Apex Drawdown Zero EA — Set Manual: 1000 USD Monthly Growth

Product: Apex Drawdown Zero EA
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Account: 500 USD deposit (tested)
EA expires: 7 March 2026 — renew before this date to keep trading.
1. What these sets are
These are optimized parameter sets from the Strategy Tester. Each set aims for about 1000 USD profit per month on a 500 USD account (XAUUSD M15, Jan 2026 conditions).
You get three presets; pick one and enter the values in the EA inputs as below.
2. Which set to use
|Set name
|Monthly profit (USD)
|Risk level
|Best for
|Set A
|1,021
|Higher
|Max profit, accept higher drawdown
|Set B
|1,001
|Lower
|Recommended — near 1000, lower risk
|Set C
|996
|Higher
|Slightly under 1000, more risk
Recommendation: Use Set B for ~1000 USD/month with lower risk.
3. How to use in MetaTrader 5
- Open MetaTrader 5 and attach Apex Drawdown Zero EA to XAUUSD M15.
- Open the EA Inputs tab.
- Choose one of the sets below (A, B, or C).
- Set every value exactly as in the table for that set.
- Set Magic Number if you run more than one EA (e.g. 123456).
- Click OK and ensure AutoTrading is on.
Important: Use server time for all hours. Match your broker's server time in the EA settings.
4. Set A — ~1,021 USD/month (higher risk)
|Input name
|Value
|Notes
|RangeStartHour
|2
|Range start (server)
|RangeStartMin
|0
|RangeEndHour
|6
|Range end (server)
|RangeEndMin
|0
|RiskType
|0
|Fixed amount
|RiskPercent
|6.3
|Used if percent mode
|RiskAmount
|300
|USD per trade (fixed)
|MaxRiskPercent
|25.0
|Cap for percent risk
|StopLossFactor
|1.1
|UseRangeFilter
|false
|MinRangePercent
|1.54
|MaxRangePercent
|1.80
|CloseHour
|23*
|Position close hour
|CloseMin
|6
|Position close minute
|MaxTradesPerDay
|1
|DeleteOppositeOrder
|false
|AvoidNewsHours
|false
|AllowEODProfit
|true
|Close at EOD if in profit
* If your EA only accepts 0–23, use 23 for end of day. Some reports use 103; in that case keep your broker's convention.
5. Set B — ~1,001 USD/month (recommended, lower risk)
|Input name
|Value
|Notes
|RangeStartHour
|2
|Range start (server)
|RangeStartMin
|0
|RangeEndHour
|6
|Range end (server)
|RangeEndMin
|0
|RiskType
|0
|Fixed amount
|RiskPercent
|1.5
|Lower risk than A/C
|RiskAmount
|300
|USD per trade (fixed)
|MaxRiskPercent
|25.0
|StopLossFactor
|1.1
|UseRangeFilter
|false
|MinRangePercent
|1.54
|MaxRangePercent
|1.80
|CloseHour
|23*
|Position close hour
|CloseMin
|5
|Position close minute
|MaxTradesPerDay
|1
|DeleteOppositeOrder
|false
|AvoidNewsHours
|false
|AllowEODProfit
|true
|Close at EOD if in profit
* Use 23 if EA expects 0–23; otherwise follow your broker's close hour.
6. Set C — ~996 USD/month (higher risk)
|Input name
|Value
|Notes
|RangeStartHour
|2
|Range start (server)
|RangeStartMin
|0
|RangeEndHour
|6
|Range end (server)
|RangeEndMin
|0
|RiskType
|0
|Fixed amount
|RiskPercent
|6.3
|RiskAmount
|300
|USD per trade (fixed)
|MaxRiskPercent
|25.0
|StopLossFactor
|1.1
|UseRangeFilter
|false
|MinRangePercent
|1.66
|MaxRangePercent
|1.80
|CloseHour
|23*
|Position close hour
|CloseMin
|5
|Position close minute
|MaxTradesPerDay
|1
|DeleteOppositeOrder
|false
|AvoidNewsHours
|false
|AllowEODProfit
|true
|Close at EOD if in profit
* Use 23 if EA expects 0–23.
7. Warnings and disclaimers
Past results do not guarantee future performance. Backtest period: Jan 2026, 500 USD.
EA license: The EA is set to expire on 7 March 2026. After that date it will stop opening new trades until you renew.
Broker and VPS: Results were tested on RoboForex-Pro. Different brokers or spreads may change results.
Risk: Trading involves risk of loss. Only risk capital you can afford to lose.
One set per chart: Use only one of Set A, B, or C on a given chart; do not mix parameters from different sets.
8. Renewal and support
Renew / buy: https://grizzlytrading.online
All links: https://linktr.ee/mcplabsforex
Support: discord.gg/2QHagJqqQq
Verified: myfxbook.com/members/Moss45/apex-drawdown-zero-live-200
Renew before 7 March 2026 to avoid the EA expiring.
Quick Start (1000 USD/month target)
- Read this manual.
- Attach the EA to XAUUSD M15.
- Choose Set B (recommended) and enter all inputs from the manual.
- Enable AutoTrading and ensure your broker server time matches the manual.