matching side of 50, momentum agrees (if InpRequireMomConfluence is true), and trend strength exceeds the threshold.

: fires when fast EMA crosses slow EMA, RSI is on the matching side of 50, momentum agrees (if InpRequireMomConfluence is true), and trend strength exceeds the threshold. RSI Reclaim : fires when RSI crosses 50 in the direction of the existing EMA trend, with the close on the trend side of the slow EMA.

: fires when RSI crosses 50 in the direction of the existing EMA trend, with the close on the trend side of the slow EMA. Divergence: fires when RSI bullish divergence is detected at oversold (or bearish at overbought) AND the close subsequently crosses back over the fast EMA.

TIP: Disable InpRequireMomConfluence for earlier Trend Cross entries at the cost of more false positives. Best used on D1 / W1 timeframes where the few extra noisy signals are tolerable.

Complete Parameter Reference

The following table lists all input parameters in the order they appear in the indicator settings dialog.

# Parameter Type Default Category 1 InpEmaFastLen int 12 Trend 2 InpEmaSlowLen int 26 Trend 3 InpTrendStrengthLen int 14 Trend 4 InpPivotLength int 10 Support & Resistance 5 InpMaxLevels int 3 Support & Resistance 6 InpShowSRLevels bool true Support & Resistance 7 InpRsiLength int 14 Momentum 8 InpOversoldLevel int 30 Momentum 9 InpOverboughtLevel int 70 Momentum 10 InpEnableTrendCross bool true Signals 11 InpEnableRSIReclaim bool true Signals 12 InpEnableDivergence bool true Signals 13 InpRequireMomConfluence bool true Signals 14 InpShowSLTP bool true Risk Management 15 InpAtrLenRisk int 14 Risk Management 16 InpSLPadding double 1.5 Risk Management 17 InpRRRatio double 2.0 Risk Management 18 InpLineExtend int 30 Risk Management 19 InpBullColor color clrTurquoise Visual 20 InpBearColor color clrTomato Visual 21 InpNeutralColor color clrSilver Visual 22 InpSignalArrowSize int 3 Visual 23 InpShowDashboard bool true Dashboard 24 InpDashCorner enum DASH_TOP_RIGHT Dashboard 25 InpDashFontSize int 10 Dashboard 26 InpDashHOffset int 10 Dashboard 27 InpDashVOffset int 24 Dashboard 28 InpEnableAlerts bool true Alerts 29 InpAlertPopup bool true Alerts 30 InpAlertPush bool false Alerts 31 InpAlertEmail bool false Alerts 32 InpAlertSound bool true Alerts 33 InpSoundFile string alert.wav Alerts 34 InpHistoryScanBars int 500 History

Risk Management Setup

Momentum Tidebreaker calculates Stop Loss and two Take Profit levels automatically for each signal.

Stop Loss Calculation

Parameter Default Description InpAtrLenRisk 14 ATR calculation period InpSLPadding 1.5 Stop loss distance as ATR multiplier

For BUY signals: SL = Entry - (ATR x InpSLPadding) For SELL signals: SL = Entry + (ATR x InpSLPadding)

The ATR-based stop adapts automatically to each instrument's volatility. A pair like GBPJPY with wide ranges gets a wider absolute stop than EURGBP with narrow ranges, but the relative risk in ATR units stays constant.

Take Profit Levels

Parameter Default Description InpRRRatio 2.0 TP2 Risk:Reward ratio (Built-in) 1.0 TP1 is always at 1R

The "risk" in the risk-reward calculation is the distance from entry to SL. With default settings:

TP1 (1R) = same distance as SL, in the profit direction. Hitting TP1 marks a partial-profit flag in the dashboard but does not close the trade.

(1R) = same distance as SL, in the profit direction. Hitting TP1 marks a partial-profit flag in the dashboard but does not close the trade. TP2 (RR ratio) = SL distance multiplied by the RR ratio (default 2.0, so 2R). Hitting TP2 closes the trade in profit and increments Wins.

Display Toggles

Parameter Default Description InpShowSLTP true Master toggle for TP/SL line drawing InpLineExtend 30 Bars the TP/SL lines extend forward

Hit Tracking

The indicator automatically tracks whether each TP level and the SL have been reached by subsequent price action:

When price reaches TP1, the TP1 line dims (its color is changed to grey), a checkmark appears next to the TP1/TP2 row on the dashboard, and the TP1 Hit alert fires (once)

alert fires (once) When price reaches TP2, all four lines (Entry, SL, TP1, TP2) are deleted from the chart, the dashboard's Active Trade section reverts to "-" for direction, Wins increments by 1, and the TP2 Hit alert fires

alert fires When price reaches SL, the same cleanup happens, Losses increments by 1, and the SL Hit alert fires

alert fires The dashboard's W/L/WR row updates after every closed trade

Dashboard Guide

The on-chart dashboard provides a compact, real-time summary of indicator state. It is organized into a header, a Market Snapshot section, and an Active Trade section.

