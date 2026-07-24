Everything In The Channel Is Free. Here Is What That Actually Includes

A Setup Library, Daily Trade Posts, And Direct Support. No Purchase Required For Any Of It.

The Nova Telegram channel is not an announcement feed for product launches. It is a working resource that happens to also mention products when they are relevant. Most of what is posted there has nothing to do with asking you to buy anything.

Here is what is actually inside, in plain terms.

The Setup Library

Tested configurations for Nova FI Trader, the free EA, covering different markets and timeframes. Each setup comes with documented logic explaining the reasoning behind it, not just a set of numbers to paste in. Load one into the Strategy Tester and you have a real starting point instead of guessing at input values on your own.

Daily Session Posts

Live XAUUSD sessions from Nova GOLD Breakout are posted the day they happen, with chart screenshots and trade details. This runs whether or not you own the EA. It is simply the ongoing record of what the system is doing in current market conditions.

Direct Support

Questions about setups, inputs, or how a specific trade played out get answered in the channel. If something is not working the way you expected, you can ask and get a direct answer instead of searching through a help file.

None of this requires a purchase. Join, take what is useful, and decide about anything paid entirely on your own schedule.

Join The Nova Telegram Channel Free

Download Nova FI Trader Free

See Nova GOLD Breakout On MQL5

The channel is not a waiting room for a sales pitch. It is the resource itself.