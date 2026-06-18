💥 [ AMAZING RESULTS ] NEW GOLD Scalping Strategy for 'ACRON Supply Demand EA'

Hello traders, After the major update on ACRON EA, the strategy configuration logic is embedded within the EA as a unique STRATEGY ID. All trading filtering and logic execution are handled internally based on this ID. Also i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON EA that was created with the new algorithm. It was created to trade GOLD M30 timeframe. In 8 months of trading activity managed to achieve great profits with very low drawdown. This strategy has been optimized specifically for GOLD M30 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.

This GOLD Strategy designed exclusively for our members. After your purchase send us a message to get the setfile.

ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





🔹 Backtesting Strategy Details





Pair: GOLD M30

Backtesting Period: 1 October 2025 – 18 June 2026





Starting Capital: $10,000

Money Management : Fixed Lots

LotSize : 2 Lots

(You can adapt the strategy to your own account size by using 0.01 lots for every $100 of capital)





Total Net Profit : $31,776

Overall Growth: +317%

Relative Equity Drawdown: 8.29%





Account Leverage: 500:1

Modelling: Every TIck (For faster backtesting results you can use 1min OHLC)

Tested Broker: IC Markets, Raw Spread Account

(For the backtestings, IC Markets was used as the broker. Backtesting with a different broker can lead to different amount of trades a slightly different overall profits.)





On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.





















⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



