Advanced AI Trading EA - Complete User Manual & Guide



Advanced AI Trading EA is the world's first Expert Advisor that gives you three different AI brains in one platform. Switch between a sophisticated internal AI engine, Claude AI, or ChatGPT with a simple dropdown selection.

Grab the Demo here [Advanced AI Trading EA MT5]

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Quick Start Guide

3. AI Modes Explained

4. Trading Personalities

5. Parameter Reference

6. Setup Instructions

7. Optimization Guide

8. Troubleshooting

9. Best Practices

10. FAQ





1. INTRODUCTION





What is Advanced AI Trading EA?





Advanced AI Trading EA is the world's first Expert Advisor that gives you three different AI brains in one platform. Switch between a sophisticated internal AI engine, Claude AI, or ChatGPT with a simple dropdown selection.





GRAB THE FREE DEMO HERE [Advanced AI Trading EA MT5]





Key Features





**Three AI Modes:**

- Internal AI Engine (free, no API required)

- Claude AI Mode (Anthropic API)

- ChatGPT Mode (OpenAI API)





**Internal AI Engine:**

- 7 technical indicators analyzed simultaneously

- 5 pre-configured trading personalities

- Real-time confidence scoring (0-100%)

- Market regime detection and adaptation

- Completely free operation

- Works offline





**Professional Features:**

- Transparent decision-making with detailed reasoning

- Adaptive weight adjustment based on market conditions

- Custom indicator weights for advanced users

- Complete risk management (SL/TP)

- Works on any symbol and timeframe

- MQL Market compliant and tested





### Who Is This EA For?





- **Beginners:** Start with Internal AI mode, choose BALANCED personality

- **Intermediate:** Experiment with different personalities and settings

- **Advanced:** Use CUSTOM personality, optimize weights, compare AI modes

- **Professionals:** Deploy API modes for institutional-grade AI analysis





---





## 2. QUICK START GUIDE





### Installation (5 Minutes)





**Step 1: Install the EA**

1. Download Advanced AI Trading EA from MQL Market

2. Open MetaTrader 5 or MetaTrader 4

3. File → Open Data Folder

4. Navigate to MQL5/Experts or MQL4/Experts

5. Copy the EA file here

6. Restart MetaTrader





**Step 2: Compile (if using source code)**

1. Open MetaEditor (F4 in MetaTrader)

2. Find the EA in Navigator

3. Right-click → Compile

4. Check for 0 errors, 0 warnings





**Step 3: Attach to Chart**

1. Open any currency pair chart

2. Drag EA from Navigator onto chart

3. Configure settings (see below)

4. Click OK

5. Enable AutoTrading (button in toolbar)





### Recommended First Settings





```

AI Mode: MODE_INTERNAL

Trading Personality: PERSONALITY_BALANCED

Lot Size: 0.01 (minimum)

Stop Loss: 50 pips

Take Profit: 100 pips

Decision Interval: 300 seconds

Market Adaptation: ON

Require Confirmation: ON

```





### Your First Trade





1. Watch the Expert tab in Terminal

2. Every 5 minutes (300 seconds), you'll see:

```

===========================================

AI DECISION: BUY

CONFIDENCE: 78.5%

REASONING: Market: TRENDING | Score: 65.3 |

RSI bullish MA uptrend MACD bullish

===========================================

```

3. EA will automatically execute the decision

4. Monitor your positions in the Trade tab





---





## 3. AI MODES EXPLAINED





### MODE_INTERNAL (Recommended to Start)





**How It Works:**

The Internal AI Engine uses a sophisticated weighted scoring system. Seven technical indicators each contribute a score from -100 (bearish) to +100 (bullish). These scores are weighted based on your chosen personality, then combined to produce a final decision.





