Dragonfly Doji Trading System - MANUAL

1. INTRODUCTION



DragonflyDojiTradingSystem 1.00

Bullish Reversal at Market Bottoms

Author: Ich Khiem Nguyen | MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

What is DragonflyDojiTradingSystem?

DragonflyDojiTradingSystem helps you spot Dragonfly Doji patterns on your MetaTrader 5 charts — automatically. The indicator scans every candle, filters out weak setups, and shows you only the best bullish reversal opportunities with clear entry points, stop losses, and profit targets already calculated. It works on any market and any timeframe, giving you more time to focus on your trading decisions instead of searching for patterns.

What Are Dragonfly Doji Patterns?

The Dragonfly Doji is a single-candle reversal pattern that appears at market bottoms after downtrends. Its distinctive T-shape tells a story of rejected weakness: sellers drive price sharply lower during the candle (creating a long lower shadow), but buyers step in and reclaim value by the close. The result is a candle with open, high, and close clustered near the top, with a long lower shadow indicating strong rejection of lower prices. This represents a shift from selling pressure to buying interest, signaling a potential bullish reversal.

Bullish Dragonfly Doji (Reversal)

Appears after a downtrend as a reversal signal. The prior candle must be bearish (close below open), confirming downward momentum. Then the Dragonfly Doji forms: open near the high, close near the open (tight body), and a long lower shadow extending significantly below both. This T-shape shows sellers initially won (long lower shadow), but buyers rejected those low prices and pulled the close back to the top. When this pattern appears at key support levels or after significant selling pressure, it becomes a powerful signal for potential bullish reversal and trend change.

The longer the lower shadow relative to the body, the stronger the buyer rejection of lower prices. Quality Dragonfly Doji patterns often precede significant uptrends, making them valuable entry points for traders seeking early reversal signals.

How the Indicator Finds Patterns

The indicator scans your charts in real-time and checks each potential pattern against multiple quality requirements:

Scans each completed bar and checks if the current candle forms a Dragonfly Doji shape — open and close must be clustered near the high (tiny body), with a long lower shadow extending far below the body Verifies the prior bar is bearish (close below open) to confirm downtrend context and establish that sellers controlled the market before the doji formed, ensuring you're catching a true reversal rather than noise in a consolidation Confirms the lower shadow is significantly longer than both the body and upper shadow — the ratio of lower shadow to candle range must exceed the minimum threshold, proving strong buyer rejection of lower prices Applies quality scoring based on body tightness (how doji-like), lower shadow strength, upper shadow cleanliness, prior bearish confirmation, range significance relative to volatility, and prior candle engagement — only patterns meeting the minimum quality threshold appear on your chart

Only patterns that pass all these checks appear on your chart, so you don't waste time on weak or invalid setups.

Quality Score — How Good Is the Pattern?

Every pattern gets a quality score from 0.00 to 1.00. This helps you focus on the best trading opportunities.

What the Score Means

The indicator evaluates six aspects of each Dragonfly Doji pattern. It checks how tight the body is (true doji quality), how long the lower shadow is compared to the body (buyer rejection strength), whether the upper shadow is minimal (clean T-shape), if the prior bar was strongly bearish (downtrend confirmation), whether the candle range is significant relative to recent volatility, and how much of the prior 10-bar move the doji range represents (prior candle engagement). Each factor is weighted by importance, and the combined score tells you at a glance how textbook-perfect the pattern is.

Grade A (0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability reversals

(0.80 - 1.00) — Excellent: Best signals, highest probability reversals Grade B (0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable reversal setups worth trading

(0.60 - 0.79) — Good: Reliable reversal setups worth trading Grade C (0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation from price action

(0.40 - 0.59) — Average: Needs additional confirmation from price action Grade D (0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution

(0.20 - 0.39) — Below Average: Risky, use with caution Grade F (0.00 - 0.19) — Poor: Avoid trading these signals

Quality Threshold Setting

By default, the indicator only shows patterns scoring 0.30 or higher. You can adjust this in the settings:

Raise to 0.50-0.60 : See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality reversals)

: See only the best signals (fewer but higher quality reversals) Lower to 0.15-0.25 : See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality)

: See more signals (more frequent but mixed quality) Tip: Start with the default 0.30 and adjust based on your backtest results

What You See on the Chart

When the indicator detects a Dragonfly Doji pattern, it draws everything you need to know directly on the chart:

Signal Markers

Arrow icons : Green upward arrows mark the Dragonfly Doji pattern location — placed above the doji candle to indicate a bullish reversal signal. Gray arrows indicate signals blocked by an active filter.

