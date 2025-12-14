In the world of trading algorithms, transparency, and ethical practices are often compromised.
Competitors may use to sell recklessly:
📌 Over-Optimization (Curve Fitting)
📌 Cherry-Picking Data
📌 Manipulating Stop-Losses & Take-Profits
📌 Excluding Slippage & Spread Costs
📌 Hiding Drawdowns ...
As a result, traders are left with tools that
📍 fail in real market conditions
📍 crash their accounts
📍 and disgust them from algo trading
At MetaSignalsPro, we want to achieve success as a provider with these core values:
Transparency, reliability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.
More technically, as we are both manual and algo-traders, we know that
Durable Performances come from Rigourous Backtests, Risk-management and Diversification
This is what we will deliver:
💼 The highest Ethical and rigorous Standards in Backtesting
Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with
🔹 100% qualitative data with no omissions
🔹 zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits.
🔹 zero overfitting
🔹 validated walkforward simulation*
🔹 validated montecarlo simulation
🧬 Trustworthy Live Performance
How can you be sure that an EA that looks good on paper will perform the same way in real time?
This proprietary protocole ensures that
🔹 This is why produce Live Signal vs Backtest alignment chart.
👉 our EA in live mirrors its walk-forward backtest results
👉 What you see is what you get.
⚖️ Diversified Risk
Our innovations will always propose depending on the algo concept
🔹 to fit the 3 configurations of the market
- trend
- range
- and high volatility
🔹 each configuration being not correlated
🔹 portfolio of assets chosen to be uncorrelated
- EURUSD
- XAUUSD (GOLD)
- GBPUSD
- and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)
So that our portfolio
- will get a multi-layered safety net for your portfolio
- and can deliver durable performance
Check this other topics dedicated to Risk diversification conception in algo
👉 Setting new standards of Ethics and Robustness in algo trading
With MetaSignalsPro’s EAs, you're not just getting algorithms.
You’re getting a complete, transparent, and diversified trading solutions.
Trading is a long and beautiful journey but with a lot of traps. Trade safe.
MetaSignalsPro Team
Trading easier, faster and safer
