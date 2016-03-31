Yen Rises Against Most Majors

The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 3-day high of 160.95 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 161.59.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 127.05 and 116.25 from yesterday's closing quotes of 127.44 and 116.46, respectively.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 85.82, 77.41 and 86.34 from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.22, 77.75 and 86.68, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 157.00 against the pound, 125.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 84.00 against the aussie, 74.00 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the loonie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