: Green upward arrows mark the Dragonfly Doji pattern location — placed above the doji candle to indicate a bullish reversal signal. Gray arrows indicate signals blocked by an active filter. Quality labels: A numeric score (e.g., "0.74") appears near each signal, showing how strongly the pattern scored across all six quality factors

Trading Lines

Entry line : An orange horizontal line placed just above the pattern high (entry buffer = 0.05 × ATR), showing the exact Buy Stop trigger level

: An orange horizontal line placed just above the pattern high (entry buffer = 0.05 × ATR), showing the exact Buy Stop trigger level Stop Loss line : A red horizontal line below the pattern low (SL buffer = 0.10 × ATR), clearly labeled "SL" — this is where your protective stop goes

: A red horizontal line below the pattern low (SL buffer = 0.10 × ATR), clearly labeled "SL" — this is where your protective stop goes Take Profit lines: Up to four green horizontal lines above the entry level, labeled TP1 through TP4, calculated at 0.5R, 1.0R, 1.5R, and 2.0R reward multiples respectively

Visual Zones

Pattern highlight : A shaded rectangle spans the doji candle area, helping you instantly see which candle forms the Dragonfly Doji signal. Risk zone between entry and SL is shaded in red; reward zones between entry and each TP level are shaded in progressively lighter green.

: A shaded rectangle spans the doji candle area, helping you instantly see which candle forms the Dragonfly Doji signal. Risk zone between entry and SL is shaded in red; reward zones between entry and each TP level are shaded in progressively lighter green. Tracking dots: Small colored dots trail above the signal candle and change color as the signal evolves — white for pending, yellow for triggered/active, green for target hit, red for stop hit

Signal Lifecycle

Signals progress through different states, shown by changing colors and tracking dots:

Pending: Pattern just detected, waiting for entry confirmation Triggered: Entry price reached, trade is active Target Hit: Price reached take profit level (signal turns green) Stop Hit: Price hit stop loss (signal turns red) Cancelled: Signal invalidated before entry (signal disappears or grays out)

You can watch your signals evolve in real-time without opening any menus or panels.

Settings You Can Adjust

Here are the main settings that control how the indicator finds and displays Dragonfly Doji patterns:

Setting What It Does Default When to Change It ATR Period for volatility Number of bars used to calculate ATR (Average True Range), which normalizes all thresholds to current market volatility 14 Increase to 20+ for smoother volatility measurement on noisy markets; decrease for faster response Max Bars to Scan (history depth) How many historical bars the indicator scans on first load to find and display past patterns 3000 Increase for more history on higher timeframes; decrease to speed up loading Min Bars Between Patterns Minimum gap between two consecutive detected signals, preventing overlapping signals on the same move 3 Increase to 5-7 if signals cluster too closely; decrease to 1-2 to allow more signals Detection Preset Switches between Standard (relaxed, ~36% pass rate), Strict (tight criteria, ~10% pass rate), and Custom (user-defined) threshold sets PRESET_STANDARD Switch to Strict for higher conviction reversals; use Custom to fine-tune individual parameters Quality Score Filter (pattern strength) Enables the quality filter — only patterns scoring at or above InpMinQuality will appear on the chart true Disable only for study/research purposes; keep enabled for live trading Min Quality (0.0-1.0, 0.30=relaxed) Minimum quality score a pattern must achieve to be displayed 0.30 Raise to 0.50+ to see fewer but stronger signals; lower to 0.20 for more frequent signals on liquid markets [Custom] Max Body Ratio (Std=0.15, Strict=0.10) Maximum allowed body size as a ratio of total candle range — lower means tighter, more doji-like bodies 0.15 Decrease to 0.10 for stricter doji definition; increase to 0.20 on choppy markets where perfect dojis are rare [Custom] Min Lower Shadow Ratio (Std=0.50, Strict=0.65) Minimum lower shadow size as a ratio of total candle range — controls how pronounced the T-shape must be 0.50 Increase to 0.65-0.70 for stronger rejection signals; keep lower (0.40-0.50) on intraday for more signals [Custom] Max Upper Shadow Ratio (Std=0.25, Strict=0.15) Maximum allowed upper shadow as a ratio of total candle range — controls T-shape cleanliness 0.25 Decrease to 0.15 for cleaner T-shapes; increase to 0.35 if signals are too rare on volatile markets [Custom] Min Range/ATR (Std=0.30, Strict=0.50) Minimum candle range as a multiple of ATR — ensures the doji represents meaningful price movement 0.30 Increase to 0.50+ for larger, more significant rejections; keep lower (0.20-0.30) on tight-range days [Custom] Close Match ATR (Std=0.30, Strict=0.20) Maximum distance from close to high, expressed as ATR multiples — measures how near-top the close is 0.30 Decrease to 0.20 for tighter close-to-high matching (stricter doji); increase to 0.40 if signals are rare SL Buffer (xATR below pattern low) Extra buffer added below the pattern low when placing the stop loss, in ATR multiples 0.10 Increase to 0.15-0.20 on volatile markets to avoid premature stop-outs; decrease on calmer markets for tighter risk

Settings Tips

Start with all default settings and let the indicator run for a few days to see how it performs on your preferred market and timeframe

If you get too many signals, switch the Detection Preset to Strict or raise the Min Quality threshold to 0.50

If signals are too rare, keep the Detection Preset at Standard and consider raising the Max Body Ratio to 0.20 or lowering the Min Lower Shadow Ratio to 0.45

On very choppy markets, increase the Min Range/ATR threshold to 0.50 so only significant rejections are detected

Always backtest any setting changes before using them on a live account

Best Timeframes and Markets

Recommended Timeframes

M15 — Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers who want frequent intraday Dragonfly Doji reversals on active sessions

— Quality: Medium | Frequency: High | Best for: Scalpers who want frequent intraday Dragonfly Doji reversals on active sessions H1 — Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders who want clear intraday reversal setups, especially on XAUUSD at daily pivots

— Quality: High | Frequency: Medium | Best for: Day traders who want clear intraday reversal setups, especially on XAUUSD at daily pivots H4 — Quality: High | Frequency: Lower | Best for: Swing traders who want well-formed doji reversals with strong follow-through potential

— Quality: High | Frequency: Lower | Best for: Swing traders who want well-formed doji reversals with strong follow-through potential D1 — Quality: Highest | Frequency: Low | Best for: Position traders seeking textbook-quality reversal signals at major daily support levels

Best Markets

XAUUSD (Gold): Strong reversal behavior at support levels on H1 and H4 — Dragonfly Doji patterns at key resistance-turned-support often precede significant rallies

Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY): Good signal quality on H1 and above, especially at round numbers and daily pivots where buyer support clusters

Indices (US30, NAS100): Reversal patterns are common at support zones; best on H1 and H4 where daily structure is preserved

Oil (USOIL): Dragonfly Doji patterns form frequently at support levels after sharp selloffs — best on H1 and H4

The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe, but these combinations tend to produce the most reliable reversal signals.

Getting Started — Quick Setup

Follow these steps to start using DragonflyDojiTradingSystem:

Open MetaTrader 5 and load your chart (recommended: XAUUSD on H1 or H4 for the clearest initial signals) In the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), expand 'Indicators' → 'Custom' and find DragonflyDojiTradingSystem Drag the indicator onto your chart In the settings dialog, select your preferred Detection Preset (Standard recommended for beginners) and click OK to apply — the indicator will scan history and display detected patterns immediately Watch for new signals forming in real-time — green-colored doji candles with upward arrows indicate Dragonfly Doji patterns; check the quality score label to gauge signal strength After observing several signals, adjust the Min Quality threshold if needed: raise it if you're seeing too many marginal setups, lower it if signals are too infrequent Optional: Enable alerts in the ALERTS section to get popup or push notifications for new signals so you never miss a reversal setup

That's it! The indicator is now scanning your charts automatically and will alert you when high-quality Dragonfly Doji patterns appear.

All Features at a Glance

Automatic Dragonfly Doji bullish reversal pattern detection on any symbol and timeframe

6-factor weighted quality scoring (doji quality 1.00, lower shadow 0.85, upper shadow 0.70, direction change 0.90, range/ATR 0.60, range engulfing 0.50)

3 detection presets: Standard (~36% pass rate), Strict (~10% pass rate), Custom (user-defined thresholds)

Configurable prior bar bearish requirement to confirm downtrend context before accepting a signal

Tight body detection with configurable body ratio thresholds

Signal states and lifecycle tracking (Pending → Active → Finished)

Quality filter to reject weak patterns below threshold

Extreme zone filter (overbought/oversold rejection)

Stoploss hunt filter (liquidity sweep validation)

Opposite signal filter (prevent conflicting signals)

Risk/Reward with 3 stop loss methods (Donchian, ATR, Pattern)

Up to 4 take profit levels (TP1-TP4)

Donchian Channel trailing stop loss

MTF Scanner (up to 150 symbols × 8 timeframes)

Market structure analysis (BOS / CHOCH)

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push, email)

Signal statistics dashboard

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom)

EA signal buffers for automated trading

For detailed guides on each feature, see the MANUAL included with the indicator.

