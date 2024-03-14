EA "GREATAVERAGER" - SETTINGS
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EA "GREATAVERAGER" - SETTINGS

14 March 2024, 11:00
Mikhail Sergeev
Mikhail Sergeev
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Download "EA GreatAverager": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108774



The Expert Advisor does not require initial settings. Just install the Expert Advisor on the EURUSD H1 chart and change the money management mode if necessary.


  • Be sure to use the account type with the possibility of hedging.
  • Leverage from 100.
  • Any account currency.
  • The minimum deposit is $200, the recommended value for standard settings is $500.
  • The Expert Advisor is designed to work on the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.
  • Use the H1 timeframe.
  • The simulation mode in the strategy tester should be OHLC M1.


Expert Parameters:

  • Mode selection - Multi-currency fully automatic multi-currency mode or work on only one chart.
  • MM selection - The choice of money management. “MANUAL": The "MANUAL setting first order lot" parameter is used to select the volume. “Minimum": the minimum possible volume. “Conservative": a conservative (0.01) strategy using reinvestment. “Standart": a standard (0.02) strategy using reinvestment. “Aggressive": an aggressive (0.03) strategy using reinvestment. “Gambling": a very aggressive (0.05) strategy using reinvestment.
  • Switch - Selection of allowed directions for transactions.
  • OnlySupport - A ban on opening new series of positions. The first deal in the series will not be opened. Already open positions will be continued using the opening of new averaging trades.
  • Percent TP target - The profit amount as a percentage of the standard (built-in Expert Advisor) value.
  • StopLoss in points - Stop loss in points.
  • MANUAL setting first order lot - The lot volume of the first trade in the series. It is used only with "MM selection = MANUAL". If the parameter values are negative: it is used as a permanent lot (Example: “MANUAL setting first order lot" = -0.01 the transaction will open with a volume of 0.01 lots). If the parameter values are positive: The volume per $ 1000 deposit is indicated (Example: “MANUAL setting first order lot” = 0.04, $ 2000 on the account, the transaction will open with a volume of 0.08 lots).
  • Magic Number - The magic number of the expert.
  • Slippage - Acceptable slippage.
  • Swap limit - The minimum allowable swap.
#Martingale, EA, advisor, settings, averaging, parameters, GreatAverager, multi-currency systems