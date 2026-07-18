How to Check Whether an EA Is Likely to Blow Your Account

A profitable backtest does not automatically mean an Expert Advisor is safe.

Many EAs can produce attractive growth curves for months or even years while quietly accumulating risk. The danger may only become visible during an unusually strong trend, a volatility spike, widening spreads, or a long sequence of losing trades.

No EA can be guaranteed never to lose an account. However, buyers can identify many warning signs before risking real money.

This article explains what to check before purchasing, renting, or running an EA.

1. Understand How the EA Makes Money

Before looking at profit, ask one basic question:

What happens when the first trade is wrong?

A transparent strategy should have a clear answer.

For example, does the EA:

Close the trade at a defined stop loss?

Open another trade in the same direction?

Increase the next lot size?

Hold the position until the market returns?

Add positions at fixed price intervals?

Hedge the original position?

Close all trades at a maximum equity loss?

You do not need the full source code, but you should understand the general trading and recovery logic.

An EA becomes dangerous when its entire survival depends on the assumption that the market must eventually reverse.

2. Check for Martingale Lot Progression

Martingale usually means increasing position size after a losing trade or as the market moves against existing positions.

A sequence might look like this:

0.01 lot

0.02 lot

0.04 lot

0.08 lot

0.16 lot

0.32 lot

The early trades appear small, but total exposure grows rapidly.

After only six entries, the combined position size is already:

0.63 lots

The problem is not simply that the EA opens multiple trades. The problem is that exposure may grow faster than the account can tolerate.

Before using the EA, check:

Does the lot size increase after losses?

What is the lot multiplier?

Is there a maximum lot size?

Is there a maximum number of recovery trades?

Can the progression continue indefinitely?

What happens when the maximum level is reached?

A martingale EA can recover many losing sequences before one extended market move causes a catastrophic loss.

A high historical win rate does not remove this risk.

3. Check Whether the EA Uses Grid Trading

A grid EA opens multiple positions as price moves through predefined levels.

Grid trading is not automatically unsafe. The risk depends on how exposure is controlled.

A more controlled grid may include:

A fixed maximum number of positions

Small and consistent lot sizes

A basket stop loss

A maximum account drawdown limit

A maximum total exposure

A volatility filter

A defined trading direction

A dangerous grid may continue opening trades without a meaningful limit.

When reviewing a grid EA, ask:

How far apart are the grid entries?

Does the spacing change with volatility?

Are lot sizes fixed or increasing?

How many positions can be opened?

Is there a maximum basket loss?

Can the EA continue adding trades during a major trend?

A grid that appears stable in a ranging market may behave very differently during a prolonged one-directional move.

4. Prioritize Equity Drawdown Over Balance Drawdown

Balance reflects closed trades.

Equity includes both closed trades and the floating profit or loss of open positions.

This distinction is extremely important.

An EA may show a smooth rising balance while holding large floating losses. The balance curve looks healthy because the losing trades have not yet been closed.

Suppose an account shows:

Balance: $10,000

Floating loss: $3,000

Equity: $7,000

The account is already down 30% in real terms, even though the balance has not changed.

When reviewing a backtest or live signal:

Compare the balance and equity curves

Look for large gaps between them

Check the maximum equity drawdown

Check how long floating losses remain open

Look for unresolved positions near the end of the test

A smooth balance curve with a deeply fluctuating equity curve is a major warning sign.

5. Confirm That the EA Uses a Real Loss Limit

A stop-loss input does not necessarily mean every trade is protected.

Some EAs use:

Individual trade stop losses

Hidden stop losses

Basket stop losses

Equity-based stop losses

Time-based exits

No fixed stop loss at all

Ask what actually closes a losing position.

A protective system should define a point where the EA accepts that the trade or trading sequence is wrong.

Important questions include:

Is a stop loss placed on every trade?

Is the stop loss visible at the broker?

Can the EA remove or widen the stop?

Is there a basket-level stop?

Is there a daily loss limit?

Is there a maximum equity drawdown setting?

Does the protection still work if the terminal or VPS disconnects?

A server-side stop loss may remain active during a terminal outage. A protection feature controlled only by the EA may require the platform to remain connected.

6. Look at the Worst Trade, Not Only the Average Trade

Average profit and win rate can be misleading.

Consider an EA that produces:

100 winning trades of $10 each

1 losing trade of $1,200

It has a win rate above 99%, but the strategy is still unprofitable.

This pattern is common in systems that take small profits while allowing losses to grow.

Check:

Largest winning trade

Largest losing trade

Average winning trade

Average losing trade

Profit factor

Consecutive losses

Maximum floating loss

Maximum trade duration

Pay particular attention when the largest loss is many times larger than the average win.