Common Questions

Q: Why is this pattern bullish only?

The Dragonfly Doji is inherently a bullish reversal pattern — the long lower shadow plus tight body at the top show buyer rejection of lower prices and a shift in momentum toward the upside. The bearish equivalent would be an Inverted Hammer or different pattern entirely. This indicator focuses on Dragonfly Doji as a bullish entry signal.

Q: What's the difference between Standard and Strict presets?

Standard allows more signals (~36% of candidates pass) with relaxed thresholds — ideal when you want more trading opportunities or are trading on intraday timeframes where perfect dojis are less common. Strict uses tighter specifications (~10% pass rate) for higher conviction reversals. Start with Standard and switch to Strict if you're getting too many signals or prefer fewer, higher-quality setups.

Q: How do I reduce the number of false signals?

Enable the Quality Filter (default 0.30) and raise it to 0.50+ for fewer but stronger signals. You can also switch to the Strict Detection Preset, decrease the Max Body Ratio to 0.10 for stricter doji definition, increase the Min Lower Shadow Ratio for stronger rejections, or enable the Direction Filter to only accept signals that align with the overall trend.

Q: Why does the stop loss sometimes seem wide?

The SL is placed below the pattern low plus an ATR buffer (default 0.10 × ATR) to account for normal intrabar retracements and market noise. You can switch to the ATR-based SL method in settings for tighter stops, but be aware this may increase false stop-outs on volatile instruments like XAUUSD. The Donchian Channel method adapts SL to recent price structure and is a good middle ground.

Q: What if I don't see many Dragonfly Doji patterns?

Dragonfly Doji patterns are less frequent than other candlestick patterns because the requirements are strict (tight body + long lower shadow + prior bearish bar). This is actually a good sign — it means you're seeing quality reversals rather than noise. If you need more signals, lower the Min Quality threshold to 0.20 or switch to intraday timeframes (M15, H1) where more reversals occur. You can also adjust the Max Body Ratio to 0.20 on choppy days.

Q: How does the prior bar bearish requirement work?

The indicator checks that the bar immediately before the Dragonfly Doji is bearish (close below open) to confirm downtrend context. This ensures you're catching a true reversal after established selling, not a random doji in sideways consolidation. You can disable this requirement in settings if you want to catch reversals during range-bound trading as well.

What's New — Version 1.00

This is the 1.00 release of DragonflyDojiTradingSystem. Key features include:

Dragonfly Doji bullish reversal pattern detection across all timeframes and symbols

6-factor quality scoring system evaluating body tightness, lower shadow strength, upper shadow cleanliness, prior downtrend confirmation, range significance, and prior candle engagement

Standard and Strict detection presets, plus fully customizable threshold mode

Prior bar bearish confirmation to ensure reversal context

7-layer filter system (Quality, Extreme Zone, Direction, Stoploss Hunt, Signal Zone, Market Structure, Opposite Signal)

Multi-timeframe scanner covering up to 150 symbols and 8 timeframes simultaneously

Automated Entry/SL/TP trading levels with Donchian Channel trailing stop

4-channel alert system (popup, sound, push notification, email)

EA signal buffers enabling automated trading systems to consume Dragonfly Doji signals directly

Professional chart themes (Dark, Light, Custom) for comfortable long-session use

Getting Help

If you have questions or need support:

Documentation : Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above

: Check the detailed user guides linked in the Features section above MQL5 Profile : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller

: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/khiemni/seller Direct Contact: Message me through MQL5 for technical support

I'm committed to helping you get the most out of this indicator.

Ready to Start?

DragonflyDojiTradingSystem is designed to save you time and help you find high-probability Dragonfly Doji reversal patterns automatically. Attach the indicator to your chart and start with the default settings — you can fine-tune everything later as you get comfortable with how it works.

Happy trading!

Ich Khiem Nguyen

DragonflyDojiTradingSystem 1.00 — Created 2026-02-23