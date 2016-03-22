Euro Falls Against Most Majors

The euro weakened against most major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The euro fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.0881 against the Swiss franc and a 6-day low of 1.1188 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 1.0914 and 1.1259, respectively. '



Against the yen, the euro dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 124.67 from an early 5-day high of 126.27.



The euro edged down to 1.4659 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.4727.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the franc, 1.07 against the greenback, 122.00 against the yen and 1.41 against the loonie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

