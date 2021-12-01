Carousel_Triple_Correlation: Step-by-step instruction for install and using (Ratio_set).

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https://www.forex-expert-advisor.com
Step-by-step instruction how to install and how to use.
.set files for first working group: =1= EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCAD
HOW TO START:
Anyone can join our project, for this you need:
- Account with any MT4/MT5 broker with a deposit of $500 or more
- Carousel_Triple_Correlation EA
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63924
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63925
- install .set files of the chosen strategy and with a level of risk convenient for you. PACKAGE-of-sets is available for download for all buyers in private channel (file: Carousel-EA___PACKAGE-of-sets__.zip).
1. Carousel_EA_Synchro.set: opening all trades in only one direction. Given that we use only directly correlated currency pairs that move in sync, this strategy can be classified as conservative with a low level of risk. For example, the orders structure might look like this:
GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Buy(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Buy(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) ... and it doesn't matter what the results of each trade will be, they will all close when the total profit is reached.
2. Carousel_EA_Hedge.set: opening all deals only within a currency pair in one direction, but the direction for different pairs may not coincide depending on the behavior of currencies on the market. That is, if, for example, EURCAD is in SELL, then on each round of the EURCAD carousel there will be SELL, although other currency pairs from the set may be in BUY. For example, the order structure might look like this:
GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) ... and no matter what the results of each trade will be, all of them will be closed upon reaching the total profit.
3. Carousel_EA_Hedge-X2.set: The principle is the same as in Carousel_EA_Hedge, except that orders for the next round will be opened with a multiplying lot (the multiplier can be adjusted in the settings). There is no need to be afraid of multiplying the lot, since everything will happen systematically, and not in any progression. For example, an order structure might look like this:
GBPUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.01) + EURUSD_Buy(0.01) + EURCAD_Sell(0.02) + EURUSD_Buy(0.02) + GBPUSD_Buy(0.02) ... and no matter what the results of each trade will be, all of them will be closed upon reaching the total profit.
- =1=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCAD--)
- =2=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCHF--)
- =3=__(--EURUSD--GBPUSD--GBPCAD--)
- =4=__(--EURUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--)
- =5=__(--EURUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--)
- =6=__(--EURUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)
- =7=__(--GBPUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--)
- =8=__(--GBPUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--)
- =9=__(--GBPUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)
- =10=_(--EURCAD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--)
One working group ➟ is one set file, which is installed on a separate chart. Trading is carried out simultaneously by 3 currency pairs of one working group from one chart. All 3 currency pairs fully interact with each other during trading.
Right now anyone can test CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA in the conditions of your broker with using the first working group (=1=) for each of 3 strategies so that you can choose the best one for yourself ➟ =1=__(--EURUSD--GBPPUSD--EURCAD--):
you can download this file on this page (at the end of description).
For each buyer, I provide a FULL-PACK of set of files for all 3 strategies, each with 10 working groups and with different levels of risk, for your convenience. You get this file:
After unzipping you will have 3 folders:
You just need to choose the strategy with which you plan to use CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA and which will be installed on your trading account. Suppose you have chosen the 1__Carousel-EA_Synchro strategy, open the corresponding folder:
Open the folder with the appropriate risk level for you, for example Risk=0.25, open the appropriate folder:
These are 10 sets of files that we will install on the trading account.
INSTALLING CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation using 1__Carousel-EA_Synchro strategy and risk level = 0.25:
1. Proper preparation of the MT4/MT5 terminal for trading.
First make sure that all (5) currency pairs used in trading are loaded (displayed) in the window Market Watch:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- EURCAD
- EURCHF
- GBPCAD
2. Installation:
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart! Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all 3 pairs from ligament is conducted only from one chart!
2.1. Open EURUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=1=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--EURUSD--GBPPUSD--EURCAD--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.2. Open EURUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=2=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--EURUSD--GBPUSD--EURCHF--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.3. Open EURUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=3=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--EURUSD--GBPUSD--GBPCAD--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.4. Open EURUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=4=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--EURUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.5. Open EURUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=5=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--EURUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.6. Open EURUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=6=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--EURUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.7. Open GBPUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=7=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--GBPUSD--EURCAD--EURCHF--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.8. Open GBPUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=8=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--GBPUSD--EURCAD--GBPCAD--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.9. Open GBPUSD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=9=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--GBPUSD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
2.10. Open EURCAD M15 chart:
- Attach CAROUSEL_Triple-Correlation EA to the EURCAD chart (without pressing OK!).
- Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file <=10=__Carousel-EA_--1--Synchro__--EURCAD--EURCHF--GBPCAD--__Risk-0.25__.set>
- Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.
3. Activate automated trading:
If you use MetaTrader 4 click on button <AutoTrading>
If you use MetaTrader 5 click on button <Algo Trading>
EVERYTHING, then just watch the trading results!
PLEASE TO ALL CUSTOMERS!
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/setslav
and click:
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Sincerely, Stanislau.