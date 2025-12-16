Gold Long-Only Grid EA About 2 Months of Forward Results on XAUUSD

Hello,
In this post I’d like to share the forward-test results of my gold long-only grid Expert Advisor,
Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLDmicro) – demo account
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Direction: Long only
-
Period: around 20 October 2025 – mid-December 2025 (about 2 months)
Below you will see two equity curves:
-
The full history from 20 October until now
-
The equity curve for this month only
Both tests are pure forward trading, not backtests.
EA concept
This EA is not designed as a “get rich quick” scalper.
The main idea is:
-
Buy dips on GOLD using a long-only grid
-
On bullish days, let the basket grow and take profit in steps
-
On heavy down days, focus on surviving and waiting for a bounce, rather than forcing trades
Version 1.5 focuses on three risk-management tools:
-
Time-of-day filter – trading is allowed only between 00:00 and 15:00 (server time)
-
No new trades / no martingale outside trading hours
-
Smart martingale skip logic – if conditions look bad, the EA simply does not place the next averaging order
This combination makes the EA behave like:
-
“Exploit strong bullish sessions”, and
-
“Stay small and patient when the market looks dangerous”.
About 2 months of forward results
Looking at the full equity curve from 20 October, you can clearly see one deep dip:
this was during a ~300 USD one-way drop in GOLD.
Apart from that event, the curve is quite smooth and stair-like:
-
equity climbs in steps on bullish days
-
small temporary drawdowns appear when the market pulls back
-
then the grid closes in profit and the balance makes a new high
-
From the report for the recent period, the key stats are approximately:
-
Profit Factor: 2.00
-
Win rate: about 90% (348 winning trades out of 387)
-
Maximal drawdown: 0.43% (about 5,590 in account currency)
So far I’m happy with how ver1.5 behaves:
it “accepts” the occasional deep dip when GOLD trends one-way,
but otherwise keeps drawdown relatively calm while pushing the balance upward.
This month’s performance
If you zoom in on this month only, the equity curve becomes even cleaner:
-
gentle, almost linear uptrend in balance
-
a few small pullbacks where the grid had to sit through drawdown
-
quick recoveries followed by new equity highs
In my opinion, the biggest contributors are:
-
restricting trading to 0–15h only, avoiding the most chaotic late-US / rollover hours
-
disabling new grid and martingale entries outside those hours
-
letting the skip logic prevent “over-averaging” when volatility or structure looks dangerous
It won’t win every single day, but the overall behavior fits the EA’s concept well:
“make money on good long days, survive the bad ones”.
Risk considerations
Of course, this is still a grid + averaging EA on XAUUSD.
There is always a risk that:
-
GOLD trends hard against the long direction, or
-
the market stays in a deep downtrend longer than expected
For that reason, I strongly recommend:
-
using conservative starting lot sizes
-
keeping enough free margin for extended drawdowns
-
understanding the maximum basket size / total lot before using it on a live account
Even with time filters and skip logic, risk can never be completely removed.
Closing thoughts
“Gold Only Win World” has gradually become an EA that:
-
captures profits on strong bullish sessions
-
avoids unnecessary exposure in dangerous hours
-
and prioritizes survival over over-aggression
I will continue to monitor the forward results and adjust risk settings if needed,
but for now I’m quite satisfied with how ver1.5 performs under real-time conditions.
If you have any questions about the setup, risk parameters or the logic behind this EA,
feel free to leave a comment or send me a message.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157834