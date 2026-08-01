Trading Systems

Launch Pricing: Every FXEA365 EA Is Now $99 — Price Rises as Copies Sell

1 August 2026, 13:24
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Kenichiro Sakamoto
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All paid FXEA365 Expert Advisors are now available at a $99 launch price — including our flagship gold, crypto and JPY-trend systems that normally sell for $199–$399.

How the pricing ladder works:

  • The current price of every EA is $99.
  • Every 10 copies sold, the price of that EA rises by $50, step by step, back up to its regular price.
  • The ladder only moves up. It will not come back down, so the earlier you buy, the lower the price you lock in.
  • Monthly rental (from $30) stays available as usual.

Nothing else changes: same engines, same presets, same free updates. Every product page shows real-tick backtests with the measurement environment stated, including the configurations that did NOT work — we publish the numbers even when they say "don't push harder".

Browse the full lineup here: FXEA365 product catalog

A few starting points:

#expert advisor, market, Pricing