**Calculation Example:**

```

RSI Score: +60 (bullish)

MA Score: +70 (strong uptrend)

MACD Score: +50 (bullish momentum)

BB Score: -30 (near lower band)

Price Action: +40 (bullish candles)

ADX Score: +60 (strong trend)

Stochastic: +45 (bullish)





Weighted Total = (60×1.0) + (70×1.0) + (50×1.0) +

(-30×1.0) + (40×1.0) + (60×1.0) + (45×1.0)

= 295 / 7 = 42.1





Result: Score > 30 = BUY signal

```





**Advantages:**

- Zero cost (no API fees)

- Instant decisions (no network delay)

- Works offline

- Fully transparent logic

- Highly customizable





**Best For:**

- Learning how AI trading works

- Backtesting strategies

- Live trading on a budget

- Stable, predictable performance





### MODE_CLAUDE (Anthropic AI)





**How It Works:**

Sends comprehensive market data to Claude Sonnet 4, which analyzes patterns using advanced natural language understanding and pattern recognition. Claude provides both a decision (BUY/SELL/HOLD/CLOSE) and human-readable reasoning.





**What Claude Analyzes:**

- Recent candlestick patterns

- Technical indicator values and trends

- Cross-indicator correlations

- Market context and regime

- Historical pattern similarities





**Cost:** ~$3 per 1000 decisions (approximately $0.003 per decision)





**Advantages:**

- Advanced pattern recognition

- Nuanced market understanding

- Natural language reasoning

- Continuous learning from training data





**Best For:**

- Complex market conditions

- Quality over quantity approach

- When you want detailed reasoning

- Institutional-grade analysis





### MODE_CHATGPT (OpenAI)





**How It Works:**

Similar to Claude mode but uses OpenAI's GPT models. You can choose between GPT-4o (most advanced), GPT-4 Turbo (balanced), or GPT-3.5 Turbo (economical).





**Model Comparison:**





**GPT-4o** (~$2.50 per 1000 decisions)

- Latest and most capable

- Best pattern recognition

- Highest quality decisions

- Recommended for live trading





**GPT-4 Turbo** (~$1.00 per 1000 decisions)

- Fast and capable

- Good balance of cost/performance

- Suitable for active trading





**GPT-3.5 Turbo** (~$0.20 per 1000 decisions)

- Most economical

- Good for testing

- Higher frequency strategies





**Best For:**

- Flexible cost/performance options

- High-frequency decision-making (GPT-3.5)

- Latest AI capabilities (GPT-4o)





### Comparing the Three Modes





| Feature | Internal AI | Claude | ChatGPT |

|---------|------------|--------|---------|

| Cost | Free | ~$3/1000 | ~$0.20-2.50/1000 |

| Speed | Instant | 1-3 sec | 1-3 sec |

| Offline | Yes | No | No |

| Customizable | High | Low | Low |

| Pattern Recognition | Good | Excellent | Excellent |

| Reasoning Quality | Clear | Natural | Natural |

| Backtesting | Perfect | Limited | Limited |





**Recommendation:** Start with Internal AI for 2-4 weeks, then test API modes if desired.





---





## 4. TRADING PERSONALITIES





### PERSONALITY_CONSERVATIVE





**Philosophy:** Quality over quantity. Only trade when signals are very strong.





**Indicator Weights:**

- RSI: 1.2

- MA: 1.5 (highest weight)

- MACD: 1.3

- BB: 1.0

- Price Action: 0.8 (lowest weight)

- ADX: 1.4

- Stochastic: 1.0





**Behavior:**

- Emphasizes trend confirmation (MA, ADX)

- Requires strong signals before entry

- Fewer trades (2-5 per week typical)

- Higher win rate expected

- Lower drawdown





**Best For:**

- Risk-averse traders

- Accounts with limited capital

- Trending market conditions

- Long-term stability





**Example Settings:**

```

Threshold_StrongBuy: 70

Threshold_Buy: 40

Threshold_Sell: -40

Threshold_StrongSell: -70

Require Confirmation: ON

```





### PERSONALITY_BALANCED





**Philosophy:** All-around approach suitable for most market conditions.





**Indicator Weights:**

- All indicators: 1.0 (equal weight)





