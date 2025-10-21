[ +96 % Profits, 10 Months ] NAS100 M30 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA'
Trading Systems

[ +96 % Profits, 10 Months ] NAS100 M30 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING 'ACRON SUPPLY DEMAND EA'

21 October 2025, 13:14
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
272


ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278



Backtesting Strategy Details

download_setfile


    Pair: NAS100

    Backtesting Period: 1/1/2025 - 31/10/2025

    Timeframe: M30

    Starting Capital: $10,000

    Money Management : Percentage Risk

    Percentage Risk per Trade: 1.0% 

    [For a more conservative approach you can you use the Fixed Risk Money Management option and set the Fixed Risk Amount Per Trade accordingly to your capital amount]


    Total Net Profit : $9,668

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 11.38%


    Account Leverage: 500:1

    Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account  [ If you use a different broker, the strategy may not perform the same ]


      On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 




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