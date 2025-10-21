[ +96 % Profits, 10 Months ] NAS100 M30 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA'





ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278









Backtesting Strategy Details

download_setfile





Pair: NAS100

Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 31/10/2025

Timeframe: M30

Starting Capital: $10,000

Money Management : Percentage Risk

Percentage Risk per Trade: 1.0%

[For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]





Total Net Profit : $9,668

Relative Equity Drawdown: 11.38%





Account Leverage: 500:1

Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account [ If you use a different broker, the strategy may not perform the same ]





On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.







