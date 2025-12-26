GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA: Introduction to the AI Training Loop (AITL)

Introduction to the GomerAI Public Beta Today marks the public beta release of the GomerAI MultiStrat Networked EA for MetaTrader 5. This system is a proof-of-concept project designed to validate the AI Training Loop (AITL).

The 5 Pillars of Price Structure The EA executes based on a non-black-box mandate, focusing on five core market structural elements:

Trends (Momentum confirmation) Ranges (Mean reversion zones) Value Areas (Volume-weighted price discovery) Excess (Extreme exhaustion points) Balance/Imbalance (The primary trigger for structural shifts)

How the AI Training Loop (AITL) Works By utilizing a networked architecture, this EA contributes anonymized execution data to a cloud-based learning function. This allows for continuous optimization cycles that are synchronized across the network. During this beta phase, our goal is to gather enough structural data points to refine the feedback loop for the 2026 production rollout.

Onboarding Instructions: