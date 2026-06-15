[ From $1,000 To $18,493 ] Using This GOLD Scalping Strategy [ACRON Supply Demand EA]

Hello traders, I created this blog post to announce a huge update on ACRON EA. The strategy configuration logic is embedded within the EA as a unique STRATEGY ID. All trading filtering and logic execution are handled internally based on this ID. Also i present you a fully automated strategy for ACRON EA that was created with the new algorithm. It was created to trade GOLD H1 timeframe. In 17 months of trading activity managed to achieve +1840% profit with only 18% drawdown. One of the key strengths of this strategy is that the EA does not overtrade. This strategy has been optimized specifically for GOLD H1 pair to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results. For any question do not hesitate to contact us.

After your purchase send us a message to receive 2 Exclusive Strategies only for members

ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





🔹 Backtesting Strategy Details





Pair: GOLD H1

Backtesting Period: 1 January 2025 – 13 June 2026 (Total duration: 17 months)





Starting Capital: $1,000

Money Management : Scaling Lots

LotSize Per 100$ : 0.02 Lots

Scaling Step: $100

(You can adapt the strategy to your own account size by using 0.01 lots for every $100 of capital)





Total Net Profit : $18,493

Overall Growth: +1840%

Relative Equity Drawdown: 18.70%





Account Leverage: 500:1

Modelling: Every TIck (For faster backtesting results you can use 1min OHLC)

Tested Broker: IC Markets, Raw Spread Account

(For the backtestings, IC Markets was used as the broker. Backtesting with a different broker can lead to different amount of trades a slightly different overall profits.)





On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.













⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.