A system should not depend on maintaining an almost perfect win rate to survive.

7. Review Maximum Exposure

The risk of one trade is not the same as the risk of the entire account.

An EA may risk only 1% on the first trade but later open ten additional positions.

You should evaluate total exposure across all open trades.

Check:

Maximum number of simultaneous positions

Maximum total lot size

Number of symbols traded at once

Whether positions are correlated

Maximum margin usage

Maximum risk per trading sequence

Maximum risk across the entire portfolio

For example, three EAs trading gold in the same direction may behave like one highly leveraged strategy rather than three independent systems.

Portfolio risk should be measured at account level, not EA level alone.

8. Check the Margin Level During the Worst Period

A strategy may survive its historical test while coming dangerously close to a margin call.

Look beyond net profit and drawdown.

Check:

Minimum margin level

Maximum margin used

Free margin during the worst floating loss

Leverage used in the test

Whether the account could survive wider spreads

Whether the broker’s stop-out level was considered

An EA that reaches extremely low margin levels has little room for:

Slippage

Spread expansion

Price gaps

Swap charges

Execution delays

Different broker specifications

A small difference between the backtest and live environment may be enough to cause forced liquidation.

9. Test a Larger Starting Capital and a Smaller Starting Capital

An EA may perform well only because the test used a large deposit relative to its lot size.

Test the system with different account balances.

For example:

$1,000

$3,000

$5,000

$10,000

Keep the risk logic realistic.

This helps reveal whether the strategy:

Scales correctly

Uses a hidden minimum lot

Becomes too aggressive on small accounts

Depends on large free margin

Calculates risk based on balance correctly

Opens excessive volume after a drawdown

A strategy that survives on $10,000 may fail quickly on $1,000 if the minimum tradable volume prevents proper risk scaling.

10. Reduce the Risk and Compare the Results

A robust EA should normally remain profitable when risk is reduced.

Try lowering:

Risk per trade

Fixed lot size

Maximum simultaneous trades

Lot multiplier

Recovery levels

Maximum portfolio exposure

If the strategy stops working when risk is reduced slightly, the original results may depend heavily on aggressive position sizing.

The goal is not to maximize the backtest profit.

The goal is to find a risk level that the account can realistically survive.

11. Run the Test Across Different Market Conditions

Do not judge an EA from a short test covering only one favourable period.

Include periods with:

Strong trends

Low volatility

High volatility

Market crashes

Sudden reversals

Wide spreads

Long ranging conditions

Major economic events

Changing interest-rate environments

An EA tested only during its ideal market condition may fail when the environment changes.

A longer test does not guarantee safety, but it gives the strategy more opportunities to encounter difficult conditions.

12. Check Whether the Backtest Ends With Open Trades

Some backtests look profitable because losing positions remain open when the test ends.

The report may show a high balance while the account still has a large floating loss.

Always inspect:

Open trades at the end of the test

Final account equity

Unrealized profit or loss

Number of unresolved recovery positions

Whether the test was stopped during a favourable moment

A fair test should not hide risk by ending before the trading cycle is completed.

13. Use Realistic Testing Conditions

An EA may look safer than it is when tested with ideal conditions.

Include realistic:

Spreads

Commission

Swap

Slippage assumptions

Tick data

Symbol specifications

Trading hours

Broker execution conditions

This is particularly important for:

Scalping EAs

News-trading EAs

High-frequency systems

Strategies with tight stop losses

Systems trading during rollover

EAs that open many positions

A few extra points of spread may transform a profitable strategy into a losing one.

14. Compare Backtests With Live Results

Backtests show how a strategy might have behaved under simulated conditions.

Live results show how it performs with real execution.

When reviewing a live signal, check:

Account age

Number of trades

Maximum equity drawdown

Average monthly growth

Deposit load

Trading frequency

Open positions

Floating profit or loss

Lot-size progression

Balance and equity curves

Be cautious when the live account is very new.

A recovery-based strategy may look excellent before it encounters its first major losing cycle.

Several profitable months are encouraging, but they do not prove that the strategy can survive every market condition.

15. Examine the Relationship Between Return and Drawdown

High returns are usually associated with higher risk.

Be cautious when an EA claims to produce extremely high returns with almost no drawdown.

Compare the return with:

Maximum drawdown

Recovery factor

Margin usage

Total exposure

Test duration

Number of trades

For example:

EA A

Return: 40%

Maximum equity drawdown: 10%

EA B

Return: 80%

Maximum equity drawdown: 65%

EA B produced more profit, but the account experienced much greater risk.

A 65% drawdown requires a gain of approximately 186% to return to the previous account peak.

