ICT Time and Price User Manual

ICT Time and Price MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189122/









Overview:









Installation:

















Most of the inputs are self explanatory. I'll just explain the parts that might be confusing.







1. Liquidity Pools





Sections that has +++++++ +++++++ turns on or off the specific Indicator. If +++++++ Liquidity Pools +++++++ is set to false, it removes all the lines for Liquidity Pools

This section marks the Swing Highs and Swing Lows for 1hour timeframe and below while 4hour timeframe and above marks Highs and Lows.

H4 and H1 shares the same properties, so are M30 and M15. Also M5 and M1. Meaning, M30, and M15 has the same HLine Mode, Color, Offset Bars, and Bars Lookback.





Chart Sync

-If On, it syncs the toggle buttons across all charts that has the indicator. It keys are pressed, all charts react.

-If Off, only the active chart is affected with the keypresses





Toggle Buttons (LTF H1 and below, HTF H4 and above)

-Press W to turn off LTF Liquidity Pools and Press Q for HTF Liquidity Pools

-Can be customizable





HLine Mode

-It has 3 types:



On - draws a line from left to right

Offset - draws a line starting from the current bar up to the right

Off



This applies to other Sections that contains HLine.



Offset Bars -means how far ahead of the current bar the lines should be Range Filter and Max Timeframe - Lines will not show outside the Range Filter in pips and only shows Lines inside the Range depending on the Max Timeframe. Max Timeframe show the lines to that timeframe and below. -If Range Filter is set to 100 pips and Max Timeframe is at 1 Hour, it means the in the 1 hour timeframe and below, any lines outside 100 pips should not be visible. 4 Hour timeframe and above will not be affected by the LTF Filter Range. HTF Filter Range is the same. If you set the HTF Filter to 200 pips and Max Timeframe to Daily, any lines outside 100 pips on the 1 hour timeframe and below will not be shown but will be shown to the 4 hour and Daily timeframe up to 200 pips. So Weekly and Monthly Timeframe will have no Range Filter, making all the lines visible. -If Range Filter is set to 0.00, it will should all Lines.

Bars Lookback - Scans to timeframe's bars for Highs and Lows. -If Lines doesn't match the anchor, it means that they share the same levels with the LTF. For example, this Violet Line is from the MN1. It shares that Low with H4. You need to increase the Bars Lookback for H4 / H1







2. Killzone

-Days Lookback here is the same, it just counts per day. 0 means it looks all the way back until history. This can cause chart lag, just avoid doing it. -Each Sessions can be turned on or off.

Max Timeframe -Only visible to the 1 Hour and below, anything higher just doesn't make sense



3. Macro



-Only visible to the 1min timeframe. Marks lines every hour XX:50, XX:XX ,XX:10. Once it's XX:11, it moves to the next hour.





4. NWOG /NDOG











