Grid Vision TP and NP – Free MT4 Basket TP/SL & Grid Visualizer

Hi everyone,

I’ve just released a free MT4 indicator called Grid Vision TP and NP in the Market, and I’d like to briefly introduce what it does and how it can help if you use grid / martingale EAs or manual averaging.





Why I built this tool

When running grid or averaging systems, I often asked myself:

“Where will this basket close if I target +X USD?”

“How far is my pain limit in money, not just in points?”

“Roughly how many grid steps are left until that limit?”

Many EAs don’t draw any TP/SL or grid levels on the chart, so it’s hard to get a quick visual idea of the risk and targets.

Grid Vision TP and NP was created exactly to solve this problem.

What the indicator does

Once attached to a chart, the indicator:

Aggregates open positions by Symbol and MagicNumber

Calculates the basket average price and draws it as a blue line

Draws a TP line based on a target money amount (account currency, typically USD)

Optionally draws an SL line based on a maximum loss amount

Draws grid lines at a custom distance in points (for averaging / martingale style grids)

Shows a compact info panel with: Symbol & Magic Direction (BUY / SELL) Total lots & order count Current basket P/L TP/SL prices and approximate distances



It works with any EA or manual trading, as long as there are open positions on the symbol.

Typical use cases

You run grid / averaging EAs that do not draw any TP/SL lines

You want to see “Where will this basket close if I target +X USD?”

You want a quick visual idea of “How many grid steps until my pain limit?”

You trade manually with multiple entries and prefer to see price and money levels together

The indicator is completely non-trading – it does not open or close any orders. It’s purely a visualization and planning tool.

Main input parameters

Symbol

Empty: use the current chart symbol (recommended)

Or type e.g. XAUUSDc if you want to specify it manually

MagicNumber

0 : include all positions on this symbol

Any other number: include only positions with this Magic

TargetProfit_USD

Basket TP target in account currency

Example: 10 → draw TP line where the basket would be +10 USD

ShowSLLine / MaxLoss_USD (optional)

If ShowSLLine = true , the indicator calculates the price where the basket would reach –MaxLoss_USD

Useful as a visual “hard pain limit” line

GridDistancePoints / GridStepsToShow

Distance between grid lines (in points) and how many steps to draw

You can match this to your EA’s grid distance or use it as your own planning grid

There are also simple options to toggle the average line, TP/SL labels, grid lines and the info panel on or off.

How to use

Attach the indicator to the chart where your EA is running (or where you have manual positions). Leave Symbol empty to auto-detect the chart symbol. Set MagicNumber to your EA’s magic, or 0 to include all positions. Set your TargetProfit_USD and (optionally) MaxLoss_USD. Adjust GridDistancePoints and GridStepsToShow if you want to see grid steps.

Instantly, you’ll get:

A blue line for the basket average price

A green line for the money-based TP

(Optional) a red line for the money-based SL

Orange dotted lines for grid steps

A small panel with the current basket summary

Download

Grid Vision TP and NP is available for free in the MQL5 Market:

🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158042

If you try it and have any feedback or ideas for improvements, feel free to leave a comment or review.

I hope this small tool makes managing your baskets a bit more comfortable and transparent 👍