Why I deliberately built two bots with opposite risk profiles

Most people shopping for an EA look at one number: win rate. Higher looks better. I sell two gold bots — one runs around 90% win rate, the other 43-54%. The second one isn't worse. They're two different answers to the same question: how do you actually make money in this market.

Aurexa: high win rate, and what that honestly means

Aurexa trades H1 breakouts confirmed by an M15 pullback. ~90% win rate in backtesting — but that's not low risk, it's a different risk shape. The average-win-to-average-loss ratio runs around 0.12:1. Most trades close with a small profit; the occasional loss is proportionally larger. The whole edge depends on that win rate holding up.

That's exactly why the protective mechanisms ship as defaults, not options you have to know to enable: portfolio-level risk caps, equity-based stops, a two-stage partial-close ladder (0.5×ATR, then 1.0×ATR). Not decoration — a fragile payoff structure doesn't survive live trading without it.

Trendrix: low win rate, and why that's the point, not a flaw

Trendrix trades H4 Donchian channel breakouts, pyramiding into confirmed trends up to 6 units — classic Turtle-style trend following. A 43-54% win rate looks weak at first glance, but the average win is meaningfully larger than the average loss. That's the math: a lot of small losses, rare large moves that carry the result.

The core finding is the D1 trend filter: only take the H4 breakout if it agrees with the daily trend direction. Tested on identical historical data, that took Profit Factor from 2.08 to 4.56 and cut max drawdown from 41.6% to 6.2%.

A month of testing confirmed this wasn't a fluke

Over the past month I ran nine more hypotheses through the same "data first, code second" process — price structure (breakouts, reversals, weekend gaps), session dynamics, and even institutional positioning from public CFTC data on how large speculators are actually positioned in gold futures. Counter-trend ideas failed one after another. Trend-continuation ideas kept getting confirmed.

That doesn't mean trend-following is a universal grail. It means that right now, in this macro regime for gold, the market structurally rewards riding the trend more than betting against it. Aurexa and Trendrix aren't competing products — they're two different bets on two different aspects of the same market.

How to actually choose between them

Not "which is better" — which risk profile fits you, mathematically and psychologically. If you want to see most trades close green and you'll respect the built-in protections instead of disabling them for more frequency, that's Aurexa. If a favorable payoff ratio matters more to you than hit rate, and you're comfortable with strings of small losses in exchange for rare large wins, that's Trendrix.