Expect Intelly Trader EA on MQL5 market soon!
Here are all of our EAs:
- Infinity Trader EA: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Forex Gold Investor: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Forex Trend Detector: MT4 version | MT5 version
- GOLD Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Omega Trend EA: MT4 version
- BF Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Smart Scalper PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- News Scope EA PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Trend Matrix EA: MT4 version | MT5 version
- Pips Master PRO: MT4 version | MT5 version
Intelly Trader EA - The Ultimate Solution For Trend Detection
Introducing Intelly Trader EA – the ultimate solution for trend detection and trading in the dynamic world of forex. Designed with cutting-edge technology and robust trading logic, Intelly Trader EA seamlessly identifies trends and capitalizes on them, allowing traders to execute profitable trades efficiently.
With Intelly Trader EA, you’re not just getting a trading bot – you’re getting a comprehensive trading solution designed to help you succeed in the forex market. From precise trend detection to innovative recovery techniques, Intelly Trader EA is your trusted partner for consistent and profitable trading.
Intelly Trader EA Top Features
- Powerful trend-following strategy
- Multi-currency support for diverse trading opportunities
- Advanced risk management and exit logic
- High-spread, slippage, and broker protection
- Email and Push Notifications for seamless updates
- Reliable 24/5 trading performance
- Proven 14-year backtest history
Strong, Pure, and Simple Trading Logic
The backbone of Intelly Trader EA is a powerful trend-following strategy designed to keep things simple yet effective. It makes trading accessible to both beginners and seasoned traders.
User-Friendly Interface
An intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface ensures that anyone can set up and start trading with ease.
High Spread, Slippage, and Broker Protection
Intelly Trader EA is built to shield your trades from excessive spreads, slippage, and unfavorable broker practices, ensuring fairness and accuracy.
Multi-Currency Pair Support
Trade on 8 major currency pairs, allowing you to diversify your strategies and take advantage of global market movements.
Comprehensive Risk Management
Protect your capital with advanced risk management tools that help you mitigate potential losses while maximizing gains.
Highly Effective Exit Logic
The EA doesn’t just focus on entering trades; it also excels in exiting them at the right time, maximizing profitability and minimizing drawdown.
Email and Push Notification System
Stay updated on your trades with real-time notifications sent straight to your inbox or mobile device.
24/5 Trading
Intelly Trader EA works around the clock, taking advantage of trading opportunities any time the forex market is open.
Fully Customizable Settings
Adjust parameters, trading timeframes, and risk settings to fit your personal trading preferences.
Solid 14-year backtest performance
Demonstrated solid performance over a comprehensive 14-year backtest period, highlighting consistent reliability
Long only and short only option
Investment strategy that includes both long-only and short-only positions, focusing on directional market opportunities.
Trend-following powerful trading strategy
A highly effective trading strategy that follows market trends to capitalize on sustained price movements.
There is more:
Precise Trend Detection
Intelly Trader EA excels at spotting rapid market movements during the formation of new trends and within existing ones. Using advanced algorithms, it ensures that every opportunity is harnessed in real-time, translating market shifts into trading gains.
Powered by RSI and Unique Recovery Techniques
One of the key indicators that powers Intelly Trader EA is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a widely respected tool in the trading community. What sets Intelly Trader EA apart is its intelligent handling of misidentified trends. In case of incorrect trend detection, the EA employs two advanced techniques to recover – reverse trading and recovery trade – minimizing potential losses and ensuring long-term profitability.
Diverse Currency Pair Support
Trade with confidence across multiple currency pairs. Intelly Trader EA supports 8 major pairs, including AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD, providing flexibility and diversification for traders of all levels.
Compatible with MT4 and MT5
Intelly Trader EA is fully compatible with the two most popular trading platforms, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), giving users the freedom to trade on their preferred system with ease.
Customizable for Personalized Trading
Tailor Intelly Trader EA to match your specific trading style and strategy. With fully customizable settings, you can configure the EA to meet your unique needs and expectations, whether you are a conservative trader or one who thrives on high risk.
Recommendations:
Intelly Trader EA is a cutting-edge forex robot designed to identify and capitalize on market trends. With its RSI and Unique Recovery Techniques, risk management tools, and user-friendly interface, it offers a reliable way to navigate the forex market with confidence. Join a community of successful traders who trust Intelly Trader EA to stay on the right side of the market trend and secure consistent profits.
Recommended timeframe: M15
Recommended backtest method: M15 by every tick
Supported currency pairs: CADJPY, EURJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD
The default settings in Intelly Trader EA are optimized for EURJPY M15! There are .set files for the rest of the supported pairs! You will get everything!
Intelly Trader EA Backtest Results:
2. Intelly Trader EA EURJPY Backtest
3. Intelly Trader EA NZDJPY Backtest
4. Intelly Trader EA USDJPY Backtest
5. Intelly Trader EA AUDJPY Backtest
6. Intelly Trader EA GBPJPY Backtest
7. Intelly Trader EA GBPUSD Backtest