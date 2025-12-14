👉 Setting new standards of Ethics and Robustness in algo trading

In the world of trading algorithms, transparency, and ethical practices are often compromised.





Competitors may use to sell recklessly:

📌 Over-Optimization (Curve Fitting) 📌 Cherry-Picking Data 📌 Manipulating Stop-Losses & Take-Profits 📌 Excluding Slippage & Spread Costs 📌 Hiding Drawdowns ...





As a result, traders are left with tools that

📍 fail in real market conditions 📍 crash their accounts 📍 and disgust them from algo trading





At MetaSignalsPro, we want to achieve success as a provider with these core values:

Transparency, reliability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.



More technically, as we are both manual and algo-traders, we know that

Durable Performances come from Rigourous Backtests, Risk-management and Diversification





This is what we will deliver:





💼 The highest Ethical and rigorous Standards in Backtesting



Our system adheres to strict backtesting protocols with

🔹 100% qualitative data with no omissions 🔹 zero deletion or manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits. 🔹 zero overfitting 🔹 validated walkforward simulation* 🔹 validated montecarlo simulation



🧬 Trustworthy Live Performance



How can you be sure that an EA that looks good on paper will perform the same way in real time?

🔹 This is why produce Live Signal vs Backtest alignment chart.

This proprietary protocole

👉 our EA in live mirrors its walk-forward backtest results 👉 What you see is what you get.









⚖️ Diversified Risk



Our innovations will always propose depending on the algo concept

🔹 to fit the 3 configurations of the market

trend



range



and high volatility

🔹 each configuration being not correlated





🔹 portfolio of assets chosen to be uncorrelated

EURUSD



XAUUSD (GOLD)



GBPUSD



and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)