**Behavior:**

- No bias toward any indicator

- Moderate trade frequency (5-10 per week)

- Balanced risk/reward

- Adapts to market conditions





**Best For:**

- Most traders (recommended default)

- Mixed market conditions

- General trading

- Getting started





**Example Settings:**

```

Threshold_StrongBuy: 60

Threshold_Buy: 30

Threshold_Sell: -30

Threshold_StrongSell: -60

Require Confirmation: ON

```





### PERSONALITY_AGGRESSIVE





**Philosophy:** Act quickly on emerging signals. Higher activity.





**Indicator Weights:**

- RSI: 1.3 (momentum focus)

- MA: 0.8

- MACD: 1.2

- BB: 1.1

- Price Action: 1.4 (highest weight)

- ADX: 0.7 (de-emphasized)

- Stochastic: 1.2





**Behavior:**

- Quick to respond to changes

- More frequent trading (10-20 per week)

- Emphasizes momentum indicators

- Higher potential profit/risk





**Best For:**

- Active traders

- Volatile markets

- Scalping strategies

- Experienced users





**Example Settings:**

```

Threshold_StrongBuy: 50

Threshold_Buy: 20

Threshold_Sell: -20

Threshold_StrongSell: -50

Require Confirmation: OFF

```





### PERSONALITY_TREND_FOLLOWER





**Philosophy:** Ride strong trends, avoid choppy markets.





**Indicator Weights:**

- RSI: 0.7

- MA: 1.8 (highest weight)

- MACD: 1.6

- BB: 0.6

- Price Action: 1.0

- ADX: 1.9 (critical for trend strength)

- Stochastic: 0.5 (lowest weight)





**Behavior:**

- Only trades in strong trends (ADX > 25)

- Holds positions longer

- Filters out ranging markets

- Best performance in trending conditions





**Best For:**

- Trending currency pairs (GBP/JPY, etc.)

- Higher timeframes (H4, D1)

- Directional markets

- Trend-following strategies





**Example Settings:**

```

Threshold_StrongBuy: 55

Threshold_Buy: 35

Threshold_Sell: -35

Threshold_StrongSell: -55

Market Adaptation: ON (will detect trends)

```





### PERSONALITY_MEAN_REVERSION





**Philosophy:** Buy dips, sell rallies. Profit from extremes.





**Indicator Weights:**

- RSI: 1.9 (highest weight)

- MA: 0.6

- MACD: 0.7

- BB: 1.8 (critical for extremes)

- Price Action: 1.2

- ADX: 0.5 (avoid strong trends)

- Stochastic: 1.7





**Behavior:**

- Buys when RSI < 30, near lower BB

- Sells when RSI > 70, near upper BB

- Avoids trending markets (low ADX weight)

- Quick in and out trades





**Best For:**

- Ranging markets

- Currency pairs that oscillate (EUR/CHF)

- Lower timeframes (M15, M30, H1)

- Scalping strategies





**Example Settings:**

```

Threshold_StrongBuy: 65

Threshold_Buy: 35

Threshold_Sell: -35

Threshold_StrongSell: -65

Market Adaptation: ON

```





### PERSONALITY_CUSTOM





**Philosophy:** Complete control for advanced users.





**How to Use:**

1. Set InternalAI_Personality = PERSONALITY_CUSTOM

2. Adjust all 7 indicator weights manually

3. Test in Strategy Tester

4. Optimize for your specific pair/timeframe





**Example Custom Setup (Momentum Focus):**

```

Weight_RSI: 2.0

Weight_MA: 0.5

Weight_MACD: 1.8

Weight_BB: 0.8

Weight_PriceAction: 1.5

Weight_ADX: 0.7

Weight_Stochastic: 1.9

```





**Tips:**

- Weights > 1.5 = High importance

- Weights < 0.7 = Low importance

- Total weights don't need to equal any specific number

- Test each change thoroughly





---





## 5. PARAMETER REFERENCE





### AI Mode Selection





**AI_Mode**

- Options: MODE_INTERNAL, MODE_CLAUDE, MODE_CHATGPT

- Default: MODE_INTERNAL

- Description: Selects which AI brain to use





### API Settings (for Claude/ChatGPT modes)





**API_Key**

- Type: String

- Default: "" (empty)

