NZ Dollar Rises Against Most Majors

The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 76.03 against the yen, from an early low of 75.51.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.6694 and 1.6674 from an early near 2-week low of 0.6668 and a 4-day low of 1.6725, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 79.00 against the yen, 0.69 against the greenback and 1.64 against the euro.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

