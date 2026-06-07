⏳ 24 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Why $249 And Why $99 Right Now

A gold EA built from scratch for XAUUSD. Three stage logic covering breakouts, retests, and fallbacks. A live signal running on a real account. No indicators, no martingale, no grid. Stop loss on every trade.

That is what $249 buys after July 1. That is what it is worth.

The $99 is the launch window. One month. Then it closes and does not come back. Not as a pressure tactic. Just as the actual pricing structure. The launch price exists because the EA is new, the signal is early, and the proof is still building. Once the track record is longer and the signal history is deeper, $249 is the right number.

Right now you are buying earlier in that story. At a lower price. With a free demo you can run today to verify everything before committing.

What You Can Check Right Now For Free

The demo is in the Strategy Tester. Load it on XAUUSD M1 and run a backtest across as many years of data as you want. Watch the breakout entries, the retest trades, the fallback trades. See exactly how the system handles gold price action without a single cent at risk.

The live signal is at Nova 002. Watch it in real time. See how the logic plays out in live conditions.

Both are free. Both are available right now. The only thing with a deadline is the price.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 24 days left to be on the right side of that.

Download The Free Demo | $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.