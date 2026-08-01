Launch Pricing: Every FXEA365 EA Is Now $99 — Price Rises as Copies Sell

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All paid FXEA365 Expert Advisors are now available at a $99 launch price — including our flagship gold, crypto and JPY-trend systems that normally sell for $199–$399.
How the pricing ladder works:
- The current price of every EA is $99.
- Every 10 copies sold, the price of that EA rises by $50, step by step, back up to its regular price.
- The ladder only moves up. It will not come back down, so the earlier you buy, the lower the price you lock in.
- Monthly rental (from $30) stays available as usual.
Nothing else changes: same engines, same presets, same free updates. Every product page shows real-tick backtests with the measurement environment stated, including the configurations that did NOT work — we publish the numbers even when they say "don't push harder".
Browse the full lineup here: FXEA365 product catalog
A few starting points:
- Gold Viper Breakout — XAUUSD M30 volatility-regime breakout, 22.5 years of real ticks
- Gold Neuron EA — ONNX neural-network gold system
- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower — BTC/ETH Donchian trend engine