- Description: Your Anthropic or OpenAI API key

- Required: Yes, for Claude/ChatGPT modes

- How to get: See Setup Instructions section





**ChatGPT_Model**

- Options: "gpt-4o", "gpt-4-turbo", "gpt-3.5-turbo"

- Default: "gpt-4o"

- Description: Which GPT model to use

- Only applies to: MODE_CHATGPT





### Internal AI Settings





**InternalAI_Personality**

- Options: CONSERVATIVE, BALANCED, AGGRESSIVE, TREND_FOLLOWER, MEAN_REVERSION, CUSTOM

- Default: BALANCED

- Description: Trading style preset





**InternalAI_AdaptToMarket**

- Options: true/false

- Default: true

- Description: Automatically adjust weights based on detected market regime

- Recommendation: Keep ON for optimal performance





**InternalAI_RequireConfirmation**

- Options: true/false

- Default: true

- Description: Require multiple indicators to agree before trading

- Recommendation: ON for conservative, OFF for aggressive





### Custom Weights (PERSONALITY_CUSTOM only)





**Weight_RSI**

- Range: 0.0 - 5.0

- Default: 1.0

- Description: Importance of RSI indicator





**Weight_MA**

- Range: 0.0 - 5.0

- Default: 1.0

- Description: Importance of Moving Averages





**Weight_MACD**

- Range: 0.0 - 5.0

- Default: 1.0

- Description: Importance of MACD





**Weight_BB**

- Range: 0.0 - 5.0

- Default: 1.0

- Description: Importance of Bollinger Bands





**Weight_PriceAction**

- Range: 0.0 - 5.0

- Default: 1.0

- Description: Importance of candlestick patterns





**Weight_ADX**

- Range: 0.0 - 5.0

- Default: 1.0

- Description: Importance of trend strength





**Weight_Stochastic**

- Range: 0.0 - 5.0

- Default: 1.0

- Description: Importance of Stochastic oscillator





### Decision Thresholds





**Threshold_StrongBuy**

- Range: 30 - 100

- Default: 60

- Description: Score needed for immediate BUY signal

- Higher = more conservative





**Threshold_Buy**

- Range: 10 - 80

- Default: 30

- Description: Score needed for BUY if confidence > 60%

- Must be < Threshold_StrongBuy





**Threshold_Sell**

- Range: -80 to -10

- Default: -30

- Description: Score needed for SELL if confidence > 60%

- Must be > Threshold_StrongSell





**Threshold_StrongSell**

- Range: -100 to -30

- Default: -60

- Description: Score needed for immediate SELL signal

- Lower = more conservative





### Trading Settings





**LotSize**

- Range: Broker minimum to maximum

- Default: 0.1

- Description: Position size in lots

- Auto-adjusted: Yes, to meet broker requirements





**MagicNumber**

- Range: 0 - 999999

- Default: 123456

- Description: Unique identifier for this EA

- Use different numbers: For multiple EA instances





**DecisionInterval**

- Range: 60 - 86400 seconds

- Default: 300 (5 minutes)

- Description: Time between AI decisions

- Lower = more frequent decisions





**StopLossPips**

- Range: 0 - 1000

- Default: 50

- Description: Stop loss distance in pips

- 0 = no stop loss (not recommended)





