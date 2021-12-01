Carousel_Triple_Correlation: Step-by-step instruction for install and using (Ratio_set).

HOW TO START:





3 different strategies have been developed for CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA. Any strategy possible to use with brokers using the FIFO rule , as well as with any American broker :



1. Carousel_EA_Synchro.set : opening all trades in only one direction. Given that we use only directly correlated currency pairs that move in sync, this strategy can be classified as conservative with a low level of risk. For example, the orders structure might look like this:

GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Buy(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Buy(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) ... and it doesn't matter what the results of each trade will be, they will all close when the total profit is reached.

2. Carousel_EA_Hedge.set : opening all deals only within a currency pair in one direction, but the direction for different pairs may not coincide depending on the behavior of currencies on the market. That is, if, for example, EURCAD is in SELL, then on each round of the EURCAD carousel there will be SELL, although other currency pairs from the set may be in BUY. For example, the order structure might look like this:

GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) ... and no matter what the results of each trade will be, all of them will be closed upon reaching the total profit.

3. Carousel_EA_Hedge-X2.set : The principle is the same as in Carousel_EA_Hedge, except that orders for the next round will be opened with a multiplying lot (the multiplier can be adjusted in the settings). There is no need to be afraid of multiplying the lot, since everything will happen systematically, and not in any progression. For example, an order structure might look like this:

GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.02) + EURUSD_Buy(0.02) + GBPUSD_Buy(0.02) ... and no matter what the results of each trade will be, all of them will be closed upon reaching the total profit.

Each strategy includes 10 different working groups ➟ each working group consists of 3 different currency pairs ➟

=1=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCAD--)

=2=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCHF--)

=3=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--GBPCAD--)

=4=__(--EURUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--)

=5=__(--EURUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--)

=6=__(--EURUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)

=7=__(--GBPUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--)

=8=__(--GBPUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--)

=9=__(--GBPUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)

=10=_(--EURCAD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)

One working group ➟ is one set file, which is installed on a separate chart. Trading is carried out simultaneously by 3 currency pairs of one working group from one chart. All 3 currency pairs fully interact with each other during trading.



Right now anyone can test CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA in the conditions of your broker with using the first working group (=1=) for each of 3 strategies so that you can choose the best one for yourself ➟ =1=__(--EURUSD--GBPPUSD--EURCAD--):





you can download this file on this page (at the end of description).







For each buyer, I provide a FULL-PACK of set of files for all 3 strategies, each with 10 working groups and with different levels of risk, for your convenience. You get this file: