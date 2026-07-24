👁️ Trend Eye – Smart Trend Trading

👁️ Trend Eye – Trade with Confidence

Finding the right entry is only part of successful trading. Understanding the market trend and managing risk are just as important.

Trend Eye combines Stochastic RSI, EMA Trend Candles, and ATR-based Risk Management into one clean and easy-to-use MT5 indicator, helping traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence.

🎯 Smart Trading Signals

Trend Eye generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, combined with trend confirmation for higher-quality entries.

✅ Optional non-repainting (closed candle confirmation)

📈 Instantly Recognize the Trend

No more guessing the market direction.

Trend Eye clearly displays:

🟢 Uptrend

🔴 Downtrend

🟡 Sideway Market

EMA-based color candles allow you to recognize the current trend at a glance.

🛡️ Automatic Risk Management

Trend Eye automatically calculates:

🎯 Take Profit

🛑 Stop Loss

using ATR, adapting to current market volatility without manual calculations.

🚫 Avoid Weak Markets

The built-in ADX Trend Filter helps avoid low-quality signals by trading only when trend strength is confirmed.

✔ Fewer false signals

✔ Better trade quality

📊 Built-in Trading Statistics

Evaluate your strategy directly on the chart with the Trading Statistics Simulator.

View historical performance including:

📈 Win Rate

💰 Profit/Loss

🎯 Entry Price

🛑 Stop Loss

✅ Take Profit

📊 Current Market Trend

🔔 Never Miss a Trade

Receive alerts through:

💬 Popup

📧 Email

📱 Push Notification

Stay connected wherever you are.

🚀 Suitable For

✅ Scalping

✅ Day Trading

✅ Swing Trading

Works smoothly across Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and other MT5 markets.

💡 More Than a Signal Indicator

Trend Eye is more than just BUY and SELL arrows. It is a complete trading assistant that combines trend analysis, signal confirmation, automatic risk management, and performance evaluation into one intuitive indicator.

Trade smarter, manage risk better, and make decisions with confidence.

Download & Support:



🔗 Product:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159477

👤 Support:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504

🛒 All Products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504/seller

For any questions, installation support, or recommended settings, please feel free to contact me through MQL5 messages.