NFP: What The Markets Should Be Looking For

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Tomorrow is the first Friday of a new month and that means only one thing – it’s non-farm payroll (NFP). All eyes will be front and center when March’s U.S monthly jobs report is released at 08:30 EDT. The NFP headline print will round off a week that has seen the USD come under renewed pressure after Fed chair Yellen’s somewhat surprising Economic club speech in New York on Tuesday. The market has been interpreting Yellen’s remarks as ‘overtly dovish,’ suppressing the more hawkish comments of other recent Fed speakers over the past fortnight. Naturally, this is penalizing the ‘mighty’ U.S dollar as ... READ MORE