Triple_Hedging_DC: Step-by-step instruction how to install and and how to use.

Friends, I see that many users do not fully understand the capabilities of the Triple Hedging DC system. I decided to make a detailed description (instruction) for using Triple_Hedging_DC.

- MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85879

- MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85880

NECESSARILY!!! to read before using the Triple_Hedging_DC Expert Advisor!





Detailed instructions for installing and using all 10 working groups of one strategy simultaneously on one account:

So Triple_Hedging_DC can trade 8 different strategies ➟

1. ONE TYPE

2. COUNTER DEAL

3. FULL HEDGING

4. FULL HEDGING-SYNCHRO

5. One Type _ High

6. Counter Deals _ High

7. Full Hedging _ Ratio

8. Full Hedging Synchro _ Ratio

each strategy includes 10 different working groups ➟ each working group consists of 3 different currency pairs ➟

=1=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCAD--)

=2=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCHF--)

=3=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--GBPCAD--)

=4=__(--EURUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--)

=5=__(--EURUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--)

=6=__(--EURUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)

=7=__(--GBPUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--)

=8=__(--GBPUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--)

=9=__(--GBPUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)

=10=_(--EURCAD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)

One working group ➟ is one set file, which is installed on a separate chart. Trading is carried out simultaneously by 3 currency pairs of one working group from one chart. All 3 currency pairs fully interact with each other during trading.



Right now anyone can test Triple_Hedging_DC EA in the conditions of your broker using the first working group for each of 8 strategies so that you can choose the best one for yourself ➟ =1=__(--EURUSD--GBPPUSD--EURCAD--):





you can download this file on this page (at the end of description).







You can get also acquainted with the principles of each of the 8 strategies absolutely free of charge in real time. For this, starting December-19, 2022 separate LIVE (Cent) SIGNALS was created.

Risk value: 0.25

TimeFrame: M15

Start Balance: $50 (5000 cents)

Latest results for today: April-01, 2023 (00:00 GMT):

(*) ➟ these are highly profitable strategies with aggressive trading and, accordingly, with high risks. I recommend using it with a risk level (Risk_value parameter) of no more than 0.25. (★) ➟ these strategies can be used with brokers using the FIFO/ESMA rules, as well as with any American broker, with FTMO and another prop firms.





For each buyer, I provide a complete set of files for all 8 strategies, each with 10 working groups and with different levels of risk, for your convenience. You get this file:

After unzipping you will have 8 folders:

You just need to choose the strategy with which you plan to use Triple_Hedging_DC and which will be installed on your trading account. Once again, you can choose the best strategy for yourself, either by testing each strategy in the strategy tester, or by analyzing how each strategy trades from real trading using the signals provided above.

Suppose you have chosen the 3__FULL-HEDGING strategy, open the corresponding folder:

Open the folder with the appropriate risk level for you, for example Risk=0.25, open the appropriate folder:

These are 10 sets of files that we will install on the trading account.





INSTALLING Triple_Hedging_DC using 3__FULL-HEDGING strategy and risk level = 0.25:



1. Proper preparation of the MT4/MT5 terminal for trading.

First make sure that all (5) currency pairs used in trading are loaded (displayed) in the window Market Watch:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

EURCAD

EURCHF

GBPCAD



2. Installation: Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart! Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all 3 pairs from ligament is conducted only from one chart!

2.1. Open EURUSD M15 chart: Attach T riple_Hedging_DC EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =1=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(--EURUSD--GBPPUSD--EURCAD--)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing < OK >. 2.2. Open EURUSD M15 chart: Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =2=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCHF --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.3. Open EURUSD M15 chart: Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =3=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- EURUSD--GBPUSD--GBPCAD --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.4. Open EURUSD M15 chart: Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =4=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- EURUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.5. Open EURUSD M15 chart: Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =5=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- EURUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.6. Open EURUSD M15 chart: Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =6=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- EURUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.7. Open GBPUSD M15 chart: Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =7=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- GBPUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.8. Open GBPUSD M15 chart: Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =8=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- GBPUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.9. Open GBPUSD M15 chart:

Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =9=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- GBPUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.10. Open EURCAD M15 chart:

Attach Triple_Hedging_DC EA to the EURCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < =10=__Triple-Hedging-DC__(-- EURCAD--EURCHF--GBPCAD --)__--3--FULL-HEDGING__(Risk-0.25)__.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.





3. Activate automated trading:



If you use MetaTrader 4 click on button <AutoTrading>







If you use MetaTrader 5 click on button <Algo Trading>







EVERYTHING, then just watch the trading results!





PLEASE TO ALL CUSTOMERS!

Write all questions and discussions on the work of the EA, please send me on PM , because it will be so much easier for me to provide support for any questions, since I see the entire history of correspondence and can more quickly understand what the question is!

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Sincerely, Stanislau.



















