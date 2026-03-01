Why your EA might stop working while MT5 is still "Running" (The Ghost Freeze Issue)

Hi everyone,

I want to discuss a silent profit-killer that many algorithmic traders overlook: The Ghost Freeze.

We often trust our VPS and MT5 to run 24/7. You check your terminal via RDP, see the price moving, and assume everything is fine. But have you ever realized, hours later, that your EA hasn't executed a single trade or updated its trailing stop?

**What is a "Ghost Freeze"?**It's a state where the MT5 terminal process is still active in Windows Task Manager, the UI might even seem responsive, but the MQL5 Virtual Machine or the Expert Advisor thread has hung. This can happen due to:

Memory Leaks: Long-running EAs consuming unmanaged resources. Thread Deadlocks: Conflict between multiple indicators or web requests. Socket Timeouts: If your EA communicates with an external URL and the server doesn't respond.

**How to detect it?**A simple "ping" or "process check" isn't enough. To truly monitor an EA, you need a Heartbeat Mechanism. If the EA doesn't update a specific timestamp or global variable within a 60-second window, the system should treat it as "Dead" even if the window is open.

I’ve spent months building a dedicated monitoring system (MT5Guard) to solve exactly this. It performs deep heartbeat checks and uptime analytics across multiple VPS providers.

Has anyone else experienced these silent crashes? How are you monitoring your remote terminals?

I’d love to hear your thoughts and share more about the heartbeat logic I’ve implemented.



