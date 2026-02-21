Apex Drawdown Zero EA — Set Manual Apex Drawdown Zero EA — Set Manual: 1000 USD Monthly Growth

Product: Apex Drawdown Zero EA

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Account: 500 USD deposit (tested)

EA expires: 7 March 2026 — renew before this date to keep trading.

1. What these sets are

These are optimized parameter sets from the Strategy Tester. Each set aims for about 1000 USD profit per month on a 500 USD account (XAUUSD M15, Jan 2026 conditions).

You get three presets; pick one and enter the values in the EA inputs as below.

2. Which set to use

Set name Monthly profit (USD) Risk level Best for Set A 1,021 Higher Max profit, accept higher drawdown Set B 1,001 Lower Recommended — near 1000, lower risk Set C 996 Higher Slightly under 1000, more risk

Recommendation: Use Set B for ~1000 USD/month with lower risk.

3. How to use in MetaTrader 5

Open MetaTrader 5 and attach Apex Drawdown Zero EA to XAUUSD M15. Open the EA Inputs tab. Choose one of the sets below (A, B, or C). Set every value exactly as in the table for that set. Set Magic Number if you run more than one EA (e.g. 123456). Click OK and ensure AutoTrading is on.

Important: Use server time for all hours. Match your broker's server time in the EA settings.

4. Set A — ~1,021 USD/month (higher risk)

Input name Value Notes RangeStartHour 2 Range start (server) RangeStartMin 0 RangeEndHour 6 Range end (server) RangeEndMin 0 RiskType 0 Fixed amount RiskPercent 6.3 Used if percent mode RiskAmount 300 USD per trade (fixed) MaxRiskPercent 25.0 Cap for percent risk StopLossFactor 1.1 UseRangeFilter false MinRangePercent 1.54 MaxRangePercent 1.80 CloseHour 23* Position close hour CloseMin 6 Position close minute MaxTradesPerDay 1 DeleteOppositeOrder false AvoidNewsHours false AllowEODProfit true Close at EOD if in profit

* If your EA only accepts 0–23, use 23 for end of day. Some reports use 103; in that case keep your broker's convention.

5. Set B — ~1,001 USD/month (recommended, lower risk)

Input name Value Notes RangeStartHour 2 Range start (server) RangeStartMin 0 RangeEndHour 6 Range end (server) RangeEndMin 0 RiskType 0 Fixed amount RiskPercent 1.5 Lower risk than A/C RiskAmount 300 USD per trade (fixed) MaxRiskPercent 25.0 StopLossFactor 1.1 UseRangeFilter false MinRangePercent 1.54 MaxRangePercent 1.80 CloseHour 23* Position close hour CloseMin 5 Position close minute MaxTradesPerDay 1 DeleteOppositeOrder false AvoidNewsHours false AllowEODProfit true Close at EOD if in profit

* Use 23 if EA expects 0–23; otherwise follow your broker's close hour.

6. Set C — ~996 USD/month (higher risk)

Input name Value Notes RangeStartHour 2 Range start (server) RangeStartMin 0 RangeEndHour 6 Range end (server) RangeEndMin 0 RiskType 0 Fixed amount RiskPercent 6.3 RiskAmount 300 USD per trade (fixed) MaxRiskPercent 25.0 StopLossFactor 1.1 UseRangeFilter false MinRangePercent 1.66 MaxRangePercent 1.80 CloseHour 23* Position close hour CloseMin 5 Position close minute MaxTradesPerDay 1 DeleteOppositeOrder false AvoidNewsHours false AllowEODProfit true Close at EOD if in profit

* Use 23 if EA expects 0–23.

7. Warnings and disclaimers

Past results do not guarantee future performance. Backtest period: Jan 2026, 500 USD.

EA license: The EA is set to expire on 7 March 2026. After that date it will stop opening new trades until you renew.

Broker and VPS: Results were tested on RoboForex-Pro. Different brokers or spreads may change results.

Risk: Trading involves risk of loss. Only risk capital you can afford to lose.

One set per chart: Use only one of Set A, B, or C on a given chart; do not mix parameters from different sets.

8. Renewal and support

Renew / buy: https://grizzlytrading.online

All links: https://linktr.ee/mcplabsforex

Support: discord.gg/2QHagJqqQq

Verified: myfxbook.com/members/Moss45/apex-drawdown-zero-live-200

Renew before 7 March 2026 to avoid the EA expiring.

Quick Start (1000 USD/month target)