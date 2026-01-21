Prompt Engineering for Traders: How to Talk to AI to Get Profitable Code





We are living in the "Golden Age" of coding. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek have made it possible for anyone to write MQL5 code. But there is a massive problem I see every day in forums.

Traders complain: "I asked the AI to build a profitable scalper, but it blew my account in 2 hours."

The problem isn't the AI. The problem is the prompt.

AI is not a magic crystal ball; it is a literal instruction follower. If you ask for a "simple moving average bot," it will give you exactly that—a bot that blindly buys every cross and loses money in choppy markets. To get professional code, you must learn Prompt Engineering.

In this guide, I am going to share my personal "Master Prompts"—the exact templates I use to force AI to write robust, safe, and logical MQL5 code.





The Golden Rule: Context is King

Never start a prompt with "Write an EA that..."

Instead, you must act as the Senior Architect. You must define the constraints, the libraries, and the risk parameters before the AI writes a single line of code.

Master Prompt #1: The "Structure" Prompt

Use this prompt to start any new project. It forces the AI to use the standard MQL5 libraries (which are safer than custom functions) and sets up a clean input structure.

COPY THIS: "Act as a Senior MQL5 Developer. I need you to create a robust Expert Advisor structure. Constraints: 1. Use the standard '#include ' library for order execution. 2. Do NOT use Martingale or Grid logic. Every trade must have a Stop Loss. 3. All indicators must have their handles initialized in 'OnInit' and released in 'OnDeinit'. 4. Inputs: Create user inputs for 'MagicNumber', 'LotSize', 'StopLoss_Pips', and 'TakeProfit_Pips'. Task: Write the bare-bones skeleton code that compiles without errors. Do not add entry logic yet."

Master Prompt #2: The "Smart Entry" Prompt

Most traders fail because they ask for a single indicator. Professional trading requires Confluence. Use this prompt to combine multiple factors into a valid signal.

COPY THIS: "Now, implement the 'OnTick' logic using a confluence of filters. A BUY signal is valid ONLY if all 3 conditions are met: 1. Trend: Price is above the 200 EMA (Exponential Moving Average). 2. Momentum: RSI (14 periods) is below 30 (Oversold). 3. Volume: The current candle volume is 20% higher than the average volume of the last 10 candles. Filter: Wrap this logic in a 'New Bar' check so it only calculates once per candle close."

Master Prompt #3: The "Risk Manager" Prompt (Crucial)

This is where you save your account. Never let the AI hard-code a fixed Stop Loss. Make it dynamic based on market volatility.

COPY THIS: "Modify the trade execution logic to use Dynamic Risk Management: 1. Instead of fixed pips, calculate the Stop Loss using 1.5x the value of the ATR (Average True Range, 14 periods). 2. Calculate the Take Profit as 2.0x the risk distance (1:2 Risk/Reward Ratio). 3. Safety Check: Before sending the order, check if the calculated Stop Loss is within the minimum 'StopsLevel' allowed by the broker."





The "Cheat Code": Why Build What Already Exists?

You can spend the next 50 hours refining these prompts, debugging compiler errors, and backtesting the logic. It is a great way to learn.

But if your goal is Trading rather than Coding, there is a faster way.

The Ratio X Trader's Toolbox is essentially the final result of thousands of hours of "Master Prompting" and refinement. We have already built the ATR volatility filters, the multi-timeframe logic, and the risk management "circuit breakers."

Proof: The Logic Works

We recently used our MLAI 2.0 Engine (which uses advanced logic similar to Prompt #2 and #3) to pass a $100,000 Prop Firm Challenge. The code is already compiled, optimized, and verified.





Users are reporting exceptional stability because the risk management (Prompt #3) is hard-coded into the core:





A Final Opportunity for "Lazy" Geniuses

You can take the prompts above and build your own bot. I encourage it! But if you want the "Ferrari" already assembled and tuned for the race track, you should join the Ratio X community today.

⚠️ Important Price Update:

Due to the validation of our MLAI 2.0 engine in live Prop Firm conditions, the price of the Ratio X Toolbox Lifetime License is increasing from $197 to $247 starting next week.

🎁 Exclusive Blog Reader Offer: You can skip the coding, lock in the old price, AND get a 20% discount right now.

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The 7-Day "Build or Buy" Guarantee

Try the Ratio X Toolbox for 7 days. If you feel you can write better code yourself using the prompts above, simply request a refund. We will return 100% of your money. You have absolutely nothing to lose.

Code smart, trade safe, Mauricio

About the Author

Mauricio Vellasquez is the Lead Developer of Ratio X. He specializes in bridging the gap between complex code and profitable trading, helping retail traders access institutional-grade technology.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The results shown in this article are from real users, but past performance is not indicative of future results. All trading involves risk. Use proper risk management.