**TakeProfitPips**

- Range: 0 - 1000

- Default: 100

- Description: Take profit distance in pips

- 0 = no take profit





**Slippage (MT4 only)**

- Range: 0 - 100

- Default: 3

- Description: Maximum allowed slippage in points





---





## 6. SETUP INSTRUCTIONS





### Setup for MODE_INTERNAL





**No special setup required!** Just:

1. Install EA

2. Set AI_Mode = MODE_INTERNAL

3. Choose personality

4. Configure lot size, SL, TP

5. Start trading





### Setup for MODE_CLAUDE





**Step 1: Get Anthropic API Key**

1. Visit https://console.anthropic.com

2. Create account (credit card required)

3. Navigate to API Keys section

4. Click "Create Key"

5. Copy the key (starts with "sk-ant-...")

6. Store safely (you won't see it again)





**Step 2: Add Credits**

1. In Anthropic console, go to Billing

2. Add at least $5 in credits

3. Recommended: Set usage limits





**Step 3: Configure MetaTrader**

1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

3. Add URL: https://api.anthropic.com

4. Click OK





**Step 4: Configure EA**

1. Attach EA to chart

2. Set AI_Mode = MODE_CLAUDE

3. Paste API key in API_Key field

4. Configure other settings

5. Click OK





**Step 5: Verify**

1. Watch Expert tab in Terminal

2. First decision should appear within DecisionInterval

3. Check for API response in logs

4. If error, see Troubleshooting section





### Setup for MODE_CHATGPT





**Step 1: Get OpenAI API Key**

1. Visit https://platform.openai.com

2. Create account

3. Add payment method

4. API Keys → Create new secret key

5. Copy the key (starts with "sk-...")

6. Store safely





**Step 2: Configure MetaTrader**

1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"

3. Add URL: https://api.openai.com

4. Click OK





**Step 3: Configure EA**

1. Attach EA to chart

2. Set AI_Mode = MODE_CHATGPT

3. Select ChatGPT_Model (recommend gpt-4o)

4. Paste API key in API_Key field

5. Configure other settings

6. Click OK





**Step 4: Set Usage Limits (Recommended)**

1. In OpenAI dashboard, go to Usage limits

2. Set hard limit (e.g., $50/month)

3. Set soft limit for email alerts





---





## 7. OPTIMIZATION GUIDE





### Optimizing Internal AI





**Step 1: Choose Base Personality**

Start with the personality closest to your goals:

- Conservative trading → CONSERVATIVE

- General use → BALANCED

- Active trading → AGGRESSIVE

- Trending markets → TREND_FOLLOWER

- Ranging markets → MEAN_REVERSION





**Step 2: Backtest Baseline**

1. Open Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)

2. Select EA and symbol

3. Choose date range (minimum 3 months)

4. Run backtest

5. Note: Profit Factor, Drawdown, Win Rate





**Step 3: Optimize Thresholds**

1. In Strategy Tester, click "Optimization"

2. Select parameters to optimize:

- Threshold_Buy (range: 20-50, step: 5)

- Threshold_Sell (range: -50 to -20, step: 5)

3. Run optimization

4. Sort by Profit Factor

5. Choose best result





**Step 4: Fine-Tune Weights (Advanced)**

If using CUSTOM personality:

1. Optimize one weight at a time

2. Range: 0.5 - 2.0, step: 0.1

3. Keep best performers

4. Test again with new combinations





**Step 5: Forward Test**

1. Test optimized settings on demo for 1-2 weeks

2. Monitor real-time performance

3. Adjust if needed

4. Deploy to live when confident





### Timeframe Optimization





**Lower Timeframes (M15, M30, H1)**

```

Decision Interval: 300-900 seconds

Personality: AGGRESSIVE or MEAN_REVERSION

Stop Loss: 20-40 pips

Take Profit: 30-60 pips

```





**Medium Timeframes (H4)**

```

Decision Interval: 900-1800 seconds

Personality: BALANCED

Stop Loss: 40-70 pips

Take Profit: 80-140 pips

```





**Higher Timeframes (D1)**

```

Decision Interval: 3600-14400 seconds

Personality: TREND_FOLLOWER or CONSERVATIVE

Stop Loss: 70-150 pips

Take Profit: 140-300 pips

```





### Symbol-Specific Settings





**Trending Pairs (GBP/JPY, GBP/USD)**

- Personality: TREND_FOLLOWER

- Market Adaptation: ON

- ADX weight: Increase to 1.5-2.0





**Range-Bound Pairs (EUR/CHF)**

- Personality: MEAN_REVERSION

- RSI weight: Increase to 1.5-2.0

- BB weight: Increase to 1.5-2.0





**Volatile Pairs (XAU/USD - Gold)**

- Stop Loss: Increase by 50-100%

- Decision Interval: Increase to reduce noise

- Require Confirmation: ON





---





## 8. TROUBLESHOOTING





### Common Issues and Solutions





**Issue: EA Not Trading**





Checklist:

- [ ] AutoTrading enabled? (Check toolbar button)

- [ ] EA smiling face in top-right corner?

