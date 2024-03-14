EA "GREATAVERAGER" - SETTINGS





The Expert Advisor does not require initial settings. Just install the Expert Advisor on the EURUSD H1 chart and change the money management mode if necessary.





Be sure to use the account type with the possibility of hedging.

Leverage from 100.

Any account currency.

The minimum deposit is $200, the recommended value for standard settings is $500.

The Expert Advisor is designed to work on the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.

Use the H1 timeframe.

The simulation mode in the strategy tester should be OHLC M1.





Expert Parameters: