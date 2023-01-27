LASSO EA: INSTRUCTION HOW TO INSTALL. Description of settings. Download .set files.

LASSO EA is a very discreet and at the same time extremely effective system that allows you to achieve huge goals without resorting to high risks.





ATTENTION!

LASSO EA allows you to trade with absolutely any risk and in any style. The project (LASSO-EA: 1000% per year) uses high risks and if this style of trading is not comfortable for you, just install the set files with a lower risk level. You just need to understand that if the system performs well with aggressive settings, then it will work flawlessly even with moderate settings, and it's will be just not a killable system with conservative settings!

Just contact me , I will help you customize the EA to your requirements.



HOW TO START:

Anyone can join our project , for this you need:

Account with any MT4/MT5 broker with a deposit of $550 or more

LASSO EA:

MT4 version

MT5 version

download the full package of sets LASSO-EA-x2-strategy___sets-pack__.zip

Unzip --> and use .sets from ( 2___Risk-1.0___MinBalance_$700 ) folder, set files used:

_1__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___EURUSD___Risk-1.0_.set

_2__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___GBPCAD___Risk-1.0_.set

_3__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___AUDJPY___Risk-1.0_.set

_ 4__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___AUDCAD___Risk-1.0_.set

_ 5__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___EURJPY___Risk-1.0_.set

_6__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___GBPUSD___Risk-1.0_.set

_7__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___USDJPY___Risk-1.0_.set

_8__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___EURNZD___Risk-1.0_.set

_9__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___CADJPY___Risk-1.0_.set

_10__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___USDCHF___Risk-1.0_.set

_11__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___USDCAD___Risk-1.0_.set

_12__Lasso-EA-x2-strategy___GBPJPY___Risk-1.0_.set As you can see, I started with a deposit of $550, and in doing so, I use the settings from the folder called ...MinBalance_$700, where the risk level is used (Risk_value = 1). I deliberately started with a balance less than recommended for a given level of risk, to demonstrate how stable the system is even if the balance is not enough to meet all the requirements provided by the system.





1. Proper preparation of the MT4/MT5 terminal for trading.



First make sure that all (12) currency pairs used in trading are loaded (displayed) in the window Market Watch:

EURUSD

GBPCAD

AUDJPY

AUDCAD

EURJPY

GBPUSD

USDJPY

EURNZD

CADJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

GBPJPY





2. Installation:





2.1. Open EURUSD M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _1__Lasso-EA___EURUSD___Risk-1.0_.set >

Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.2. Open GBPCAD M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the GBPCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _ 2__Lasso-EA___GBPCAD___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.3. Open AUDJPY M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the AUDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _ 3__Lasso-EA___AUDJPY___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.4. Open AUDCAD M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the AUDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _ 4__Lasso-EA___AUDCAD___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.5. Open EURJPY M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the EURJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _5 __Lasso-EA___EURJPY___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.6. Open GBPUSD M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _ 6__Lasso-EA___GBPUSD___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.7. Open USDJPY M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the USDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _7 __Lasso-EA___USDJPY___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.8. Open EURNZD M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the EURNZD chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _8 __Lasso-EA___EURNZD___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.9. Open CADJPY M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the CADJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _9 __Lasso-EA___CADJPY___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.10. Open USDCHF M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the USDCHF chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _10 __Lasso-EA___USDCHF___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.11. Open USDCAD M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the USDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _11 __Lasso-EA___USDCAD___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.12. Open GBPJPY M15 chart: Attach LASSO EA to the GBPJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

LASSO EA to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _12 __Lasso-EA___GBPJPY___Risk-1.0_.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >.







3. Activate automated trading:



If you use MetaTrader 4 click on button <AutoTrading>

If you use MetaTrader 5 click on button <Algo Trading>





EVERYTHING, then just watch the trading results!





PLEASE TO ALL CUSTOMERS!

Write all questions and discussions on the work of the EA, please send me on PM , because it will be so much easier for me to provide support for any questions, since I see the entire history of correspondence and can more quickly understand what the question is!

-------------------------------

Sincerely, Stanislau.







The main parameters for self-optimization for absolutely any trading instrument (currency, metals, raw materials, indices, crypto, etc.):

Risk_value = 1.0 // The level of risk directly affects the size of the lot. The higher the value, the larger the lot size.

Choose_a_trading_algorithm = Logic_1 // You can choose one of five proprietary trading algorithms/strategies (Logic_1 - Logic_5). Distance_between_positions = 20 // Distance in pips (4-digits) between trades.

Distance_ratio = 2 // Multiplying coefficient of the distance between deals (Distance_between_positions) with each subsequent opening of a new deal. Use_dinamic_profit = true // Use/no dynamic profit. The amount of profit taking increases proportionally, according to the parameters below, with each subsequent opening of a new deal. If false, then the profit level is fixed.

Ratio_for_dinamic_Profit = 3 // Multiplying the profit size coefficient (Profit_all_opened_deals_for_one_Symbol_type) with each subsequent opening of a new deal Max_Deals_for_one_Symbol_type = 10 // The maximum possible number of open trades.

Lots_x = 2.0 // Lot multiplication factor for each subsequent opened deal. If =1 - the lot is the same for all orders. Volatility_filter_BUY = 100 // Determines the level of market volatility for BUY deals, and is equal to the difference between the resistance line and the support line (1st level) at the interval specified below. Distance in pips (by 4-digits).

Hours__SUP_RES__start_BUY = 264 // The number of bars (M15 by default) from which we start calculating market lows and highs (1st level support and resistance lines for BUY trades). This is the farthest point from the current price.

Hours__SUP_RES__stop_BUY = 96 // The number of bars (M15 by default) up to which the market lows and highs are calculated (1st level support and resistance lines for BUY trades). This is the nearest point from the current price. Volatility_filter_SELL = 75 // Determines the level of market volatility for SELL deals, and is equal to the difference between the resistance line and the support line (1st level) at the interval specified below. Distance in pips (by 4-digits).

Hours__SUP_RES__start_SELL = 96 // The number of bars (M15 by default) from which we start calculating market lows and highs (1st level support and resistance lines for SELL trades). This is the farthest point from the current price.

Hours__SUP_RES__stop_SELL = 12 // The number of bars (M15 by default) up to which the market lows and highs are calculated (1st level support and resistance lines for BUY trades). This is the nearest point from the current price. Profit_all_opened_deals_for_one_Symbol_type = 0.20 // The amount of profit on all open trades in % of the account balance.