The deepest drawdowns are much harder to recover from than they first appear.

16. Perform a Simple Stress Test

A backtest should not be treated as a prediction.

Try making the conditions worse.

For example:

Increase the spread

Add commission

Use a later starting date

Change the broker

Change the timeframe

Reduce the initial deposit

Increase slippage assumptions

Start the test before a major market shock

Remove the most profitable year

Test a nearby parameter value

If a small change causes the EA to collapse, the strategy may be overoptimized or highly sensitive.

A more robust system should not depend on one exact parameter combination.

17. Be Careful With Extremely High Win Rates

A 95% or 99% win rate may look impressive, but it can also indicate that losses are being delayed rather than controlled.

Some EAs generate:

Frequent small wins

Long-held losing positions

Rare but very large losses

Ask:

How large is the average loss compared with the average win?

How long are losing trades held?

Are losing positions averaged?

Does the EA close losses, or wait indefinitely?

Has the strategy experienced a complete recovery cycle?

Win rate should never be evaluated without loss size and drawdown.

18. Check the EA’s Emergency Controls

A safer EA should ideally include clear account-protection tools.

Useful controls may include:

Maximum daily loss

Maximum account drawdown

Maximum floating loss

Maximum number of trades

Maximum lot size

Maximum total exposure

Spread filter

Slippage protection

Trading-session filter

News filter

Friday closing option

Automatic recovery shutdown

Minimum margin-level protection

These features do not guarantee safety, but they can limit how much damage one abnormal event causes.

Most importantly, verify that the protections are enabled in the settings you actually plan to use.

19. Calculate the Risk in Money

A percentage can feel abstract.

Convert the expected drawdown into account currency.

For example, on a $10,000 account:

10% drawdown = $1,000

20% drawdown = $2,000

30% drawdown = $3,000

50% drawdown = $5,000

Then ask:

Would I continue running the EA after losing this amount?

Many traders choose aggressive settings during a backtest but stop the EA emotionally after the first major live drawdown.

Use a risk level you can realistically tolerate, not merely one that produces the highest historical profit.

20. Never Assume Historical Drawdown Is the Maximum Possible Drawdown

If a backtest shows a maximum drawdown of 15%, this does not mean the EA can never exceed 15%.

Future drawdown may be higher because:

Market conditions change

The historical sample is limited

Live execution is worse

Volatility increases

Correlations change

A rare losing sequence occurs

The strategy was overoptimized

It is sensible to maintain a safety margin.

An account should not be funded so tightly that a drawdown slightly above the historical maximum causes a margin call.

Warning Signs That Require Extra Caution

Be especially careful when an EA has several of the following characteristics:

No visible stop loss

Increasing lot sizes

Unlimited grid levels

Extremely high win rate

Very small average wins

Rare but enormous losses

Large gap between balance and equity

Long-held losing trades

High deposit load

Low minimum margin level

Short backtest period

Very small trade sample

Backtest ending with open positions

Perfect-looking balance curve

Extremely high advertised returns

No verified live performance

Results that collapse when settings are changed slightly

One warning sign alone does not automatically make an EA bad.

Several warning signs together should not be ignored.

Practical EA Safety Checklist

Before running an EA with real money, confirm that you know:

✅ How the EA handles a losing trade

✅ Whether it uses martingale or grid logic

✅ The maximum number of open positions

✅ The maximum possible lot size

✅ The maximum total exposure

✅ The maximum historical equity drawdown

✅ The longest drawdown duration

✅ The lowest margin level

✅ Whether every trade or basket has a loss limit

✅ Whether emergency equity protection is available

✅ Whether the backtest used realistic costs

✅ Whether the test covers difficult market conditions

✅ Whether the live results support the backtest

✅ Whether the account can survive a larger-than-expected drawdown

✅ Whether the risk settings match your account size

Final Thoughts

There is no test that can prove an EA will never blow an account.

Markets can produce conditions that have never appeared in the historical data. Broker execution can change, spreads can widen, and strategies can stop performing as expected.

However, most catastrophic EA failures are not completely unpredictable.

The warning signs are often visible:

Excessive leverage

Unlimited recovery trades

Increasing lot sizes

Large floating losses

Weak margin protection

No defined exit point

Aggressive risk settings





Do not purchase an EA based only on net profit, win rate, or a smooth balance curve.

Study the equity curve. Understand the worst-case exposure. Test difficult periods. Reduce the risk. Confirm how losses are controlled.

The most important question is not:

“How much can this EA make?”

It is:

“What can happen to my account when the strategy is wrong?”

Protecting capital begins with understanding the risk before the first live trade is opened.