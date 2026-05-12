QuantView Analytics Master User Guide and Features

1. Introduction

Welcome to QuantView Analytics Master, an institutional-grade, on-chart portfolio manager and risk controller for MetaTrader 5. Designed for algorithmic developers and serious quantitative traders, this dashboard transforms raw MT5 trading history into actionable, multidimensional intelligence.

Unlike standard MT5 reports that simply tell you how much money you made or lost, QuantView Analytics Master is engineered to answer the "Why" and the "How." By segmenting your historical data across four distinct analytical dimensions—including advanced risk metrics and visual equity correlation—you can pinpoint the exact strengths, capital efficiencies, and critical failures of your Expert Advisors (EAs).

2. Installation & Setup

Download the .ex5 file from the MQL5 Marketplace. Open your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Navigate to File > Open Data Folder . Place the file inside the MQL5/Experts directory. Refresh your Navigator panel, right-click QuantView Analytics Master, and attach it to any active chart. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the EA settings. This is required so the dashboard's internal background timers can seamlessly calculate real-time Floating P&L without interruption.

3. Deep Diagnostic Views

The dashboard is divided into four primary interactive tabs. Each tab serves a specific analytical purpose, allowing you to perform deep, institutional-level portfolio forensics.

Tab 1: Performance Matrix (The "What" & "How Much")

This view strips away the noise and provides a pure, top-level evaluation of your algorithms' profitability, broken down by individual EAs (Magic Numbers) and asset classes (Symbols).

Deep Analysis & Practical Applications:

Win Rate vs. Profit Factor: A high Win Rate (e.g., 85%) is deceiving if the Profit Factor is below 1.0. This instantly reveals an EA that is "picking up pennies in front of a steamroller" (scalping tiny profits but suffering catastrophic stop-losses). Conversely, a low Win Rate (35%) with a high Profit Factor (2.5) identifies a robust trend-following algorithm.

Directional Bias (B/S Ratio): By observing the Buy vs. Sell trade split, you can determine if a specific EA is over-leveraged in one direction. If a Gold algorithm took 90 Buy trades and 10 Sell trades during a ranging market, its internal trend-filter is malfunctioning.

Symbol Degradation: If you run the same EA across five different currency pairs, the Symbol Aggregation section will instantly reveal which specific asset is dragging down the portfolio, allowing you to quickly cull unprofitable pairs from your lineup.

Tab 2: Risk & Drawdown (The "At What Cost")

Profit is an illusion if the risk of ruin is too high. Standard MT5 history hides how close an account came to blowing up. This tab is the "Holy Grail" for quants, exposing the true risk profile and capital efficiency of your algorithms.

Deep Analysis & Practical Applications:

Max Drawdown vs. Closed P&L: If an EA has generated $1,000 in Closed P&L, but the Max Drawdown column shows it floated -$4,500 to achieve it, the strategy is highly unsafe. This dictates that the lot sizing must be dramatically reduced.

Recovery Factor (Capital Efficiency): Calculated as Net P&L divided by Max Drawdown. An EA with a Recovery Factor of 4.0 is significantly safer and more efficient than an EA with a Recovery Factor of 0.8. Use this metric to rank your EAs and allocate your heaviest capital to the highest Recovery Factor.

Consecutive Loss Count: Knowing the absolute worst historical losing streak for a specific EA allows you to stress-test your risk parameters. If an EA historically loses 8 times in a row, you can mathematically calculate if your account balance can survive that exact streak at your current lot size.

Live Exposure (Floating P&L): By placing active Floating P&L directly next to Closed P&L, you can instantly see if a historically profitable EA is currently trapped in a massive, losing grid or martingale cycle in the live market.

Tab 3: Time Analysis (The "When")

Market regimes shift violently based on the day of the week. Many algorithmic strategies bleed capital simply because they execute during the wrong market cycles. This tab breaks down Net P&L by Day of the Week (Monday–Friday) for every specific Magic Number.

Deep Analysis & Practical Applications:

Identifying Structural Flaws: You may discover that a specific EA is wildly profitable Monday through Wednesday, but bleeds capital every Friday. This is often due to institutional profit-taking and weekly liquidation volatility breaking the EA's logic.

Surgical Scheduling: Instead of discarding a mediocre EA, use this tab to discover its "temporal edge." By utilizing MT5's time settings to turn the EA off on its statistically unprofitable days, you can instantly transform a break-even robot into a highly profitable one.

Weekend Gap Exposure: EAs with massive Monday losses often indicate a vulnerability to weekend price gaps, signaling that you need to implement a "Friday Close-All" function.

Tab 4: Portfolio Equity Curves (The "Visual Correlation")

Numbers tell a story, but visual correlation reveals hidden portfolio risks. This newly integrated charting engine plots cumulative equity lines for your algorithms directly on the dashboard.

Deep Analysis & Practical Applications:

Dynamic Multi-Select Filtering: Use the interactive left-hand panel to toggle specific Symbols and Magic Numbers on and off. The equity graph instantly redraws to reflect your custom selection.

Cross-Strategy Correlation: Turn on multiple EAs simultaneously to see if their drawdown phases overlap. If two highly profitable EAs always experience their deepest drawdowns during the exact same market weeks, your portfolio is mathematically over-exposed.

Visualizing Stagnation: Instantly spot EAs that have flatlined. An algorithm might show a positive total P&L in Tab 1, but Tab 4 might reveal it made all its profit 6 months ago and has been slowly bleeding ever since.

4. Interactive Controls & UI Flow

Dynamic Date Range Filters At the top of the dashboard, you can instantly slice your historical data using the Quick Filters: [Today], [This Week], [This Month], and [All Time]. The entire matrix and equity charting engine recalculates instantaneously.

Custom Date Targeting To analyze a highly specific period (e.g., examining how your EAs survived a specific FOMC week or a flash crash), enter dates into the YYYY.MM.DD text boxes and click [Apply Custom Date Range]. The text fields smoothly transition to a white editing mode when clicked, making data entry seamless.

Independent Tab Sorting Click the Gold [Sort Matrix By] and [Direction] buttons to rapidly reorganize the active tab. The Master dashboard features independent memory—meaning if you sort the Risk Tab by "Max Drawdown," and then switch to the Performance Tab, it remembers your precise layout without resetting.

5. Institutional CSV Exporting (New 4-File System)

For quants who require advanced external modeling in Excel, Python, or Tableau, click the green [Export to CSV] button.

QuantView Analytics Master completely bypasses MT5's rigid reporting limitations. With a single click, the export engine generates four isolated, cleanly formatted .csv files based on your active date filter:

_Performance.csv : The complete symbol and magic breakdown. _Risk.csv : Drawdown, recovery factors, and floating P&L metrics. _TimeAnalysis.csv : The day-of-the-week net P&L matrix. _RawData.csv : A comprehensive, tick-and-deal-level data dump for building custom data frames.

Locating your Data: You can find all exported reports securely saved inside your MetaTrader 5 terminal by navigating to File > Open Data Folder > MQL5 > Files . (Sample files attached)