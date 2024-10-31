Expect Intelly Trader EA on MQL5 market soon!





Intelly Trader EA - The Ultimate Solution For Trend Detection



Introducing Intelly Trader EA – the ultimate solution for trend detection and trading in the dynamic world of forex. Designed with cutting-edge technology and robust trading logic, Intelly Trader EA seamlessly identifies trends and capitalizes on them, allowing traders to execute profitable trades efficiently.

With Intelly Trader EA, you’re not just getting a trading bot – you’re getting a comprehensive trading solution designed to help you succeed in the forex market. From precise trend detection to innovative recovery techniques, Intelly Trader EA is your trusted partner for consistent and profitable trading.





Intelly Trader EA Top Features



Powerful trend-following strategy

Multi-currency support for diverse trading opportunities

Advanced risk management and exit logic

High-spread, slippage, and broker protection

Email and Push Notifications for seamless updates

Reliable 24/5 trading performance

Proven 14-year backtest history





Strong, Pure, and Simple Trading Logic

The backbone of Intelly Trader EA is a powerful trend-following strategy designed to keep things simple yet effective. It makes trading accessible to both beginners and seasoned traders.

User-Friendly Interface

An intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface ensures that anyone can set up and start trading with ease.

High Spread, Slippage, and Broker Protection

Intelly Trader EA is built to shield your trades from excessive spreads, slippage, and unfavorable broker practices, ensuring fairness and accuracy.

Multi-Currency Pair Support

Trade on 8 major currency pairs, allowing you to diversify your strategies and take advantage of global market movements.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Protect your capital with advanced risk management tools that help you mitigate potential losses while maximizing gains.

Highly Effective Exit Logic

The EA doesn’t just focus on entering trades; it also excels in exiting them at the right time, maximizing profitability and minimizing drawdown.

Email and Push Notification System

Stay updated on your trades with real-time notifications sent straight to your inbox or mobile device.

24/5 Trading

Intelly Trader EA works around the clock, taking advantage of trading opportunities any time the forex market is open.

Fully Customizable Settings

Adjust parameters, trading timeframes, and risk settings to fit your personal trading preferences.

Solid 14-year backtest performance

Demonstrated solid performance over a comprehensive 14-year backtest period, highlighting consistent reliability

Long only and short only option

Investment strategy that includes both long-only and short-only positions, focusing on directional market opportunities.

Trend-following powerful trading strategy

A highly effective trading strategy that follows market trends to capitalize on sustained price movements.





There is more:



Precise Trend Detection

Intelly Trader EA excels at spotting rapid market movements during the formation of new trends and within existing ones. Using advanced algorithms, it ensures that every opportunity is harnessed in real-time, translating market shifts into trading gains.

Powered by RSI and Unique Recovery Techniques

One of the key indicators that powers Intelly Trader EA is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a widely respected tool in the trading community. What sets Intelly Trader EA apart is its intelligent handling of misidentified trends. In case of incorrect trend detection, the EA employs two advanced techniques to recover – reverse trading and recovery trade – minimizing potential losses and ensuring long-term profitability.

Diverse Currency Pair Support

Trade with confidence across multiple currency pairs. Intelly Trader EA supports 8 major pairs, including AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD, providing flexibility and diversification for traders of all levels.

Compatible with MT4 and MT5

Intelly Trader EA is fully compatible with the two most popular trading platforms, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), giving users the freedom to trade on their preferred system with ease.

Customizable for Personalized Trading

Tailor Intelly Trader EA to match your specific trading style and strategy. With fully customizable settings, you can configure the EA to meet your unique needs and expectations, whether you are a conservative trader or one who thrives on high risk.





Recommendations:



Intelly Trader EA is a cutting-edge forex robot designed to identify and capitalize on market trends. With its RSI and Unique Recovery Techniques, risk management tools, and user-friendly interface, it offers a reliable way to navigate the forex market with confidence. Join a community of successful traders who trust Intelly Trader EA to stay on the right side of the market trend and secure consistent profits.

Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended backtest method: M15 by every tick

Supported currency pairs: CADJPY, EURJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD

The default settings in Intelly Trader EA are optimized for EURJPY M15! There are .set files for the rest of the supported pairs! You will get everything!





Intelly Trader EA Backtest Results:



1. Intelly Trader EA CADJPY Backtest

2. Intelly Trader EA EURJPY Backtest 3. Intelly Trader EA NZDJPY Backtest 4. Intelly Trader EA USDJPY Backtest 5. Intelly Trader EA AUDJPY Backtest 6. Intelly Trader EA GBPJPY Backtest 7. Intelly Trader EA GBPUSD Backtest







