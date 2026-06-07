⏳ 24 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Every Gold Trader Has Been Stopped Out Before The Real Move. This EA Was Built For That Exact Moment.

You know exactly how it goes. The session opens. Price builds up pressure inside the range. The breakout fires. You are in the trade. It moves your way. Then it pulls back, clips your stop, and continues to the exact target you had in mind. Without you.

That moment is not bad luck. It is the most common sequence of events on gold and almost every automated system has no answer for it.

Nova GOLD Breakout was designed specifically for that moment. When the retest happens, instead of sitting on a loss waiting for the stop to hit, the EA enters again. Same direction. Same levels. Because the retest is not the trade dying. It is the trade resetting at a better price.

And When The Breakout Fails Completely

Sometimes there is no retest. The breakout just fails. Price could not hold above the broken level, came back through the range, and now it is pushing through the other side with conviction.

Most EAs take the loss and wait for the next session. Nova GOLD Breakout enters the fallback trade in the new direction. Because a breakout that fails in one direction and breaks the other side of the range is not just a loss. It is one of the clearest signals gold produces.

Stage one catches the initial move. Stage two catches the retest. Stage three catches the reversal. Together they cover what gold actually does instead of just the clean version we wish it would do.

Running Live. Free Demo Available.

Nova GOLD Breakout is running on a real account in the Nova 002 live signal right now. Follow it and watch the three stages in action on real gold market conditions before spending anything.

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

Free demo also available in the Strategy Tester. XAUUSD M1. Run the backtest and see the full logic before you decide.

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 24 days left.

Download The Free Demo | $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.