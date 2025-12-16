Gold Long-Only Grid EA About 2 Months of Forward Results on XAUUSD

Hello,

In this post I’d like to share the forward-test results of my gold long-only grid Expert Advisor,



Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLDmicro) – demo account

Timeframe: M15

Direction: Long only

Period: around 20 October 2025 – mid-December 2025 (about 2 months)

Below you will see two equity curves:

The full history from 20 October until now The equity curve for this month only

Both tests are pure forward trading, not backtests.

EA concept

This EA is not designed as a “get rich quick” scalper.

The main idea is:

Buy dips on GOLD using a long-only grid

On bullish days, let the basket grow and take profit in steps

On heavy down days, focus on surviving and waiting for a bounce, rather than forcing trades

Version 1.5 focuses on three risk-management tools:

Time-of-day filter – trading is allowed only between 00:00 and 15:00 (server time) No new trades / no martingale outside trading hours Smart martingale skip logic – if conditions look bad, the EA simply does not place the next averaging order

This combination makes the EA behave like:

“Exploit strong bullish sessions”, and

“Stay small and patient when the market looks dangerous”.

About 2 months of forward results





Looking at the full equity curve from 20 October, you can clearly see one deep dip:

this was during a ~300 USD one-way drop in GOLD.

Apart from that event, the curve is quite smooth and stair-like:

equity climbs in steps on bullish days

small temporary drawdowns appear when the market pulls back

then the grid closes in profit and the balance makes a new high





From the report for the recent period, the key stats are approximately:

Profit Factor: 2.00

Win rate: about 90% (348 winning trades out of 387)

Maximal drawdown: 0.43% (about 5,590 in account currency)

So far I’m happy with how ver1.5 behaves:

it “accepts” the occasional deep dip when GOLD trends one-way,

but otherwise keeps drawdown relatively calm while pushing the balance upward.

This month’s performance

If you zoom in on this month only, the equity curve becomes even cleaner:

gentle, almost linear uptrend in balance

a few small pullbacks where the grid had to sit through drawdown

quick recoveries followed by new equity highs

In my opinion, the biggest contributors are:

restricting trading to 0–15h only , avoiding the most chaotic late-US / rollover hours

disabling new grid and martingale entries outside those hours

letting the skip logic prevent “over-averaging” when volatility or structure looks dangerous

It won’t win every single day, but the overall behavior fits the EA’s concept well:

“make money on good long days, survive the bad ones”.

Risk considerations

Of course, this is still a grid + averaging EA on XAUUSD.

There is always a risk that:

GOLD trends hard against the long direction, or

the market stays in a deep downtrend longer than expected

For that reason, I strongly recommend:

using conservative starting lot sizes

keeping enough free margin for extended drawdowns

understanding the maximum basket size / total lot before using it on a live account

Even with time filters and skip logic, risk can never be completely removed.

Closing thoughts

“Gold Only Win World” has gradually become an EA that:

captures profits on strong bullish sessions

avoids unnecessary exposure in dangerous hours

and prioritizes survival over over-aggression

I will continue to monitor the forward results and adjust risk settings if needed,

but for now I’m quite satisfied with how ver1.5 performs under real-time conditions.

If you have any questions about the setup, risk parameters or the logic behind this EA,

feel free to leave a comment or send me a message.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157834

