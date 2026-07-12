5: Three weeks live. A short status report

#1: When average is not enough. A new approach to gold night trading

#2: The DNA of a night system. Philosophy before performance - Trading Systems - 15 June 2026 - Traders' Blogs

#3: The numbers. Six years of gold, two risk profiles Part 01 - Trading Systems - 24 June 2026 - Traders' Blogs

#4: One system, three brokers. Backtesting, Part 02 - Trading Systems - 29 June 2026 - Traders' Blogs





System: NightScalper — Project #1 (XAUUSD). Part 5 of the launch series — July release.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379124





The backtests are published. Part 01 showed the six-year result, Part 02 showed it holds across three brokers.

Both ended on the same line: forward data would follow.

This is that data. Short post, because there is not much to interpret yet — only something to report.

Three weeks of live trading

The system has been running on a live gold account since 22 June.

Metric Live, 22 June – 12 July Net result +21.12 Profit factor 2.77 Maximum drawdown 4.96% Trades per week ~7 Average hold time 28 minutes







No stop-out. No open position carried longer than the design intends. The account is up, and the week closed green.

What this is worth

Three weeks is a sample, not a track record. I said that about the first live trades, and I am saying it again now — a few weeks of results cannot confirm or refute anything a six-year backtest showed.

Anyone presenting a three-week live curve as proof is selling you something.What it can do is tell me whether the live behaviour resembles the tested behaviour. And so far it does.

The average hold time of 28 minutes, the trade frequency, the profit factor near the backtested range, and a drawdown under 5% — that is the profile from Part 01, showing up in real execution with real spreads.

That is the only thing I am claiming: the character matches. Not that the future is settled.

The plan

The live tests stay active and keep running. No changes to the system, no re-tuning to chase the recent weeks — that would defeat the purpose of a forward test entirely.

More data will follow as it accumulates. When there is enough of it to say something meaningful, I will say it. Until then: the system is live, it is behaving as designed, and the observation continues.





No system is risk-free. Short live samples prove little. Past performance does not guarantee future results.