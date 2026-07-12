How to Apply Economic Calendar to Multi-Currency Expert Advisor

Introduction

Welcome back to Forex Home Expert. In our continuous journey to refine algorithmic trading strategies, we have previously explored the robust capabilities of technical indicators and their integration into automated systems. If you have been following our series, you will recall that in our previous article, Part 4 - MA Cross Over Ichimoku Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, we detailed the construction of a sophisticated Expert Advisor MT5 capable of trading multiple currency pairs simultaneously using the powerful combination of Moving Averages and the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. That EA, known as Exp_MAxTenkanKijun.mq5, demonstrated how to capture trend momentum across thirty different forex pairs from a single chart.





Following that, we delved into the fundamental side of market analysis in our article on the Economic Calendar News Indicator for MT5. There, we discussed how macroeconomic events—such as interest rate decisions, non-farm payrolls, and GDP releases—can cause sudden, violent spikes in price action that often disregard technical support and resistance levels. While technical analysis provides the structure for entry and exit, fundamental news provides the fuel for major market moves. However, for an automated Forex Trading Robot, these news events can be detrimental if not managed correctly. Slippage, widened spreads, and erratic price behavior during high-impact news can turn a winning strategy into a losing one in a matter of seconds.



