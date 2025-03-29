Trading Desk - Order Management

New Utilities - Trading Desk

We are working on a new utilities tool to manage orders and place manual trades.

We have a clear vision on how this will look and what it will include, but we might be missing something. So if you want to see any of your ideas being included, feel free to chip in and tell us about them.



The tool will be floating/draggable on chart and it will be collapsible. It will be a simple trading control dashboard but expandable into a more cohesive trade management and helper tool.



Trading Desk will offer a free version and a paid version, yet it will be moderately priced and compatible with our general pricing strategy.



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