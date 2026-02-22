📊 Week in Review: $1,000 Withdrawal in 54 Days — Here's Exactly How It Happened

📅 How Last Week Played Out

The EA continued running on the RoboForex-Pro live account with no manual intervention. The system managed its own positions, respected the drawdown limits baked into the algorithm, and compounded the account from an initial deposit of $310 all the way to an equity peak of $851 — before a clean $1,000 withdrawal was processed.

How is a $1,000 withdrawal possible from an $851 account?

Because withdrawals can include previously deposited capital. The key metric is what the EA grew the account to — and what it preserved throughout. Total equity reached $851 with profit, then the withdrawal cleared $1,000 combining profit and principal return.

The live account currently sits at $901.49 — fully funded, fully running, zero open drawdown.





🔬 Why This Result Is Replicable

This is the question most people ask — "Sure, it worked for you. Will it work for me?"

Here's the honest answer: yes, under the right conditions.

What makes replication possible:

Rule-based logic — The EA doesn't rely on intuition or manual discretion. The same algorithm that ran on this account will run the same way on yours. No emotion. No deviation. Broker compatibility — The EA is tested and optimized specifically for RoboForex-Pro, a true ECN/STP environment with tight spreads and fast execution. Using a suboptimal broker is the #1 reason traders fail to replicate EA results. (Use the RoboForex affiliate link for a 12% EA discount: ) Minimum starting capital — Results like this are achievable from $200–$310 starting capital. You don't need thousands to start. MT5 hedge account — The EA is designed for hedge accounts. Netting accounts will not work correctly. Verified settings — Every customer receives the exact configuration used on the live account. No guessing required.

💰 The Price Is Going Up — Here's Why That's Actually Fair

Current price: $299 New price (effective this Friday): $599

I know that sounds like a marketing move. But there's a legitimate operational reason behind it.

When a trading system consistently produces results like this — verified, public, auditable — demand increases. More users mean more support requests, more configuration questions, and more strain on the ability to deliver quality onboarding. Limiting distribution through pricing is a deliberate quality-control decision, not a gimmick.

If you've been sitting on the fence, this Friday is your last opportunity to get it at $299.

🛒 Secure your copy before the price increase: https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain

Stack both discounts:

Buy before Friday → save $300

Open RoboForex via affiliate link → 12% EA discount

Total savings: $420+

📣 Join the Community

Everything is public. The trades, the withdrawals, the live stats. No black box.

💬 Discord: https://discord.gg/x94p9tKrY8 🔗 All links: https://linktr.ee/mcplabsforex

Drop your questions in the comments below. I read every one.

Trade verified. Results documented. System open for replication.

— Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi | Grizzly Traders Forex