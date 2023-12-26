PriceTracker EA - AGGRESSIVE
Analytics & Forecasts

PriceTracker EA - AGGRESSIVE

26 December 2023, 20:04
Stanislau Siatsko
Stanislau Siatsko
0
538

*****

https://www.forex-expert-advisor.com

PriceTracker-Aggressive: Step-by-step instruction for install and using all 28 sets for 28 different currency pairs on one Account.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67340
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67341

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747110


Download sets for testing (EURUSD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY):  PriceTracker_v-8-6__sets_DEMO-PACK_.zip

If you bought PriceTracker EA, simply contact me and I will provide you with a complete package of all sets (PriceTracker-sets_FULL-PACK_.zip) that will significantly expand the capabilities of PriceTracker EA.



PriceTracker is a unique system that allows you to achieve huge goals with moderate risks. Moreover, a variety of strategies and logics (already integrated into the system) allows you to choose the best trading style for you.

HOW TO START:

Anyone can join our project, for this you need:


Files for using for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5):

  • _1__EURUSD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set
  • _2__GBPUSD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _3__CHFJPY_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _4__USDCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _5__CADCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _6__AUDUSD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _7__GBPJPY_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _8__CADJPY_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _9__AUDCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _10__EURJPY_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _11__GBPAUD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _12__AUDJPY_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _13__NZDUSD_M15___PT-Classice ___Risk-х.set
  • _14__USDJPY_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _15__NZDJPY_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _16__EURCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _17__EURAUD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _18__GBPCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _19__USDCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _20__GBPNZD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _21__AUDCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _22__EURCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _23__EURGBP_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _24__NZDCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _25__EURNZD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _26__GBPCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _27__NZDCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set
  • _28__AUDNZD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

Recommendations for using risks:

  • PriceTracker- Aggressive ___Risk-2.0_ - Aggressive style. Minimum balance $500 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$500
  • PriceTracker - Aggressive  ___Risk-1.0_ - Moderate style. Minimum balance $1000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$1000
  • PriceTracker - Aggressive  ___Risk-0.5_ - Calm style (at the moment these sets are used on my public account). Minimum balance $2000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$2000  
  • PriceTracker - Aggressive  ___Risk-0.25- Conservative style. Minimum balance $4000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$4000  
  • PriceTracker - Aggressive  ___Risk-0.10_ - Ultra-conservative style. Minimum balance $10000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$10000  


1. Proper preparation of the MT4/MT5 terminal for trading.


First make sure that all (28) currency pairs used in trading are loaded (displayed) in the window  Market Watch:

  1. EURUSD
  2. GBPUSD
  3. CHFJPY
  4. USDCAD
  5. CADCHF
  6. AUDUSD
  7. GBBPJPY
  8. CADJPY
  9. AUDCHF
  10. EURJPY
  11. GBPAUD
  12. AUDJPY
  13. NZDUSD
  14. USDJPY
  15. NZDJPY
  16. EURCAD
  17. EURAUD
  18. GBPCAD
  19. USDCHF
  20. GBPNZD
  21. AUDCAD
  22. EURCHF
  23. EURGBP
  24. NZDCAD
  25. EURNZD
  26. GBPCHF
  27. NZDCHF
  28. AUDNZD


2. Installation:


2.1. Open EURUSD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_1__EURUSD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.2. Open GBPUSD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_2__GBPUSD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.3. Open CHFJPY  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the CHFJPY chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_3__CHFJPY_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.4. Open USDCAD  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the USDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_4__USDCAD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.5. Open CADCHF  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the CADCHF chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_5__CADCHF_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.6. Open AUDUSD  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_6__AUDUSD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.7. Open GBPJPY  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPJPY chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_7__GBPJPY_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.8. Open CADJPY  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the CADJPY chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_8__CADJPY_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.9. Open AUDCHF  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDCHF chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_9__AUDCHF_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.10. Open EURJPY  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURJPY chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_10__EURJPY_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.11. Open GBPAUD  M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPAUD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_11__GBPAUD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.12. Open AUDJPY M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_12__AUDJPY_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.13. Open NZDUSD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_13__NZDUSD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.14. Open USDJPY M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the USDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_14__USDJPY_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.15. Open NZDJPY M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_15__NZDJPY_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.16. Open EURCAD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURCAD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_16__EURCAD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.17. Open EURAUD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURAUD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_17__EURAUD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.18. Open GBPCAD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPCAD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_18__GBPCAD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.19. Open USDCHF M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the USDCHF chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_19__USDCHF_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.20. Open GBPNZD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPNZD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_20__GBPNZD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.21. Open AUDCAD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_21__AUDCAD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.22. Open EURCHF M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURCHF chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_22__EURCHF_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.23. Open EURGBP M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURGBP chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_23__EURGBP_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.24. Open NZDCAD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_24__NZDCAD_M15___PT-Aggressive___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.25. Open EURNZD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURNZD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_25__EURNZD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.26. Open GBPCHF M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPCHF chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_26__GBPCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.27. Open NZDCHF M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDCHF chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_27__NZDCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.

2.28. Open AUDNZD M15 chart:

  • Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDNZD chart (without pressing OK!).
  • Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <_28__AUDNZD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set>
  • Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.








3. Activate automated trading:


If you use MetaTrader 4 click on button <AutoTrading>

If you use MetaTrader 5 click on button <Algo Trading>

EVERYTHING, then just watch the trading results!


PLEASE TO ALL CUSTOMERS!

Write all questions and discussions on the work of the EA, please send me on PM, because it will be so much easier for me to provide support for any questions, since I see the entire history of correspondence and can more quickly understand what the question is!

-------------------------------
Sincerely, Stanislau.






#multi currency EA, PriceTracker, Autometad forex system, instruction, download set files