Dashboard Settings:

Parameter Default Description InpShowDashboard true Show or hide the dashboard InpDashCorner DASH_TOP_RIGHT Which corner of the chart to anchor to InpDashFontSize 10 Font size in pixels InpDashHOffset 10 Horizontal offset from the chosen corner InpDashVOffset 24 Vertical offset from the chosen corner

The dashboard corner can be set to any of the four chart corners via a dropdown: Top Right (default), Top Left, Bottom Right, or Bottom Left. The widget is always anchored to CORNER_LEFT_UPPER internally; the visible position is computed from chart pixel dimensions, so the panel never extends off-screen.

Header

A single full-width cell displays "Momentum Tidebreaker - DASHBOARD" on a lighter grey background.

Market Snapshot Section

Row Label Description 1 Trend BULLISH / BEARISH / FLAT, colored by direction 2 Strength EMA distance divided by ATR (percent), colored when above 1% 3 RSI Current RSI reading with OB / OS / Mid state marker 4 Momentum 5-bar close change normalized by ATR(10), times 100 5 ATR (14) Absolute ATR + equivalent point count 6 ATR % of Price Volatility regime gauge 7 Dist to Resistance Distance in points to the nearest above-price pivot high 8 Dist to Support Distance in points to the nearest below-price pivot low

Active Trade Section

Row Label Description 9 (Divider) "- Active Trade -" on a darker grey background 10 Direction LONG / SHORT / - colored by direction 11 Entry Entry price of the active trade 12 SL Stop loss price + distance in points 13 TP1 / TP2 Both target prices, with partial-profit flag appended after TP1 hit 14 Floating P&L Live unrealized P&L in points and percent 15 W / L / WR Wins / Losses / Win-Rate%





TIP: If the dashboard overlaps with price action, change InpDashCorner to a different corner or adjust the H/V offsets. The font is bold by default to ensure readability against dark chart backgrounds.

Alert Configuration

Momentum Tidebreaker supports four delivery channels and nine alert events.

Alert Channels

Parameter Default Description InpEnableAlerts true Master switch for all alerts InpAlertPopup true In-terminal popup dialog InpAlertSound true Play the configured sound file InpAlertPush false Mobile push notification (requires MetaQuotes ID) InpAlertEmail false Email alert (requires SMTP configuration) InpSoundFile alert.wav Sound file to play

Alert Events

The indicator fires alerts for nine events, each once per bar:

Alert Event Trigger BUY Any signal class fires long SELL Any signal class fires short STRONG BUY Trend Cross + Divergence both long on same bar STRONG SELL Trend Cross + Divergence both short on same bar TP1 Hit First take profit reached TP2 Hit Second take profit reached (trade closes) SL Hit Stop loss reached (trade closes) Bullish Divergence RSI bullish divergence detected at oversold Bearish Divergence RSI bearish divergence detected at overbought

Each alert message includes the symbol, timeframe, and (for entry alerts) the entry price.

Enabling Push Notifications

Install the MetaTrader mobile app (iOS or Android) Open the app and navigate to Settings > Messages Copy your MetaQuotes ID In the desktop MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Notifications Enter your MetaQuotes ID and enable notifications Set InpAlertPush = true in the indicator settings

Enabling Email Notifications

In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Email Check Enable Enter your SMTP server, port, login, password, and destination email Click Test to verify Set InpAlertEmail = true in the indicator settings

Trading Strategies

The following approaches demonstrate different ways to use Momentum Tidebreaker. All strategies assume default settings unless stated otherwise.

WARNING: Trading involves significant risk. These strategies are provided for educational purposes only. Always test on a demo account first and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Strategy A: Scalping (M5 - M15)

Recommended adjustments:

Disable Divergence class to reduce signal noise on lower timeframes

Reduce InpSLPadding to 1.0 for tighter stops

InpSLPadding to 1.0 for tighter stops Set InpRRRatio to 1.5 for faster profit-taking

InpRRRatio to 1.5 for faster profit-taking Enable InpAlertSound and InpAlertPopup for desktop awareness

Trade management:

Wait for a BUY or SELL signal with at least the Strong flag preferred Enter at market on the next bar's open after the signal Take 50% of position off at TP1 (which is 1R) Move broker SL to entry once TP1 hits Let the remaining 50% run to TP2 (1.5R)

Strategy B: Swing Trading (H1 - H4)

Use defaults: All three signal classes enabled, momentum confluence required, SL at 1.5 ATR, TP2 at 2.0R.

Trade management:

Wait for any class signal Enter at market on the next bar's open Take 1/3 of position off at TP1 Move broker SL to entry after TP1 Take another 1/3 at TP2 If trailing, leave the final 1/3 to run with a trailing stop

Strategy C: Alert-Based Multi-Chart

Setup:

Apply the indicator to all symbols and timeframes of interest Enable InpAlertPush and configure your MetaQuotes ID Open the relevant chart only when a push notification arrives Review the dashboard before deciding whether to enter

TIP: For Strategy C, consider disabling the RSI Reclaim class on charts where you only want major entries -- this reduces notification volume while preserving the most structural signals.

Parameter Tuning Presets

Scalping Preset (M5 - M15)

Parameter Value InpEnableTrendCross true InpEnableRSIReclaim true InpEnableDivergence false InpRequireMomConfluence true InpSLPadding 1.0 InpRRRatio 1.5 InpLineExtend 20 InpHistoryScanBars 300

Swing Trading Preset (H1 - H4)

Parameter Value InpEnableTrendCross true InpEnableRSIReclaim true InpEnableDivergence true InpRequireMomConfluence true InpSLPadding 1.5 InpRRRatio 2.0 InpLineExtend 30 InpHistoryScanBars 500

Position Trading Preset (D1 - W1)

Parameter Value InpEnableTrendCross true InpEnableRSIReclaim false InpEnableDivergence true InpRequireMomConfluence false InpSLPadding 2.0 InpRRRatio 3.0 InpLineExtend 50 InpHistoryScanBars 1000

TIP: Start with the Swing Trading preset and modify one parameter at a time to observe its effect on signal frequency and quality.

Troubleshooting

No Signals Appearing

Warmup period not reached. The indicator requires at least 100 bars of history plus the EMA slow length and pivot length combined.

The indicator requires at least 100 bars of history plus the EMA slow length and pivot length combined. All signal classes disabled. Verify that at least one of InpEnableTrendCross , InpEnableRSIReclaim , or InpEnableDivergence is true.

Verify that at least one of InpEnableTrendCross , InpEnableRSIReclaim , or InpEnableDivergence is true. History scan limit too low. Try increasing InpHistoryScanBars to 1000+ to scan further back.

Try increasing InpHistoryScanBars to 1000+ to scan further back. No qualifying setups in visible range. Scroll back in history or wait for new bars to form.

Dashboard Not Showing

Confirm InpShowDashboard = true

InpShowDashboard = true If the chart window is too narrow, the dashboard may sit off-screen. Try InpDashCorner = DASH_TOP_LEFT .

InpDashCorner = DASH_TOP_LEFT . The dashboard repositions automatically when the chart is resized

TP/SL Lines Not Visible

Verify InpShowSLTP = true

InpShowSLTP = true The lines only appear after a signal fires; they are not drawn when the indicator is flat

After TP2 or SL is hit, all four lines are deleted and the dashboard returns to flat state

Alerts Not Firing

Check that InpEnableAlerts = true (master switch)

InpEnableAlerts = true (master switch) For push: verify your MetaQuotes ID is configured and InpAlertPush = true

InpAlertPush = true For email: verify SMTP settings and InpAlertEmail = true

InpAlertEmail = true Alerts fire only once per bar per event type

Different Results Between MT4 and MT5

The underlying calculation logic is identical, but minor differences in warmup behavior between MT4 and MT5 can cause the first few signals in history to appear at slightly different bar positions

These differences are expected and diminish as more historical bars are processed

If you need assistance with Momentum Tidebreaker:

Contact Method Details Email support@forexobroker.com Website www.forexobroker.com MQL5 Market Use the Comments section on the product page

When contacting support, please include:

Your MetaTrader version (MT4 or MT5)

Broker name and symbol format

A description of the issue

Screenshots of the chart and the indicator settings dialog

The exact parameter values you are using

Email: info@forexobroker.com



Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Bug Reports: Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

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Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may sustain a loss exceeding your initial investment. Trend Quorum is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The authors accept no liability for any loss arising from use of the indicator. By using Trend Quorum you acknowledge sole responsibility for your trading decisions.