- [ ] Sufficient balance for trade?

- [ ] Check Expert tab for error messages

- [ ] Terminal connected to broker?

- [ ] Symbol trading allowed?





**Issue: "WebRequest error" (Claude/ChatGPT modes)**





Solution:

1. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

2. Verify URL is in allowed list:

- https://api.anthropic.com (Claude)

- https://api.openai.com (ChatGPT)

3. Restart MetaTrader

4. Check API key is correct

5. Verify internet connection





**Issue: "Insufficient margin"**





Solution:

- Reduce lot size

- Check account leverage

- Close other positions

- Deposit more funds





**Issue: "Invalid stops" Error**





Solution:

- Increase Stop Loss pips

- Increase Take Profit pips

- Check broker's minimum stop level

- EA will auto-adjust, but may need manual increase





**Issue: Lot Size Keeps Adjusting**





This is normal! EA adjusts to meet broker requirements:

- Check broker's minimum lot (often 0.01)

- Check lot step (often 0.01)

- EA will use nearest valid size





**Issue: No Decisions Being Made**





Check:

- Decision Interval hasn't passed yet

- Indicators loading (need some bars of data)

- If using API mode, check for API errors

- Market might be closed





**Issue: Too Many Trades**





Solution:

- Increase Decision Interval

- Switch to CONSERVATIVE personality

- Increase thresholds

- Enable Require Confirmation





**Issue: Too Few Trades**





Solution:

- Decrease Decision Interval

- Switch to AGGRESSIVE personality

- Decrease thresholds

- Disable Require Confirmation





---





## 9. BEST PRACTICES





### Risk Management





**1. Position Sizing**

- Never risk more than 1-2% per trade

- Calculate: Lot Size = (Account × Risk%) / (SL Pips × Pip Value)

- Start small, scale up gradually





**2. Stop Loss**

- Always use stop loss

- Minimum 30 pips for forex majors

- Increase for volatile pairs

- Let EA manage, don't modify manually





**3. Diversification**

- Don't run EA on highly correlated pairs

- Max 3-5 pairs simultaneously

- Use different magic numbers





**4. Leverage**

- Keep leverage reasonable (1:100 or lower)

- Higher leverage = higher risk

- Consider broker's margin requirements





### Money Management





**Account Growth Strategy:**

```

$100-500: Lot 0.01, CONSERVATIVE

$500-2000: Lot 0.02-0.05, BALANCED

$2000-10000: Lot 0.05-0.20, BALANCED/AGGRESSIVE

$10000+: Scale proportionally

```





**Drawdown Management:**

- If drawdown > 10%: Review settings

- If drawdown > 15%: Reduce lot size

- If drawdown > 20%: Stop and analyze





### Testing Protocol





**Phase 1: Strategy Tester (1-2 days)**

- Backtest 3-6 months of data

- Aim for Profit Factor > 1.5

- Max Drawdown < 20%

- Win Rate > 50%





**Phase 2: Demo Account (2-4 weeks)**

- Forward test in live market conditions

- Monitor daily performance

- Track confidence levels

- Verify reasoning makes sense





**Phase 3: Live Micro Lot (2-4 weeks)**

- Start with 0.01 lot

- Monitor slippage and execution

- Verify costs (spread, commission)

