Setting new standards of Ethics and Robustness in algo trading
Trading Systems

14 December 2025, 17:55
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas
In the world of trading algorithms, transparency, and ethical practices are often compromised.


Competitors may use to sell recklessly:

📌 Over-Optimization (Curve Fitting) 

📌 Cherry-Picking Data 

📌 Manipulating Stop-Losses & Take-Profits 

📌 Excluding Slippage & Spread Costs 

📌 Hiding Drawdowns ...


      As a result, traders are left with tools that

      📍 fail in real market conditions

      📍 crash their accounts

      📍 and disgust them from algo trading


      At MetaSignalsPro, we want to achieve success as a provider with these core values:

      Transparency, reliability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. 


        More technically, as we are both manual and algo-traders, we know that

        Durable Performances come from Rigourous Backtests, Risk-management and Diversification 


        This is what we will deliver:


          💼 The highest Ethical and rigorous Standards in Backtesting


          Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with

          🔹 100% qualitative data with no omissions

          🔹  zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits.

          🔹  zero overfitting

          🔹  validated walkforward simulation*

          🔹  validated montecarlo simulation


          🧬 Trustworthy Live Performance


          How can you be sure that an EA that looks good on paper will perform the same way in real time?

          🔹 This is why produce Live Signal vs Backtest alignment chart.

          This proprietary protocole ensures that
          👉  our EA in live mirrors its walk-forward backtest results

          👉  What you see is what you get.



          ⚖️ Diversified Risk 


          Our innovations will always propose depending on the algo concept

          🔹 to fit the 3 configurations of the market

            • trend
            • range
            • and high volatility

          🔹 each configuration being not correlated


          🔹 portfolio of assets chosen to be uncorrelated

            • EURUSD
            • XAUUSD (GOLD)
            • GBPUSD
            • and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)

          So that our portfolio 

          • will get a multi-layered safety net for your portfolio
          • and can deliver durable performance


          Check this other topics dedicated to Risk diversification conception in algo

          With MetaSignalsPro’s EAs, you're not just getting algorithms.

          You’re getting a complete, transparent, and diversified trading solutions.


          Trading is a long and beautiful journey but with a lot of traps. Trade safe.


          MetaSignalsPro Team

          Trading easier, faster and safer


          ---------------------------

