Launch Pricing: Every FXEA365 EA Is Now $99 — Price Rises as Copies Sell

All paid FXEA365 Expert Advisors are now available at a $99 launch price — including our flagship gold, crypto and JPY-trend systems that normally sell for $199–$399.

How the pricing ladder works:

The current price of every EA is $99 .

. Every 10 copies sold, the price of that EA rises by $50 , step by step, back up to its regular price.

, step by step, back up to its regular price. The ladder only moves up. It will not come back down, so the earlier you buy, the lower the price you lock in.

Monthly rental (from $30) stays available as usual.

Nothing else changes: same engines, same presets, same free updates. Every product page shows real-tick backtests with the measurement environment stated, including the configurations that did NOT work — we publish the numbers even when they say "don't push harder".

Browse the full lineup here: FXEA365 product catalog

A few starting points: