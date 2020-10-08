"Taming" Martingale

This is my first doing this, please bear with me.





INTRODUCTION

Most of the Expert Advisors that are available on the Market have Martingale in them. Most of us might have also seen remark that reads "Martingale will blow your account". Most of us would agree, because it is true.





THE PROBLEM

I believe the problem with the "Martingale System" is that, you'll start at a loss even before you started. Martingale digs the pit deep for you, hoping that the Market retraces... Well, the Market always retrace at one point or another, but, then, would the retrace be enough for your losing positions to recover?





THE THREE PARAMETERS

In EAs that uses the Martingale System, normally you would find these parameters:

1. Distance

2. Multiplier

3. Max Lot Size

Most of the time we would fiddle with the Distance and Multiplier but, we do not really consider the Max Lot Size, and this is a grave mistake that many makes which could result to one's account blown.

It is hard telling the ideal numbers for those parameters simply because we lack information. We lack information of the traded pair's "big" movement (distance), and most of us certainly lack the information of not knowing what DD to expect corresponding to the respective Martingale levels.

Now all these uncertainties could change... Check the following video out, may it bring you content value...



