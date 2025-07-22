All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Pivot Point Trading 22 July 2025, 23:36 Thomas Bradley Butler 0 205 Finding the pivot points in a trend https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144750 #scalping Source To add comments, please log in or register Engineering High-Speed Execution: Overcoming MT5 Lag in Manual Scalping Scalping 107 0 Chart Patterns & IQ FX Gann Levels Analytics & Forecasts 70 0 1 Finesia Scalper. The High-Probability, Non-Repainting Trading System Trading Systems 67 0 Diagnosing EA Performance Degradation: When the Broker Changes the Spread Model Trading Systems 94 0 Black Thunder EA – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Other 164 0 1 XAUUSD Performance Comparison: Indicator vs. Expert Advisor Scalping 115 1 How to Install Two MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC (Complete Beginner Guide) Other 414 0 [iVISTscalp5]: Welcome to the VISTmany Time Laboratory! Analytics & Forecasts 73 0 2 Introducing Trinity Pro Trade System: The Premium MT5 Framework by Merkava Labs Trading Systems 330 0 2 Seven Target Analytics & Forecasts 107 0 2 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 30 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 40 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 42 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 46 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 39 0 1 My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 16 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 14 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 32 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 72 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB