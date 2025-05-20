IMPULSE REACTOR – Scalp Smarter. React Faster.



Impulse Reactor is built on a real-time execution framework that monitors market structure through a custom-weighted price engine. It doesn't follow conventional oscillators or moving average crossovers—instead, it tracks directional momentum derived from intrabar acceleration and deceleration phases. The system evaluates each candle individually, recalibrating bias based on calculated shift intensity and short-term price dislocation.





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Signal Mechanics

Every single bar is interpreted as a potential entry node. The indicator recalculates directional force on each tick, using a forward-weighted deviation model that adapts to the rhythm of price flow. Signals are not reactive—they’re anticipatory. What you see is the projected pivot of short-term trend logic, confirmed through multi-buffer interaction. This results in high-frequency, low-latency signal output—ideal for scalpers operating in volatile or fast-moving markets.





Logic

Impulse Reactor doesn't just show trend—it confirms it. Using differential behavior between consecutive MABuffer values, it maps real-time bias shifts while filtering noise via controlled deviation thresholds. When a change in sentiment is validated, the signal is plotted immediately on the chart. There is no lag, no backfitting, and no artificial smoothing. What’s printed stays—each marker is a reflection of actual price pressure, not historical curve fitting.











Scalping Utility

Designed for precision scalping, this tool excels in liquidity-sensitive conditions. Whether you're trading EURUSD at London open or XAUUSD during New York session, Impulse Reactor delivers per-bar actionable data. It allows traders to identify micro-trends and intraday reversals with immediate visual confirmation. By evaluating price shifts candle by candle, it supports fast execution strategies without sacrificing signal quality or risking false positives.











FAQ



Does it repaint?

No. Signals are confirmed on closed candles. Once plotted, they remain fixed—ensuring full alignment with live execution.



How often does it generate signals?

On every single bar. Impulse Reactor evaluates each candle as a standalone decision unit, maintaining high signal density.



Which timeframes are best suited?

Optimized for M1 and M5, though adaptable across all intraday timeframes depending on strategy volatility and risk tolerance.



Can it be used across all markets?

Yes. The logic is purely price-structure driven. It functions consistently on Forex, indices, metals, and even crypto pairs.



Is confirmation required?

The system is self-contained and includes its own bias validation. However, advanced traders may combine it with breakout zones or volatility filters for tighter confluence.



