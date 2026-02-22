📊 Week in Review: $1,000 Withdrawal in 54 Days — Here's Exactly How It Happened
My Trading

📊 Week in Review: $1,000 Withdrawal in 54 Days — Here's Exactly How It Happened

22 February 2026, 00:33
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
0
307

📅 How Last Week Played Out

The EA continued running on the RoboForex-Pro live account with no manual intervention. The system managed its own positions, respected the drawdown limits baked into the algorithm, and compounded the account from an initial deposit of $310 all the way to an equity peak of $851 — before a clean $1,000 withdrawal was processed.

How is a $1,000 withdrawal possible from an $851 account?

Because withdrawals can include previously deposited capital. The key metric is what the EA grew the account to — and what it preserved throughout. Total equity reached $851 with profit, then the withdrawal cleared $1,000 combining profit and principal return.

The live account currently sits at $901.49 — fully funded, fully running, zero open drawdown.


🔬 Why This Result Is Replicable

This is the question most people ask — "Sure, it worked for you. Will it work for me?"

Here's the honest answer: yes, under the right conditions.

What makes replication possible:

  1. Rule-based logic — The EA doesn't rely on intuition or manual discretion. The same algorithm that ran on this account will run the same way on yours. No emotion. No deviation.
  2. Broker compatibility — The EA is tested and optimized specifically for RoboForex-Pro, a true ECN/STP environment with tight spreads and fast execution. Using a suboptimal broker is the #1 reason traders fail to replicate EA results. (Use the RoboForex affiliate link for a 12% EA discount: )
  3. Minimum starting capital — Results like this are achievable from $200–$310 starting capital. You don't need thousands to start.
  4. MT5 hedge account — The EA is designed for hedge accounts. Netting accounts will not work correctly.
  5. Verified settings — Every customer receives the exact configuration used on the live account. No guessing required.

💰 The Price Is Going Up — Here's Why That's Actually Fair

Current price: $299 New price (effective this Friday): $599

I know that sounds like a marketing move. But there's a legitimate operational reason behind it.

When a trading system consistently produces results like this — verified, public, auditable — demand increases. More users mean more support requests, more configuration questions, and more strain on the ability to deliver quality onboarding. Limiting distribution through pricing is a deliberate quality-control decision, not a gimmick.

If you've been sitting on the fence, this Friday is your last opportunity to get it at $299.

🛒 Secure your copy before the price increase: https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain

Stack both discounts:

  • Buy before Friday → save $300
  • Open RoboForex via affiliate link → 12% EA discount
  • Total savings: $420+

📣 Join the Community

Everything is public. The trades, the withdrawals, the live stats. No black box.

💬 Discord: https://discord.gg/x94p9tKrY8 🔗 All links: https://linktr.ee/mcplabsforex

Drop your questions in the comments below. I read every one.

Trade verified. Results documented. System open for replication.

— Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi | Grizzly Traders Forex


#Trading, MT5, EAs, BEST, for Gold, in 2026, Complete Expert Advisor, Review & Comparison