- Track emotional response





**Phase 4: Scale Up Gradually**

- Increase lot size by 50% every 2 weeks

- Only if profitable

- Stop if losing streak occurs





### Monitoring





**Daily:**

- Check open positions

- Review EA decisions and reasoning

- Verify no errors in Expert tab





**Weekly:**

- Calculate profit/loss

- Check win rate

- Review drawdown

- Adjust settings if needed





**Monthly:**

- Full performance review

- Compare vs. baseline (buy & hold)

- Optimize if underperforming

- Update journal





### API Mode Specific





**Cost Management (Claude/ChatGPT):**

- Start with longer Decision Intervals

- Test with GPT-3.5 first (cheapest)

- Set billing alerts in API dashboard

- Upgrade to GPT-4o/Claude only if profitable





**Monitoring:**

- Check API usage daily

- Watch for rate limits

- Have backup (Internal AI) ready

- Keep credits funded





---





## 10. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS





**Q: Do I need an API key to use this EA?**

A: No! Internal AI mode works without any API key and is completely free.





**Q: Which AI mode is best?**

A: Start with Internal AI (free). After proving profitability, test Claude or ChatGPT if desired.





**Q: Can I switch AI modes anytime?**

A: Yes, simply change the AI_Mode parameter and restart the EA.





**Q: Which personality should I use?**

A: BALANCED for most cases. TREND_FOLLOWER for trending pairs. MEAN_REVERSION for ranging pairs.





**Q: How much does Claude/ChatGPT cost?**

A: Claude ~$3 per 1000 decisions. ChatGPT: GPT-4o ~$2.50, GPT-3.5 ~$0.20 per 1000 decisions.





**Q: Does it work on all pairs?**

A: Yes, but optimize settings for each pair. Works on forex, metals, indices.





**Q: What timeframe is best?**

A: H4 and D1 for beginners. Lower timeframes for experienced traders.





**Q: Can I run multiple instances?**

A: Yes, use different MagicNumber for each instance.





**Q: Will it work with $100?**

A: Yes, use 0.01 lot size and CONSERVATIVE personality.





**Q: How do I know if it's working?**

A: Check Expert tab for decision logs. Should see activity every DecisionInterval.





**Q: Can I backtest API modes?**

A: Not recommended due to API costs. Use Internal AI for backtesting.





**Q: Is source code included?**

A: Yes, full .mq5/.mq4 source code included.





**Q: What's the minimum recommended capital?**

A: $500 for comfortable trading. Can work with $100+ at 0.01 lots.





**Q: Does it guarantee profits?**

A: No EA can guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management.





**Q: How do I update settings while running?**

A: Modify EA properties, it will apply on next decision cycle.





**Q: Can I use custom indicators?**

A: Currently uses built-in indicators only. Custom weights available in PERSONALITY_CUSTOM.





**Q: Will it close positions automatically?**

A: Yes, when AI decides to CLOSE or when SL/TP is hit.





**Q: How long should I test on demo?**

A: Minimum 2-4 weeks to see various market conditions.





**Q: What if I get errors?**

A: Check Troubleshooting section or contact support.





---





## FINAL CHECKLIST





Before Going Live:

- [ ] Tested on Strategy Tester

- [ ] Tested on Demo 2-4 weeks

- [ ] Understand all parameters

- [ ] Risk management plan in place

- [ ] Know how to read EA logs

- [ ] Comfortable with chosen personality

- [ ] API setup complete (if using API mode)

- [ ] Monitoring schedule established

- [ ] Stop loss always enabled

- [ ] Started with minimum lot size





---





## SUPPORT





**Email Support:** [Your support email]

**Response Time:** Within 24 hours

**Includes:** Setup help, configuration guidance, troubleshooting





**Self-Help Resources:**

- Re-read relevant manual sections

- Check troubleshooting section

- Review Expert tab logs

- Test on demo first





Grab the Free Demo here [Advanced AI Trading EA MT5]





**Remember:** This EA is a tool, not a money printer. Success requires proper testing, risk management, and ongoing monitoring. Start conservative, learn the system, then optimize for your specific needs.





**Good luck and trade safely!**