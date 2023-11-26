FOR THE GERMAN LEGISLATOR, IT IS NECESSARY FOR BITCOIN TO ACQUIRE THE STATUS OF LEGAL TENDER

German Bundestag representative endorses Bitcoin as legal tender, aiming to integrate it into Germany's financial landscape





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Joana Cotar, representative of the German Bundestag, has publicly expressed her support for Bitcoin as legal tender in Germany. In a recent interview, she shared her aspirations to integrate Bitcoin into the country's mainstream financial landscape.

The lawmaker also announced plans to begin a “preliminary analysis” to develop a legal framework that officially recognizes Bitcoin as legal tender in Germany.

Cotar defends the defense of Bitcoin as a legal tender

Joana Cotar highlights the importance of a balanced regulatory environment to ensure legal certainty for companies and citizens when addressing concerns such as money laundering and tax evasion related to the use of Bitcoin. Their approach aims to preserve the innovative and liberating aspects of cryptocurrency.

Cotar launched the “Bitcoin in the Bundestag” initiative to advocate its cause in the German parliament. The goal is to educate your fellow parliamentarians about the benefits of Bitcoin, aiming to promote more informed decision-making.

She emphasized promoting the freedom aspects of BTC, highlighting the need for privacy protection, implementation of robust security standards, and a regulatory approach that avoids undue restrictions.









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