NZ Dollar Slides Against Most Majors

The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.6644 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6673.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 4-day lows of 75.55 and 1.6714 from yesterday's closing quotes of 75.96 and 1.6619, respectively.





If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.65 against the greenback, 73.00 against the yen and 1.70 against the euro.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

