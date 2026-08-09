Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 3–7 on XAUUSD

Welcome to a new review of the Funded Gold advisor.

To make my EA evaluation more transparent, I continue to publish all closed positions without exception. Individual trades are shown after they're closed and then combined into a summary for the selected period.

In this article, we will look at trading Funded Gold from August 3 to 7, 2026. During this time, the EA opened 6 trades on XAUUSD and, despite a difficult first half of the week, ended the period with a positive result of +$9,970.52 .

Current trading can be monitored via an open MQL5 signal:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



Funded Gold page and demo:

Overall results of the week

The period from August 3rd to 7th was the first truly tough week for Funded Gold since the results were published.

Summary statistics:

Total transactions: 6

Profitable trades: 2

Losing trades: 4

Win Rate: 33.33%

Total Profit of Profitable Trades: +$45,572.52

Total loss: -$35,602.00

Weekly total: +$9,970.52

Despite four losing positions out of six, two trades at the end of the week allowed us to fully compensate for the Stop Losses received and maintain the overall result for the period as positive.

Important clarification on two transactions

The trading account shown shows two positions closed with a profit of approximately +$2,385 .

However, on the main live signal of Funded Gold, these same trading situations ended at Stop Loss.

Therefore, for more accurate statistics, I do not take into account the profit from the additional account and record both positions as unprofitable - -$8,900 each, which corresponds to approximately -4% per transaction.

Thus, the final statistics for the week take into account four losing positions, not two.

This allows you to focus on a more conservative result and not improve statistics due to differences in execution between accounts.

How to check the results

The current performance of Funded Gold can be monitored via the open MQL5 Signal:

Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller



You can also test the advisor yourself in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. To do this, download the Funded Gold demo version, select XAUUSD, and run the test for the desired period.

Funded Gold page and demo:

Result

From August 3 to 7, Funded Gold opened 6 trades: 2 profitable and 4 unprofitable.

Despite the first serious Stop Loss series, two profitable positions at the end of the week allowed us to recover losses and finish the period with the following result:

+$9,970.52

Funded Gold's next results will also be published in weekly reviews.

Past trading results do not guarantee similar future results.